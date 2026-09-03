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You don’t need to book a luxury getaway to get that five-star feeling. With the right bedding, plush layers and a few thoughtful finishing touches, you can make your bed resemble the boutique hotel suite that had you drifting into dreamland the moment your head hit the pillow.
The secret is all in the details: crisp sheets, an inviting duvet, plenty of pillows and a restrained colour palette can make your bed feel instantly more luxurious. Here’s how to recreate that hotel-inspired look at home with finds from Quince, Silk & Snow, Brooklinen and more.
For a cooler, crisper feel, Silk & Snow Percale Cotton Sheet Set is another option. The brand describes its percale as crisp, cool and breathable, so it’s well suited to recreating that fresh hotel-sheet feeling.
Quince European Linen Duvet Cover is a good starting point for a relaxed, upscale look. The pre-washed linen is designed to soften over time, and it comes in a wide selection of neutral and deeper shades.
Waffle gives you visual interest and depth that plain, flat knits lack. For a more textured finish, try Quince’s Organic Luxe Waffle Duvet Cover Set, which adds the perfect amount of subtle texture to your bedding.
Even the nicest duvet cover won’t look particularly luxurious if the insert inside is flat. Choose a lofty insert that fills out the cover and gives your bed that oversized, cloud-like appearance. Quince Premium Down Alternative Duvet Insert is one option, with Quince offering the insert in different sizes and warmth levels.
The Puredown Goose Feather Down Pillows instantly gives your bed that plush, layered look you’d expect from a five-star hotel. Filled with 95% goose feather and 5% goose down, these king-size pillows have comfortable support and help create a full, inviting bed.
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