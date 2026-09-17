The Aritzia fall capsule wardrobe: 16 pieces you’ll wear on repeat

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fall is at the doorstep and it just might be the best season for fashion. But between keeping up with trends, quick-shifting weather and unseasonably warm days, knowing just what to focus on when refreshing your fall wardrobe can be a challenge.

Rather than buying pieces at random, a better approach is to build around items that can do more than one job and work together. And when it comes to building a capsule wardrobe, Aritzia is a natural place to start. The Vancouver-founded company is known for the kind of wardrobe staples capsule dressing calls for – classic silhouettes, versatile basics and quality pieces that can be easily, mixed, matched and layered. They can take you from the office to nice dinner and from crisp September mornings to colder November commutes.

Story continues below advertisement

From tailored trousers and blazers to knitwear, denim and outerwear, we’ve found 16 pieces that earn a place in your wardrobe by working together. The other rule? You don’t need to buy everything here all at once. Start with a few essentials and build from there.

Start with three outer layers that each have a job

The Finch Short Trench Coat in Black This is the transitional-weather hero. The double-breasted design, classic shape and removable belt give it enough structure for work, while the water-repellent City Twill makes it practical for the less predictable side of fall. Throw it over virtually anything in this capsule: jeans and a tee, trousers and a sweater, or the Bond Dress. Black also makes it the easiest outerwear piece to buy first if you’re trying to keep the colour palette tight. The updated cropped cut is very flattering and the quality of the fabric is top-notch, with the fit running slightly bigger. $265 at Aritzia

Oculus Jacket in Cacao Nib Brown Where the Finch is polished and practical, the Oculus brings warmth and a more relaxed bomber feel. The style is hitting all over social and there is a reason why this piece is so viral. Aritzia’s trademark Crepette fabric is wrinkle resistant while looking chic, making this an excellent go-to for daily commutes or even travel. The cacao brown shade is also doing important work in this capsule. Brown is an easy way to soften an otherwise black-and-grey wardrobe and it pairs particularly well with charcoal trousers, dark denim, white cotton and heather-grey cashmere. Wear it with jeans and the Perfect 1/2 Zip for a weekend look, or over tailored trousers when you want to take the office wardrobe in a more casual direction. Due to the fit, it’s a bit difficult to align on whether it fits true to size or larger, so we’d recommend trying this one yourself before committing. $248 at Aritzia

Story continues below advertisement

Producer Blazer The blazer is the piece that ties the entire capsule together. Put it over the white InterLock and Effortless Pant and you have a classic work outfit. Wear it with the Contour tee and jeans and the same blazer becomes a casual layer. Throw it over the Bond Dress and you’re ready for a more formal setting. The classic silhouette is what makes the Producer blazer such a strong piece to add to your capsule wardrobe. The fabric is soft and smooth to the touch but feels durable and high-quality – exactly what you want from a blazer that you’ll reach for again and again. $248 at Aritzia

Build a foundation with the layers you’ll wear constantly

The most successful fall wardrobe starts underneath everything else. A few dependable tops give you the foundation for sweaters, blazers and jackets. They’re often the pieces you’ll reach for most.

InterLock Cotton Steps Longsleeve A white long-sleeve top might not be the most exciting thing in your fall shopping cart, but it’s one of the pieces you’ll want to prioritize. The InterLock Cotton Steps Longsleeve has the versatility to sit underneath almost everything in this capsule, from the Producer Blazer to the Finch Short Trench Coat. You can wear it tucked into the Effortless Pant for a simple office outfit, with dark denim on the weekend or underneath a cashmere cardigan when temperatures drop. There’s also a short-sleeve version, which makes sense if you’re building your capsule gradually and still have plenty of warm days ahead. The fit is deliberately oversized, it can run large, particularly compared with the short-sleeve InterLock so it’s worth paying attention to the shoulder fit. The 100% cotton interlock feels very soft and the heavier fabric actually makes it ideal for layering your fall outfits. $50 at Aritzia

Story continues below advertisement

HomeStretch™ Rib Equalizer Longsleeve Think of this as the more fitted counterpart to the InterLock. The ribbed construction gives you a more form-fitting silhouette that works particularly well underneath bulkier layers. Reach for it when you want the warmth of a sweater without the visual volume. You can tuck it into trousers under a blazer, beneath the Oculus Jacket or paired with a satin skirt for an outfit that feels polished without being overly formal. It fits true to size and the fabric is exceptionally soft, stretchy and comfortable to wear, making it an easy staple you’ll gladly put on. $38 at Aritzia

