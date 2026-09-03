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The Curator

How to make your bedroom feel like a five-star hotel

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted September 3, 2026 8:00 pm
1 min read
Here’s how to recreate that hotel-inspired look at home with finds from Quince, Silk & Snow, Brooklinen and more. View image in full screen
Here’s how to recreate that hotel-inspired look at home with finds from Quince, Silk & Snow, Brooklinen and more.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You don’t need to book a luxury getaway to get that five-star feeling. With the right bedding, plush layers and a few thoughtful finishing touches, you can make your bed resemble the boutique hotel suite that had you drifting into dreamland the moment your head hit the pillow.

The secret is all in the details: crisp sheets, an inviting duvet, plenty of pillows and a restrained colour palette can make your bed feel instantly more luxurious. Here’s how to recreate that hotel-inspired look at home with finds from Quince, Silk & Snow, Brooklinen and more.

Start with crisp, hotel-style sheets

Set of 2 Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set Bundle
These sheets from Brooklinen are made from 100% long-staple cotton with a 480-thread-count sateen weave, giving your bed that smooth, soft look associated with upscale hotel bedding.
$167.31 at brooklinen (was $338)
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Percale Bed Sheets
For a cooler, crisper feel, Silk & Snow Percale Cotton Sheet Set is another option. The brand describes its percale as crisp, cool and breathable, so it’s well suited to recreating that fresh hotel-sheet feeling.
$136 at Silk & Snow (was $160)

 

Layer your duvet instead of using just one blanket

European Linen Duvet Cover
Quince European Linen Duvet Cover is a good starting point for a relaxed, upscale look. The pre-washed linen is designed to soften over time, and it comes in a wide selection of neutral and deeper shades.
$180.00 at Quince

 

Organic Luxe Honeycomb Duvet Cover Set
Waffle gives you visual interest and depth that plain, flat knits lack. For a more textured finish, try Quince’s Organic Luxe Waffle Duvet Cover Set, which adds the perfect amount of subtle texture to your bedding.
$150.00 at Quince
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Add a fluffy duvet insert

Premium Down Alternative Duvet Insert
Even the nicest duvet cover won’t look particularly luxurious if the insert inside is flat. Choose a lofty insert that fills out the cover and gives your bed that oversized, cloud-like appearance. Quince Premium Down Alternative Duvet Insert is one option, with Quince offering the insert in different sizes and warmth levels.
$100.00 at Quince

 

Top your bed with fluffy pillows

Puredown Goose Feather Down Pillows
The Puredown Goose Feather Down Pillows instantly gives your bed that plush, layered look you’d expect from a five-star hotel. Filled with 95% goose feather and 5% goose down, these king-size pillows have comfortable support and help create a full, inviting bed.
$81.57 on Amazon (was $95.98)

 

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Finish the bed with a folded throw

Bedsure Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Drape the Bedsure Faux Fur Throw Blanket across the foot of your bed for an extra layer of plush texture and warmth. Fluffy and luxurious.
$69.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Olly Sleep Gummy Supplement – $15.97

Google Fitbit Charge 6 Advanced Health and Fitness Tracker – $139.95

Noise-Reducing Earplugs For Sleep – $31.95

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