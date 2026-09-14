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The Curator

The best red carpet looks from the Emmy Awards 2026

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted September 14, 2026 11:01 pm
1 min read
Emmy Awards red carpet best dressed View image in full screen
Zendaya, Colman Domingo and Elle Fanning at the Emmy Awards 2026. Getty Images
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Tonight’s star-studded Emmy Awards ceremony delivered no shortage of memorable moments–from Taylor Swift’s surprise sketch to Marcello Hernández’s invitation for the A-list crowd to join him for dinner. But the real show-stopper, in our eyes? The fashion, of course. From glamorous gowns to standout style moments, read on for our favourite looks of the night.

 

The best red carpet looks from the Emmy Awards 2026 - image View image in full screen

Nicole Kidman in Chanel

 

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The best red carpet looks from the Emmy Awards 2026 - image View image in full screen

Paul Anthony Kelly in Louis Vuitton

 

The best red carpet looks from the Emmy Awards 2026 - image View image in full screen

Zendaya in Prada

 

The best red carpet looks from the Emmy Awards 2026 - image View image in full screen

Oscar Isaac in Celine

 

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The best red carpet looks from the Emmy Awards 2026 - image View image in full screen

Selena Gomez in Louis Vuitton

 

The best red carpet looks from the Emmy Awards 2026 - image View image in full screen

Dan Levy in Celine

 

The best red carpet looks from the Emmy Awards 2026 - image View image in full screen

Elle Fanning in Ralph Lauren

 

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The best red carpet looks from the Emmy Awards 2026 - image View image in full screen

Colman Domingo in Valentino

 

The best red carpet looks from the Emmy Awards 2026 - image View image in full screen

Sarah Pidgeon in Chanel

 

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