Original Contour Marvel Crew T-Shirt A fitted T-shirt earns its place in a capsule because it can cross the line between casual and polished. The Contour Marvel is the kind of top that makes sense under tailoring but is equally useful with jeans. Add the Producer Blazer and Effortless Pant and you have an easy fall office look; swap the trousers for the Denim Forum jeans and the outfit immediately becomes more relaxed. The Contour Marvel has a flattering, smoothing fit and soft fabric that makes it an easy layering staple. It tends to fit slightly smaller, so if you prefer a bit more room, consider sizing up but keep in mind that it being fitted is what makes it so versatile. $48 at Aritzia

Mighty Cotton™ Lomu Polo The polo is one of those pieces that does double duty: The silhouette is very on trend but it’s also classic and versatile enough to belong on a capsule wardrobe list. It adds something novel from the other basics while still working with the other items on this list. You can wear it tucked into the Effortless Pant or the Maven Short but it’s equally at home with denim. It has enough structure to feel office appropriate and on its own, with jeans, it’s an easy weekend option. Its oversized fit makes it perfect for transitional weather; wrap around your shoulders or tie it around your waist when the day brings unpredictable temperatures. It’s also adaptable making it great both for casual outfits and office ones. $68 at Aritizia

Story continues below advertisement

Baker Satin Shirt in Admiral This is the capsule’s answer to those occasions when you want to dress things up a little. The Baker Satin Shirt brings a little polish and sheen to the wardrobe but doesn’t need to be reserved for special occasions; worn with everyday pieces, it gives them a different point of view. The admiral shade also works with the Capture Satin Skirt, creating the possibility of a tonal pairing when you want a more sophisticated look. Wear it with the Denim Forum and the Finch Trench and it becomes an easy dinner or weekend look that feels considerably more pulled together than jeans and a basic tee. For a dressier occasion, pair it with your Capture Satin skirt for a tone-on-tone look that instantly feels elevated. The satin fabric has a premium feel and the hidden buttons give it a sleek look, adding easy polish to your wardrobe when you want it. $128 at Aritzia

Add knitwear that can work on its own or as a layer

Once the basics are covered, bring in the pieces that make fall dressing feel like fall.

Bare Cashmere Noteworthy Cardigan A cardigan is arguably more versatile than a traditional sweater because you can wear it closed or open, layered over another top. The heather chrome shade works with the capsule’s charcoal, black, dark denim, brown and admiral tones without competing with them. You can wear it buttoned with the Effortless Pant for the office, open over the InterLock on the weekend or draped over the shoulders of a satin-skirt outfit when you want an extra layer without committing to a jacket. The fit is true to size and the cashmere feels super soft to the touch, the kind of staple you’ll want in every colour. The cropped length though does mean if you have a longer torso, you may want to size up. $198 at Aritzia

Story continues below advertisement

Bare Cashmere Cellini Sweater If you’re investing in cashmere, it’s better you buy one genuinely versatile sweater than several novelty knits you’ll retire after a season. The Cellini works because it doesn’t require much styling. Pair it with the Maven Short and tall boots for a fresh, trendy look that proves just how versatile a few strategic pieces can be. Wear it on top of the Bond Dress and you let that item shine in a whole new way. And note: Having both a cardigan and a sweater isn’t necessarily redundant: One is designed to layer and the other provides a clean, uncomplicated top half. Customers call out the lightweight cashmere for its comfort and looser fit. The fabric makes it an ideal choice for transitional weather when it’s not too hot and not too cold. $178 at Aritzia

Cozy Sweatfleece Perfect 1/2 Zip Not everything in a fall capsule needs to look office-ready. The Perfect 1/2 Zip gives the wardrobe a deliberately casual option for weekends, errands and those days when comfort wins. Pair it with the relaxed Denim Forum jeans and finish the look with the Finch trench. It’s also a useful reminder that a genuinely versatile wardrobe has to reflect your actual life, not just the work version of you. The streamlined fit hugs a bit tighter than the boyfriend alternative and, with cozy, soft fleece, is a perfect sporty option to add into rotation as the weather cools. $85 at Aritzia

Structure the bottom half around three very different pieces

A capsule wardrobe doesn’t need six pairs of trousers. It needs a few bottoms that create distinctly different outfits.

