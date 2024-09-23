Upgrade your home with fresh lighting and no hardwiring

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There’s no quicker way to alter the feel of a room than by changing the lighting. But if you’re not an electrician, installing new light fixtures can be both pricey and inconvenient (or downright impossible if you’re renting). Happily, there are alternatives. Smart light bulbs, cordless ceiling fixtures, and recessed plug-in LED light bars and lightstrips are all great options that you can install yourself and won’t leave permanent marks on your premises. We’ve rounded up some of our favourite low-cost, easy-installation DIY lighting solutions.

Best mood lighting

Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Panels These Canadian-designed plug-in LED triangles are wildly versatile. They snap together in seconds and can be arranged in any shape you like on your wall by attaching them with velcro stickers (included). Use the Nanoleaf app to select/create a lighting “scene” that produces the atmosphere you want. Yellow, white, and blue pulses for a beach vibe, circadian lighting to regulate your sleep, bright shifting patterns to help you get stuff done. And you can keep adding more lights for more intricate custom patterns. $199.99 at Best Buy

Story continues below advertisement

Easiest lighting upgrade

Philips Hue A19 Smart LED Light Bulb Starter Kit There’s no simpler way to elevate a room’s lighting than just screwing in a Philips Hue LED light bulb into your lamp or ceiling fixture. You can use the app to group and name bulbs—this kit contains four, plus a Philips Bridge wireless hub—then get to work customizing lighting effects. Pick a colour and dimness setting to create ambiance for a dinner party or select from a full range of incandescent yellows and bright whites for everyday living. $249.99 at Best Buy

Quickest kitchen enhancement

LED Light Strip (10m, 300 lights) Kitchen remodels typically run tens of thousands of dollars. If that’s out of your price range, consider a $24 LED lightstrip. Run it under your cabinets, plug it in, and your food making room will have an instant atmosphere upgrade. If there’s space, you might also consider running a strip across the top of the cabinets to create a sophisticated ceiling glow akin to what you might see in a home decor magazine. $23.99 at Best Buy

Story continues below advertisement

Best for stuffy rooms

LED Socket Light with Ceiling Fan Solve two problems instantly with this clever light-plus-fan. It screws into any standard bulb socket like a lightbulb, but presents as a ceiling fan fixture. You can turn it on and off with a wall switch (it’s compatible with dimmer switches) and use the included remote to control fan speed. It’s a good fit for a hot garage or a laundry room where the breeze generated by the fan can help dry hanging clothes. $79.99 at Wayfair

Best recessed lighting

Under Cabinet LED USB Light Trying to add an elegant lighting effect to a hutch, or bookshelf on a budget roughly the same as the price of a fast-food combo? Fourteen bucks will get you this simple footlong cabinet light, which can be installed anywhere in minutes using the included 3M magnet stickers. It has three brightness settings and connects to standard power outlets via a USB cord and power adapter. $24.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Prettiest ornamental lamps

Cordless Table Lamps These cordless lamps aren’t bright enough to do much more than let you read a book, so think of them as mobile atmosphere enhancers instead. Place them on sideboards and end tables to create a warm glow perfect for lowkey get-togethers and date nights. And since they’re battery powered, you can even take them onto the patio to gently light quiet outdoor meals. Plus, they’re available in several colours (orange is our favourite), so you can pick the perfect match for your decor. $240.22 on Amazon

Best cordless candles

Flameless Pillar Candles Adding dramatic lighting to a bathroom can be tricky. Cords are a bad idea in wet environments, so we prefer these battery-powered, gently flickering flameless pillar candles. Just arrange them around the bathtub or counter, set the intensity and colour with the remote, then let the selfcare begin. They’re super versatile, too. Move them around the house as you like for candlelight dinners, cozy evenings on the couch, or intimate moments in the bedroom. And unlike real candles, you never need to worry about forgetting to blow them out. $49.99 at Wayfair

Story continues below advertisement

Best TV lighting

Govee TV Light Bars Cinephiles and gamers know all too well how overhead lights and lamps can create annoying glare on TV screens. The solution? TV light bars. We like this affordable plug-in pair from Govee. Set them behind or beside your TV, angled toward the wall, then use the app to control radiance, hue, and pattern. White is great for everyday viewing, but it can be fun to change themes to fit movies. Try lighting up your room with a gentle blue while watching Avatar: The Way of Water. $89.99 on Amazon

Best cordless ceiling light

Bell + Howell Wireless Ceiling Light If you need a little more ceiling light in an area with no sockets or fixtures, think about this surprisingly bright 34 LED wireless ceiling light from Bell + Howell. Just rip the back off the 3M adhesives and press it onto the ceiling where you need it. It has a remote, but you can also use the built-in motion sensor or timer to turn it on. Useful for walk-in closets, sheds, and basement hallways. $115.99 at Wayfair

Story continues below advertisement

Best puck lights