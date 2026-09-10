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It’s still warm out, so there’s no need to pack up the patio just yet (hurray!). From comfy seating and outdoor lighting to fire pits, blankets and clever accessories, these 15 picks can help you make the most of your outdoor space as the season starts to change. Shop these finds from Article, Cozey, Sharkninja and more to celebrate extended patio season.

Small-space seating made for lingering

HOMETRENDS Lasso Steel 3-Piece Outdoor Chat Set with Cushions Building your cozy outdoor reading nook or coffee spot just got easier with this modern weatherproof wicker set. Made from rust-resistant steel frame and fade-resistant cushions, It features UV- and fade-resistant cushions, plus a sturdy faux-stone tabletop designed to handle all seasons while staying easy to clean. $398.00 at Walmart

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The Balcony Bundle Made from solid acacia wood, this folding dining set is a smart pick for smaller outdoor spaces, with chairs and a table that can be tucked away when not in use. The warm wood finish adds a little polish to balconies and patios without taking up permanent space. $478 at Article (was $497)

Outdoor Bistro Set 3 Piece Patio Bistro Set This charming 3-piece bistro set was made for tea time and morning coffee. Made from sturdy high-strength aluminum, you’ll have this classic set for years to come. Versatile and compact, this little set compliments courtyards, gardens, balconies, patios, pool sides, and more. $240.99 on Amazon (was $300)

3 Piece Patio Furniture Set If you’re looking for a cute wicker moment, this 3-piece set is calling your name. Weather-resistant and looks great in any outdoor space. Can’t you see yourself sipping morning coffee with a loved one here? $219.99 on Amazon (was $239.99)

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A table made for gathering

Mistral Dining Table Set A modern set from Cozey is guaranteed to be focal point of all your backyard celebrations and family nights. This 7 piece set comes in a variety of UV & weather-resistant aluminum frame shades and has removable cushions so you can customize your patio set to suit your unique summer vibe. 2,525 at Cozey

Better Homes & Gardens Prado 7-Piece Steel Outdoor Patio Dining Set with Cushions Built for all-season use, the Better Homes & Gardens Prado 7-piece outdoor dining set is designed to handle changing weather while keeping its style intact. It features rust-resistant steel frames, a faux wood finish, and a sleek concrete-look tabletop that’s made for durability and everyday outdoor living. Plush, UV- and fade-resistant cushions add lasting comfort without sacrificing resilience. $1,098.00 at Walmart

7 Pieces Outdoor Dining Set If you love a backyard gathering, you’ll want to pick up a sturdy dining set that’s comfy and built to last. An affordable price that blends into any existing outdoor decor? Yes please! This set is made from breathable mesh to combat hot weather and the chairs stack up nicely for easy storage. $699.99 on Amazon

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The clever patio upgrades worth having

Veradek Everything Box - 120-Gallon Outdoor Storage Box The Veradek Everything Box offers 120 gallons of outdoor storage for cushions, garden tools, blankets and other patio essentials, with built-in trays, hooks and peg boards to keep everything organised. Made in Canada from weather- and UV-resistant plastic, it also features pneumatic hinges and a combination lock for added security. $299.99 on Amazon

Warm White Solar Lights Add a soft glow to your patio or porch with these warm white solar lights, perfect for illuminating decks, steps, fences and pathways. $39.99 on Amazon

Ninja Fireside360 Smokeless Outdoor Fire Pit Bring the fire-pit feeling to the patio without the smoke and ash with Ninja’s Fireside360, which pairs a flickering propane flame with 360-degree warmth. With three settings—flame, heat or both—it’s designed to keep outdoor gatherings going well into cooler evenings. $499.99 on Amazon

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Waterproof Outdoor Throw Pillow A classic plaid pattern gives this weather-resistant outdoor pillow a warm, relaxed look that works just as well on the patio as it does poolside. With the cover and insert included, it’s an easy way to add extra comfort and seasonal style to your outdoor seating. $21.99 at Walmart (was $53.03)

Bedsure 3D Bubble Blanket Throw This soft, lightweight throw is just the thing for lingering summer evenings when you want to stay outside a little longer. The textured bubble design adds a pretty layer to a patio setup while keeping chilly nights at bay. $24.99 on Amazon

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Mokani Sun Shade Sail with Accessories Create a little shade for those extra-long patio days with this 10-by-13-foot sail shade, which blocks up to 95% of harmful UV rays. Its waterproof polyester design also protects your space from light rain, so you can keep enjoying the outdoors a little longer. $48.99 on Amazon

Veradek Cooler Side Table This cooler side table does double duty, keeping up to 48 cans chilled for as long as 12 hours while giving you a handy spot to set down drinks and snacks. Made in Canada from a durable stone-plastic composite, it’s designed to hold up through changing weather and look right at home on the patio or by the pool. $134.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Solar String Lights – $49.99

Rattan Patio Furniture Set – $252.99

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Console Table – $65.99

Patio Novagarden Balcony Railing Table – $111.72