Story continues below advertisement

The Effortless Pant™ - Eversential™ in Heather Charcoal We’ve written about the Effortless Pant before and for a reason. This is the workhorse. And heather charcoal is a particularly smart capsule colour because it isn’t as severe as black but can be worn with almost everything. White, grey, brown, black, navy and dark denim all sit comfortably alongside it. If you’re only buying one tailored trouser for fall, this is the kind of piece you’d want it to be. What makes the Effortless Pant the keystone item in this collection is that it works with every top in the capsule – from your foundation pieces to knits to satin. The fabric feels substantial and high-quality and customers praise the fit, making it a repeated go-to. $158 at Aritzia

Capture Satin Skirt in Admiral Every capsule benefits from one piece with a little more personality. The satin skirt has become a wardrobe staple partly because it accomplishes this feat so elegantly but also because it transitions so easily from situation to situation, while being super comfortable to wear and easy to style; it works for days at the office or nights out and it works year round, extending it beyond just the fall. Depending on how you style it, the skirt adds instant polish, even when you pair it with more casual basics. Its admiral colour brings a deep blue into the wardrobe that plays well with other colours on this list, while the satin finish gives even basic pieces a dressier feel. Try it with the cashmere sweater, Lomu Polo or fitted white tee. Add the Producer Blazer and you’ve got an outfit that can move from the office to dinner with a change of shoes and accessories. $128 at Aritzia

Denim Forum 003 Relaxed Lo-Rise Baggy Jean Denim is where the capsule gets to relax. The dark-blue wash makes this particular silhouette more versatile than a heavily distressed or very light-wash pair, while the relaxed, low-rise shape gives you a distinctly casual alternative to the tailored Effortless Pant. Because the jeans are roomier through the leg, balance them with a closer-fitting top such as the Contour tee or HomeStretch long sleeve. For a looser weekend look, the Perfect 1/2 Zip works beautifully with the proportions. One caveat: Relaxed low-rise denim is not going to fit or feel the same on everyone. Pay attention to the rise and waistband rather than assuming your usual denim size will translate perfectly, as many reviews say the style runs large. The 100% cotton jean material lasts and only gets more comfortable with time, as a good quality jean should. $128 at Aritzia

Story continues below advertisement

Maven Short - Eversential™ Light in Black It might seem counterintuitive to put shorts in a fall capsule, but autumn weather in Canada doesn’t always align with the calendar and this year’s forecast promises to be warmer for longer. The Maven Short will carry you through this year’s extended fall season as that transitional staple, especially when paired with knits, blazers and heavier layers. Wear it with the InterLock or Lomu Polo, then add the Producer Blazer or Finch trench when temperatures fall. The point isn’t that you need shorts for fall. It’s that a good capsule should account for the unpredictable stretch of weather between summer and true sweater season. The lighter-weight Eversential™fabric holds its shape well after washing and air drying, so you know you’re investing in quality. $118 at Aritzia

Add a dress for the days when you don’t want to think about separates

Bond Dress - Eversential™ A dress has a very specific advantage in a capsule wardrobe: it does the outfit-building for you.The Bond Dress can stand alone, but it’s even more useful when you consider it alongside the capsule’s outer layers. Add the Oculus Jacket for the office for a fresher, more style forward take on office dressing. Throw on the Finch trench for the commute. Add jewellery and more polished accessories for dinner. It’s a one-piece solution for those mornings when coordinating a top and bottom feels like too much work. The substantial lined fabric holds the structured shape, making it ideal for the workplace with many customers noting the cut is flattering and versatile enough to hold its own in a capsule wardrobe. $148 at Aritzia

The best capsule wardrobe is the one you actually wear

The appeal of a capsule wardrobe isn’t having a perfectly coordinated closet. It’s opening your wardrobe on a Monday morning and finding that most of the pieces work with one another. You can start with the gaps in your existing wardrobe, build around a cohesive colour palette and prioritize pieces that can move between occasions.

Story continues below advertisement

The best purchases are rarely the ones that make the biggest statement on the hanger. They’re the ones you find yourself wearing again and again (with a different sweater, a different jacket, a different pair of shoes) until you realize that a relatively small collection of clothes has given you an entire season of outfits.

You may also like:

Oculus Jacket – Crepette™ – $248

Best-Ever Crew Sock 5-Pack – $38

Thistles x Aritzia The Coco – $149.99