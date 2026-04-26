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The Curator

The most aesthetic planters you can buy in Canada right now

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted April 26, 2026 7:00 am
1 min read
aesthetic planters View image in full screen
Perfect for everything from succulents to statement foliage.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

From tiny succulents to thriving fiddle leaf figs, the right planter can make all the difference in how your greenery shines. In celebration of stylish spaces (and happy houseplants), we’ve rounded up some of our favourite chic planters to elevate your indoor or outdoor area featuring standout designs from brands like Article, Umbra, Veradek and more.

 

The Fluted Find

Veradek Demi Series Raised Long Planter
Crafted from a patented plastic-stone blend with a subtle textured finish, this all-weather beauty shrugs off cracks, scratches, and fading, staying gorgeous no matter the temperature.
$99.99 on Amazon $99.99 at Veradek
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The Modern Minimalist Vessel

Pursl Medium Indoor/Outdoor Planter - Sandstone
Contemporary and modern, these rounded planters keep your plants looking as chic as possible. We love the earthy texture and design of the vessel.
$139 at Article

 

The Boho Storage Basket

Dahey Small Cotton Rope Plant Basket
This boho cotton rope basket is perfect for showcasing plants (or storing your desk essentials) all while delivering that chic woven design we can’t resist.
$21.99 on Amazon
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The Rustic Steel Statement

Veradek Corten Garden Bed Planter
Made from thick-gauge Corten steel, this raised garden bed weathers beautifully–developing a rich, rustic patina that only gets better with time.
Buy on Amazon $239.99 at Veradek

 

The Space-Saving Hanging Trio

Umbra Triflora Hanging Planter
The Triflora hanging planters from Canadian brand Umbra let your plants bask in the sunlight while freeing up your windowsill–hello, floating garden!
$54.98 on Amazon
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The Vintage-Inspired Accent

Wildflowers Embossed Planter
With its antique-inspired charm, this lustrous ceramic pot brings a touch of old-world elegance to your space, complete with an embossed floral design that feels like a true heirloom piece–at a great price.
$14 at Simons

 

You may also like:

Expandable Garden Hose – $50.99

Kate Spade New York 2 Piece Gardening Hand Tools – $56.02

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Geo Series Plastic Trough Hanging Planter – $74.99

 

The All-Weather Essential

best planters
Veradek Block Series Span Plastic Planter
This all-weather planter is made from durable plastic, ready to withstand any climate, from scorching heat to chilly cold. Perfect for indoor or outdoor use.
$169.99 on Amazon $214.99 at Veradek

 

 

The Sculptural Pedestal Planter

Molly Mod Indoor/Outdoor Ficonstone Planters
Hand-cast from durable Ficonstone, this planter pairs a smooth, rounded silhouette with a modern pedestal base–bringing chic vibes to your garden or patio.
$224 at West Elm
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The Wall-Mounted Greenery Moment

Cubiko Wall Planter
Lightweight yet sturdy, this wall planter features multiple vessels crafted from durable materials–perfect for housing a variety of plants, big or small. With its customizable configuration, you can arrange each piece to suit your space.
$100 at Umbra

 

The Concrete-Chic Pick

Tuva Indoor/Outdoor Wide Planter Set - White
Proudly from Canadian brand Article, the Tuva Planter gives your plants a chic concrete stage to thrive–indoors or out, they’ll be living their best life.
$279 at Article
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You may also like:

The Old Farmer’s Almanac Vegetable Gardener’s Handbook – $19.95

Miracle-Gro Potting Mix – $30.40

Cat Litter Box Plant Furniture Enclosure – $123.29

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