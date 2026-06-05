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The Curator

From capris to jorts: The biggest summer shorts trends for 2026

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted June 5, 2026 8:00 pm
1 min read
These silhouettes are set to become the go-to staples of the season, with standout picks from brands like Aritzia, Lululemon, Dynamite and more. View image in full screen
These silhouettes are set to become the go-to staples of the season, with standout picks from brands like Aritzia, Lululemon, Dynamite and more.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

From capris to jorts, summer 2026 is shaping up to be a season defined by easy and comfortable fits. Think warm afternoons spent wandering city streets, coffee in hand, or slow weekends that call for pieces you can throw on and still feel put-together. This year’s shorts trends move between polished tailoring, nostalgic throwbacks and laid-back essentials—from pleated high-rise styles and breezy linen blends to boxer shorts and the return of structured denim jorts. Whether you’re dressing for everyday errands, vacation days or casual evenings out, these silhouettes are set to become the go-to staples of the season, with standout picks from brands like Aritzia, Lululemon, Dynamite and more.

 

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Lace Satin Shorts
These Dynamite Lace Satin Shorts in Java Brown are a lightweight, silky pair of mini shorts with a relaxed fit and a subtle stretch. Lace trim detail adds a sultry touch, so they can be styled for a comfy night in or for a night-out.
54.95 at Dynamite

 

Daydrift Pleated High-Rise Short 7 Inch
The Daydrift Pleated High-Rise Short from Lululemon have a structured, slightly dressed-up vibe thanks to the pleats, but still feel comfortable because of the stretchy, cool-to-the-touch fabric. They’re the kind of shorts that pair just as easily with a simple tee as they do with something more polished, making them genuinely versatile for a range of everyday outfits.
$118 at Lululemon

 

Jetway Short - Crepette™
These relaxed-fit, mid-rise pull-on shorts are designed for simple, everyday wear. The Crepette™ fabric keeps things light and flowy, doesn’t wrinkle easily, and feels relaxed enough for everyday wear but still polished enough to leave the house in.
$118 at Aritzia
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Skyline Capri
A black capri is a summer wardrobe staple, and the Skyline Capri from Aritzia has a modern, easy-to-wear fit. Made from softly structured stretch twill, they have a comfortable yet tailored feel, with a mid-rise waist, flat front, darted back, and subtle side slits.
$110 at Aritzia

 

Boxer Shorts for Women
If you’re looking for your new favourite summer shorts, these lightweight, breathable boxer shorts are made from soft rayon with a relaxed fit and elastic waistband. Featuring trendy gingham and striped Y2K-inspired designs with pockets, they’re perfect for summer lounging, sleepwear, or casual beach days.
$18.99 on Amazon (was $19.99)

 

100% European Linen Pants
These 100% European linen pants are made from breathable, lightweight flax linen with a relaxed fit and elastic waistband, so you don’t need to sacrifice on comfort while looking put-together. With a sustainable fabric and versatile colour options, they’re designed for an easy, laid-back look that works for office ensembles or casual outings.
$60.00 at Quince
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Levi's Womens Middy JortShorts
Love Levi’s? These women’s Middy Jort Shorts are mid-rise, 100% cotton denim shorts with a regular fit and classic zipper fly, designed for a relaxed yet structured summer look.
$69.95 on Amazon

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Cherry Bag Charm – $120

Women’s Sun Straw Hat Wide Brim – $35.99

Shark ChillPill, The only 3-in-1 personal cooling system – $480.00

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