Quick and clever organizing hacks to get you holiday-ready

It’s hard to believe, but the time has come to prepare for the 2024 holiday season. (Let the gift shopping begin!) Instead of scrambling at the last minute, take a proactive approach to get ahead of the chaos. This guide will equip you with clever hacks and organizing tips to allow you more time to enjoy the festivities and less time to feel frazzled.

Gift wrap help

Gift wrapping can be a joyful but messy part of the holidays. Here are some tips to help you streamline the process and keep things neat.

Store gift wrap in a clear hanging garment bag

Hanging Garment Bag Gift wrap rolls have a way of overtaking closets and becoming hard to manage. A simple solution is to use a clear hanging garment bag. This keeps all your rolls together and lets you see exactly what you have on hand. Many garment bags come with pockets, making them perfect for storing ribbon, tape and gift tags so everything is ready to go in one spot. These particular garment bags are used for dance costumes, but this alternate use seems perfect to corral all things wrapping paper. $30.99 on Amazon (was $34.29)

Use glue tape for gift wrapping instead of traditional tape

Glue Tape Regular tape can get finicky, and small bits tend to scatter everywhere. Consider using glue tape for a cleaner, faster wrap job. Glue tape is double-sided and applies smoothly; simply press one side of your wrapping paper onto the adhesive, and you’re done. It’s a quick fix that gives your presents a sleek, seamless look with far less hassle. $14.99 on Amazon

Streamline the cutting process with a wrapping paper cutter

Wrapping Paper Cutter Cutting wrapping paper can be a surprisingly tricky task, but not with a wrapping paper cutter. This cylindrical-shaped tool allows you to cut perfectly straight lines without struggling to keep your scissors in check. It’s a small upgrade that can save you a lot of time and frustration, especially when wrapping multiple gifts (…at the last minute). $18.99 on Amazon

Store cards and gift bags in magazine boxes, organized by holiday

Magazine File Holders If you like to save and reuse gift bags (it just means you’re normal) and purchase cards throughout the year for various holidays and occasions, try organizing them with magazine boxes. Assign each box to an occasion—Christmas, birthdays, etc.—to keep everything separated and easy to find. This hack is ideal for keeping items organized, so you’re never searching through a pile of mismatched items. $21.87 on Amazon

Holiday Decor Storage

Storing holiday décor efficiently will save you time next year, keep your decorations organized and easy to find, and keep them looking their holiday best.

Try ornament storage boxes

Ornament Storage Boxes Ornaments need special care, and a storage box with individual compartments is a perfect solution. These boxes make it easy to separate ornaments by colour, theme, or the room they belong to. With secure compartments, they protect your ornaments from breakage and make transporting them around the house and safe storage a breeze. $52.99 on Amazon

Invest in large light storage reels

Large Light Storage Reels For larger lights, storage reels are a game-changer. They make it easy to wind up the cords without tangling, keeping your lights protected and ready to use again next year. Plus, they’re far more durable than the original boxes, which often wear down over time. $75.99 at Wayfair

Use smaller light wraps

Compact Light Wraps These compact light wraps are perfect for smaller strings of lights, beads or delicate garlands. Just wind them up, tuck them into a bin, and they’ll stay neat and untangled. This solution is ideal for mini lights that tend to get jumbled and are often tricky to store. $26.75 on Amazon

Tree and wreath storage bags are key

Tree and Wreath Storage Bags If you have a reusable tree, storing it in a tree bag will make it much easier to manage. These sturdy bags protect your tree from dust and damage so it’s ready for the next season. A wreath storage bag is also a smart investment; it keeps your wreath in top shape and can hang neatly from a garage or basement hook, saving you space and frustration. $51.99 at Wayfair

Food helpers

For hosts and guests alike, having the right food storage and transport options can make holiday gatherings smoother and more enjoyable for everyone.

To-go containers for leftovers that guests can take home

Christmas Foil Containers Hosting often means lots of leftovers, and giving guests something to take home is always a nice touch. Keep a stack of cute, disposable to-go containers on hand. These containers save you from giving away your own containers and make it easy for guests to pack up some holiday cheer for the road. $19.99 on Amazon

Multi-level cookie carriers are a must for bakers

Multi-level Cookie Carrier For the bakers who go all out during the holidays, a multi-level cookie carrier is a must. This carrier keeps cookies separated and protected so your baked treats arrive fresh and intact. Plus, the tiered design makes it easy to bring a variety of cookies, making your treats look as impressive as they taste! $32.99 on Amazon

