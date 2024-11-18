Early Black Friday home deals you don’t want to miss!

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With Black Friday just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to jump on some incredible deals that make a big impact around the house. These small home upgrades are practical, clever, and will make your day-to-day easier and a little more elevated. Let’s dive into these smart, efficient, and oh-so-helpful products that you’ll want to grab before the deals disappear!

Smart home upgrade

Kasa Smart Single Pole Dimmer Switch Perfect for those who love tech but aren’t electricians—this dimmer switch is designed for easy installation and can be controlled through the Kasa app, so you can dim your lights without getting off the couch. This switch offers 0 per cent to 100 per cent dimming for the ideal ambiance and can even create schedules or an ‘away mode’ for extra security. It’s convenient, fun and a little luxury that you didn’t know you needed! $17.99 on Amazon (was $24.99)

Leviton USB C Dual In-Wall Charger Say goodbye to hunting down chargers! This USB-C wall outlet upgrade charges two devices at once–along with two regular sockets–offering a powerful 30W output, which means your phone, tablet, or even laptop will be powered up in no time. The built-in safety features prevent overcharging, and the sleek design means no more messy cables cluttering your space. It’s a seamless addition to the kitchen, bedroom, or any area where devices pile up. Install it near your bed or desk to enjoy fast, convenient charging right where you need it most. $42.49 on Amazon (was $54.98)

Ring Video Doorbell If you don’t have one, now’s the time to upgrade your front door! With the Ring Video Doorbell, you can see, hear and talk to visitors from anywhere, plus night vision and motion detection ensure you’re covered around the clock. Ring adds a layer of security and convenience to your life. Real-time notifications, motion detection alerts and hands-free pairing with voice assistants and smartphones make this a smart investment for peace of mind. $44.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)

Amazon eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi Router Tired of weak Wi-Fi? The Amazon eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi Router provides fast, reliable gigabit speeds across 4,500 square feet, making dropped video calls and slow downloads a thing of the past. With TrueMesh technology, it’s designed to eliminate dead zones, while Wi-Fi 6 adds bandwidth so everyone can stream, work, and chat seamlessly. Plus, the built-in smart home hub controls compatible devices without extra hubs. Quick setup through the eero app and automatic security updates make it a hassle-free addition to any home. $249.99 on Amazon (was $419.99)

Kitchen upgrades

PetSafe Drinkwell Pet Water Fountain This fountain isn’t just adorable—it’s a lifesaver for pet parents. It keeps water fresh and flowing, encouraging pets to stay hydrated, which is great for their health. It offers adjustable water flow, has an easy-to-clean design, and a half gallon of capacity, making it a fantastic addition for cats and small dogs who prefer moving water. The fountain’s open bowl design is whisker-friendly and stays filled even during power outages, so you’ll never have a thirsty pet. Oh, and it’s dishwasher safe, too! $43.95 on Amazon (was $60.99)

Braun EasyPrep™ Mini Food Processor Love making sauces, dips, or fresh salsa? This compact yet powerful food processor makes quick work of chopping, mincing, and pureeing. Braun’s QuadBlade technology processes ingredients quickly and efficiently, while its two-speed pulse gives you more control over your creations. Plus, it’s easy to clean and store, making it ideal for small kitchens. It’s powerful enough to crush ice, too, so it’s perfect for smoothies and icy cocktails! $49.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

Breville Sous Chef 12 Plus Food Processor And if a full-sized food processor is more your speed, streamline your cooking with the Breville Sous Chef 12 Plus, a high-performance food processor in a space-saving design. Its powerful 1000-watt motor and stainless steel blades tackle all your kitchen tasks with ease. The 24 adjustable slicing settings and multiple chute options mean precision is at your fingertips. It’s equipped with a second mini bowl for small tasks and a storage box for attachments, it’s compact but complete, making it ideal for budding chefs and anyone wanting to simplify meal prep. $389.99 on Amazon (was $499.99)

Power tools

Black+Decker 4V MAX Cordless Screwdriver From hanging photos to assembling furniture, this little powerhouse makes small DIY tasks easy. With its compact, lightweight design, it fits into tight spaces, and the inline grip gives you extra comfort and control. It’s easy to store, powerful enough for light-duty projects, and rechargeable! This tool is a must-have for anyone looking to tackle quick fixes with minimal fuss. Great for new homeowners or renters—keep it on hand for those last-minute repairs or touch-ups. $29.98 on Amazon (was $37.98)

Philips Cordless Sonicare Power Flosser 3000 Your smile deserves a little pampering! The Philips Sonicare Power Flosser makes dental hygiene easy and effective, with quad-stream technology that reaches between teeth and along the gumline. It’s gentle, quiet, and up to 150% more effective than traditional floss, making it perfect for anyone who finds flossing a chore. Make flossing feel like a spa experience at home with this cordless flosser, which is a fun and effective upgrade to your daily routine. $79.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)

iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop Everyone knows on Black Friday you can score a good vacuum deal, and 2024 is no different. The iRobot Roomba Combo i5 does vacuums and mops at the same time, with a simple bin switch for wet or dry cleaning. It’s perfect for busy households with its powerful 4-stage system that handles dust, dirt, and pet hair without tangling. Smart Mapping learns your home layout, so you can send it to clean specific rooms, whether on a schedule or by voice command with Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant. Fill the tank with water or compatible solution, and enjoy a fresh, spotless floor in one go. $299.99 on Amazon (was $449.99)

