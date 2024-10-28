Do these viral TikTok cleaning products *really* live up to the hype?

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

TikTok has turned everyday cleaning into a viral sensation with products that claim to be total game-changers. And while these products may have popped on social media, we can often wonder if they’re worth the hype. Whether you’re looking to simplify your cleaning routine or tackle those nagging chores, cleaning and organizing expert Melissa Maker is here to break down some of the biggest hits and walk us through why they’re so buzzworthy.

The Pink Stuff When TikTokers call The Pink Stuff “miracle paste,” they’re not exaggerating. But this isn’t a new product! It’s been around since the 1930s when it was called Chemico Household Cleanser. Its customers called it ‘the Pink Stuff’ because both the product and tin it came in were pink. The company finally adopted the name in the 1980s when the name was officially changed. ​I use this abrasive cleaning paste for the heavy-duty jobs I encounter, like grimy tiles, dirty sinks, greasy countertops and sticky stovetops. Apply the paste to a wet surface, work it in, let it sit for a moment, and then scrub clean. $30.96 on Amazon

Scrub Daddy and Scrub Mommy You see these smiley faces (that our friend Jeff McArthur called ’emojis’ during one of our TMS segments) in tons of cleaning videos. People live for that smile! Scrub Daddy and Scrub Mommy sponges are easy to rinse, dry fast and are extremely durable. Rather than a cellulose material (think: many, many layers of paper towel-like material), they’re made from a high-tech polymer that’s quite strong, stays firm in cold water and softens up in warm water. This gives you plenty of options for using it across a number of cleaning tasks from scrubbing pots and pans, to scouring sinks, scrubbing tiles and more. I think part of the reason they’ve gone viral is that we are all suckers for a good smile, but also–and more importantly–because they get the job done! $39.87 on Amazon

Dawn Powerwash This stuff is basically the holy grail for greasy messes. TikTokkers will find nearly any excuse to clean with this stuff. Here’s what’s so special about it: Dawn is already the gold standard for dish liquid and is designed to be used with water. Dawn Powerwash is a version of Dawn dish liquid that’s been designed to be used without. The idea is to reduce our use of water while doing dishes (think: running faucet while scrubbing a frying pan). Powerwash’s unique formulation uses slightly different ingredients and chemical reactions, which allows it to work on contact. With a few sprays, Dawn Powerwash eliminates the need for heavy scrubbing, cutting through grime like a pro. Perfect for dishes, countertops, stovetops and even clothing clothing stains—its versatility makes it a must-have for anyone who loves to clean without elbow grease. $12.49 on Amazon

Fabric Depiller This little handheld gem restores life to your favorite sweaters, coats, couches, and even blankets by effortlessly removing fuzz and pilling. The fabric depiller brings a satisfying before-and-after moment with minimal effort which is why it captures an audience’s attention on TikTok. But it goes beyond watching or experiencing a satisfying moment; when you can rejuvenate your knits, they feel new. These are pretty easy to use and the only caution I’d add is to make sure you don’t press too hard to avoid causing damage. $14.96 on Amazon

Window Vac Window cleaning is no one’s favorite chore, but the window vac makes it almost fun – almost. First, spray the glass and work product in. Then, flip on the window vac and let it perfectly suction water and clean the solution right off the glass, leaving you with dry, streak-free windows in no time. It’s also great for mirrors and shower doors—basically, any flat, shiny surface that makes you groan. It’s rechargeable and lightweight too. Now, this doesn’t make sense for small spaces, but if you live in a home with lots of windows, large mirrors and glass shower panels, this can knock your cleaning time down significantly. $94.42 on Amazon (was $100)

Spin Mop There’s a reason this thing is viral on TikTok—this makes cleaning floors look easier and satisfying. The spin mop has a self-wringing feature in its bucket that keeps your hands dry and your floors spotless. Pop the mop into the spinning mechanism, activate it with the foot pedal to spin dry, and then mop to your heart’s content. The microfiber strands get into every nook and cranny, making it perfect for both deep cleaning days and quick spills. The heads are easy to remove and launder, too. $49.99 on Amazon

Shark Cordless Detect Pro Shark is a very popular brand online and among the cleantok-ers because the price point is accessible, and the technology is exciting. This Shark stick vacuum automatically empties and charges itself, so you’re always set for your next clean. It uses four different technologies to detect and capture dirt, which is pretty cool because the vacuum is doing some of that heavy lifting for you. Its filtration system captures 99.97 per cent of dust and allergens, plus the self-cleaning brush roll tackles everything from pet hair to fine dust. It’s ultra-lightweight yet powerful, making it a breeze to maneuver. $479.98 on Amazon

Electric Cleaning Brush Say goodbye to using any old scrub brush to do your dirty work. TikTokkers LOVE any sort of electric cleaning brush – big, small, they all get the thumbs up. These are great to use on showers, tiles, tubs, hard to reach corners, ovens, sinks, tight nooks and crannies that need some extra TLC, and more. The heads are interchangeable and easy to clean and the bases rechargeable for all of your cleaning marathons. I can honestly say I’ve been influenced, too! $59.96 on Amazon