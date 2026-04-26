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From tiny succulents to thriving fiddle leaf figs, the right planter can make all the difference in how your greenery shines. In celebration of stylish spaces (and happy houseplants), we’ve rounded up some of our favourite chic planters to elevate your indoor or outdoor area featuring standout designs from brands like Article, Umbra, Veradek and more.
With its antique-inspired charm, this lustrous ceramic pot brings a touch of old-world elegance to your space, complete with an embossed floral design that feels like a true heirloom piece–at a great price.
Lightweight yet sturdy, this wall planter features multiple vessels crafted from durable materials–perfect for housing a variety of plants, big or small. With its customizable configuration, you can arrange each piece to suit your space.
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