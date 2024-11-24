10 products that will help you get your best night’s sleep yet

Send this page to someone via email

Transform your sleepless nights with products designed to give you the quality slumber you deserve. From supportive memory foam pillows and breathable, cooling sheets to soothing teas and pillow sprays, these bedtime essentials will help you wake up feeling refreshed and ready to conquer the day. Whether it’s calming aromatherapy diffusers or memory foam mattress toppers, prioritize your rest with these sleepy (yet exciting) downtime-enhancing finds.

Deep Sleep Pillow Spray Use this top-rated pillow spray to feel calm, fall asleep faster and improve the quality of your sleep. This award-winning formula is a natural, aromatherapeutic superblend of Lavender, Chamomile and Vetivert. $46.46 on Amazon

100% Mulberry Silk Sleep Mask This double-layered luxurious silk mask will help you get all your much needed beauty sleep. Made from 100% mulberry silk, it’s gentle on the face and can be used at home or while traveling to get uninterrupted sleep from wherever you are. Comes in a variety of gorgeous colours. $17.99 on Amazon

Casper Pillow Deep sleep starts with a soft and fluffy pillow and this high quality one from Casper will make all your dreams come true. With it’s 100% cotton cover and microfiber fill, this is a slumber essential for anyone looking for deeper, better quality sleep. $108 on Amazon

Sleep Tea for Bedtime Looking for the perfect cup of tea to help you unwind before bedtime? This Tiktok viral Hey Girl Sleep Tea is made with calming ingredients including chamomile, passion flower, lemon balm, catnip herb, valerian root and stevia leaf. $21.95 on Amazon (was $29.99)

Therapy Lamp Don’t miss out on the benefits of light therapy. This therapy lamp has customizable settings to boost mood (especially during those vitamin c deficit winter months), improve your energy, sleep, and focus—perfect for home or work use. $77.99 on Amazon (was $84.99)

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser This beautiful stone diffuser not only adds aromatherapy benefits to your home but also looks great on your bedside table. Diffuse all your favourite scents and enjoy this diffuser’s air-purifying properties. Relaxation is in the air! $149 on Amazon

Vitruvi Essentials Oils Kit The Vitruvi Essential Oil Kit features a curated collection of pure, premium oils designed to elevate your space. Perfect for diffusing or blending, each oil offers unique scents and benefits, from energizing to soothing, for every mood or moment. Enjoy these bottles of 100% Pure Lavender, Eucalyptus, Grapefruit, Spruce. $54.99 on Amazon (was $58.99)

Luxury Cooling Sheets Experience ultimate comfort with this 4-piece bed sheet set, including a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. Made from ultra-soft, breathable brushed microfiber, these sheets fit mattresses up to 16″ deep and deliver luxurious quality at an affordable price. $25.48 on Amazon (was $64.99)

Vitruvi Cloud Bedside Humidifier This Cloud Humidifier from Vitruvi offers cool mist technology in a sleek, compact design, moisturizing skin, improving sleep, and humidifying up to 600 sq. ft. Safe, quiet, and customizable, it’s perfect for any room or family setup. $279 on Amazon

2 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper Sleep like a baby with this ultra comfy mattress topper that will help you get the deep sleep you’ve always wanted. Made from two inches of plush memory foam, this mattress topper is the perfect way to instantly upgrade any bed. $71.39 on Amazon (was $83.99)

