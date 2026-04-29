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Can’t take in a World Cup match in person? Hosting a watch party at home can be just as fun. You can create a space that’s lively, way more comfortable, and fully stocked with everyone’s favourite nibbles and drinks. And regardless of whether your friends are a group of low-key diehards or a full-on, scarf-waving crowd, they’ll all appreciate watching games on a huge screen with big sound. Pick just a few items from the hosting guide below and your soccer-loving pals will want to watch all 104 matches at your pad.

The home field advantage (Best seating and comfort)

Neptune Three-seater Sofa Bed with Headrests and Chaise If you’re planning to host multiple matches or are worried about the party going late due to extra-time in the knockout stage, comfort is mandatory. Cozey’s fully modular (and easy to clean) sofa lets you expand your seating as needed, with a chaise on one end that lets everyone know which seat is reserved for the host. Bonus: It converts into a bed in seconds—handy if someone does a little too much celebrating (or weeping) and needs to spend the night. $3,150.00 at Cozey

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Hira 30-inch Pouf Think of Hira’s large-size pouf as your utility player. It can serve as moveable seating during an overcrowding crisis or pull duty as an ottoman if attendance is lighter than expected. You can even make it a makeshift table for snacks by plopping a tray on top. The chunky woven texture is comfy and cozy, making it a good styling accent for the room when the game’s over. C$469 at Article

Simons Maison Fine Fringe Bouclé Throw If sitting on hard plastic stadium seats seems ridiculous after laying out on a big, comfy couch, imagine topping it off by wrapping yourself in a supersoft throw. Sustainably made, this inexpensive blanket from Simons provides a bit of visual warmth to your sports day setup, making it even more inviting. Your best friend’s always-a-bit-too-cold wife will appreciate your thoughtfulness. $39.00 at Simons

Amazon Basics 48-Inch Foosball Table Here’s your pregame, halftime, and postgame entertainment problem sorted. Amazon’s wonderfully affordable foosball table is easy to set up and surprisingly sturdy. It’s perfect for running your own World Cup simulation in miniature or settling arguments between rival fans. Built-in cup holders mean you won’t have to pause the action for drink runs. $165.62 on Amazon

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Match day magic (The best viewing experience)

Samsung 85-Inch U8000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart If you really want to recreate a stadium experience in your living room, size matters. This 85-inch display delivers big, bright visuals with crisp 4K upscaling to ensure that even standard HD broadcasts look sharp. HDR helps bring out deeper contrast and more lifelike colours in everything from grass and uniforms to players’ skin and sweat. $1098 on Amazon

JBL Cinema SB550 3.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer A great game isn’t something you just watch. What you need is a 3.1-channel system that envelops your viewers with roars from the crowd and injects a vocal richness into commentary. That’s what you get with this JBL soundbar. Plus a satisfyingly meaty thud whenever the ball is struck. You’ll feel like you’re right on the sidelines as you hear players grunting with effort and the crunching sounds of bodies colliding. $289.98 on Amazon (was $399.98)

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YETI Tundra 45 Cooler – $425

Philips Hue 3M Smart LED Lightstrip Here’s a nice touch your friends won’t expect: Mood lighting. These fully customizable lights can be synced to your squad’s colours (or set to rotate if you want to show your friends with worse taste in soccer teams a little kindness). You can also dim them to increase drama or brighten up the room for halftime snacks. It’s a quick, affordable room upgrade with potential to add loads of atmosphere. $70.98 on Amazon (was $79.99)

BenQ W2720i 4K UHD Smart Projector There’s big in the context of panels, and then there’s big in the context of projectors. BenQ’s 4K W2720i lets you blow matches up to wall-filling proportions. Strong brightness and colour accuracy helps the picture hold up even in rooms that aren’t completely dark. It’s about as close as you’ll get to recreating the experience of going to see a match in person. $1,899.98 at Walmart

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Fuel for the fans (Food and drink essentials)

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Dual-Basket Air Fryer Hosting is fun, but do you want to miss a goal because you’re stuck in the kitchen preparing snacks? Thought not. A dual-basket air fryer lets you cook wings and fries (or whatever your weirder friends demand) at the same time, and they’ll come out ready at the same time. Just dump in the frozen goods, tap a couple of buttons, and forget about it until you hear the beep. Fast and efficient, this thing was basically built for game day. $149.99 on Amazon (was $229.99)

128oz Pressurized Mini Keg Growler System Cracking cans is so gauche. This affordable mini keg fits in most standard fridges and coolers, keeping your homebrew, draft, and craft beer fresh, carbonated, and ready to pour. It’s the one thing that even a diverse group of soccer fans can get together and cheer for in unison. Just keep in mind that it’s a “mini” keg, and it only holds around eight pints. You may need a couple of these, depending on the size of your crowd. $149.99 on Amazon

Arctic King Beverage Fridge If you need to hydrate a huge crowd, you might want to consider this compact fridge, which holds up to 115 cans. It’s a great way to keep bevvies ice cold—the transparent door means guests can browse while it’s closed—and make sure drinks are always within arm’s reach. Bonus: Snoopier guests will lose their excuse for inspecting the contents of your kitchen fridge. $189.98 at Walmart (was $259.97)

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Acacia Wood Serving Board The best hosts know that presentation matters, even when it comes to casual soccer snacks. Simons’ simple, stylish 100% acacia wood board is perfect for laying out cheeses, meats, or a quick spread of fancier finger foods. It’s a subtle bit of one-upmanship that’ll help you outclass hosts who just pass around bags of Doritos. $29.00 at Simons

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