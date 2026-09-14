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Tonight’s star-studded Emmy Awards ceremony delivered no shortage of memorable moments–from Taylor Swift’s surprise sketch to Marcello Hernández’s invitation for the A-list crowd to join him for dinner. But the real show-stopper, in our eyes? The fashion, of course. From glamorous gowns to standout style moments, read on for our favourite looks of the night.

Nicole Kidman in Chanel

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Paul Anthony Kelly in Louis Vuitton

Zendaya in Prada

Oscar Isaac in Celine

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Selena Gomez in Louis Vuitton

Dan Levy in Celine

Elle Fanning in Ralph Lauren

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Colman Domingo in Valentino

Sarah Pidgeon in Chanel

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