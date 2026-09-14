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Tonight’s star-studded Emmy Awards ceremony delivered no shortage of memorable moments–from Taylor Swift’s surprise sketch to Marcello Hernández’s invitation for the A-list crowd to join him for dinner. But the real show-stopper, in our eyes? The fashion, of course. From glamorous gowns to standout style moments, read on for our favourite looks of the night.
Nicole Kidman in Chanel
Paul Anthony Kelly in Louis Vuitton
Zendaya in Prada
Oscar Isaac in Celine
Selena Gomez in Louis Vuitton
Dan Levy in Celine
Elle Fanning in Ralph Lauren
Colman Domingo in Valentino
Sarah Pidgeon in Chanel
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