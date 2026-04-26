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From tiny succulents to thriving fiddle leaf figs, the right planter can make all the difference in how your greenery shines. In celebration of stylish spaces (and happy houseplants), we’ve rounded up some of our favourite chic planters to elevate your indoor or outdoor area featuring standout designs from brands like Article, Umbra, Veradek and more.

The Fluted Find

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The Modern Minimalist Vessel

Pursl Medium Indoor/Outdoor Planter - Sandstone Contemporary and modern, these rounded planters keep your plants looking as chic as possible. We love the earthy texture and design of the vessel. $139 at Article

The Boho Storage Basket

Dahey Small Cotton Rope Plant Basket This boho cotton rope basket is perfect for showcasing plants (or storing your desk essentials) all while delivering that chic woven design we can’t resist. $21.99 on Amazon

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The Rustic Steel Statement

The Space-Saving Hanging Trio

Umbra Triflora Hanging Planter The Triflora hanging planters from Canadian brand Umbra let your plants bask in the sunlight while freeing up your windowsill–hello, floating garden! $54.98 on Amazon

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The Vintage-Inspired Accent

Wildflowers Embossed Planter With its antique-inspired charm, this lustrous ceramic pot brings a touch of old-world elegance to your space, complete with an embossed floral design that feels like a true heirloom piece–at a great price. $14 at Simons

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Expandable Garden Hose – $50.99

Kate Spade New York 2 Piece Gardening Hand Tools – $56.02

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Geo Series Plastic Trough Hanging Planter – $74.99

The All-Weather Essential

The Sculptural Pedestal Planter

Molly Mod Indoor/Outdoor Ficonstone Planters Hand-cast from durable Ficonstone, this planter pairs a smooth, rounded silhouette with a modern pedestal base–bringing chic vibes to your garden or patio. $224 at West Elm

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The Wall-Mounted Greenery Moment

Cubiko Wall Planter Lightweight yet sturdy, this wall planter features multiple vessels crafted from durable materials–perfect for housing a variety of plants, big or small. With its customizable configuration, you can arrange each piece to suit your space. $100 at Umbra

The Concrete-Chic Pick

Tuva Indoor/Outdoor Wide Planter Set - White Proudly from Canadian brand Article, the Tuva Planter gives your plants a chic concrete stage to thrive–indoors or out, they’ll be living their best life. $279 at Article

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You may also like:

The Old Farmer’s Almanac Vegetable Gardener’s Handbook – $19.95

Miracle-Gro Potting Mix – $30.40

Cat Litter Box Plant Furniture Enclosure – $123.29