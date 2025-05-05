Celebrate Mother’s Day with these gorgeous finds from Umbra

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

On the hunt for an original gift this Mother’s Day? If you want to really shake things up on May 11th, treat mum to something from Umbra’s stable of original home décor and accessories. Brimming with cool pieces that are both modern as well as functional, you just might win that Favourite Child Award yet. Did we mention Umbra is also proudly Canadian, since 1979 they have been creating original designs from their Toronto headquarters!

Bellwood Picture Frame Modern meets warm and woodsy is one of my favourite intersections when styling interiors. Umbra’s Bellwood Picture Frame is fashioned from sustainable beechwood and comes in Natural, Aged Walnut or Black. And thanks to pivoting glass within a bent-wood frame, the Bellwood allows you to showcase two snaps at once in either portrait or landscape $30 (4X6), $35 (5X7), $55 (8X10) at Umbra

Aquala Bathtub Caddy & Tray Now this is what I call bath time. Minimally designed yet loaded with hooks and holders for everything from a sponge loofah to your crisp glass of Aquala Bath Caddy serves up tranquility and order all at once. $50 at Umbra

Wavy Jewellery Organizer Help mum round up her rings and bling in the Wavy Jewelry Organizer. Whether she stacks the trays or displays them separately, I think she’ll appreciate the velvety pillow base and polished chrome stylings with this slick, sophisticated art piece. $35 at Umbra

Stowit Storage Box Hidden compartments, smooth sliding drawers – the Stowit is the 007 of catch all’s. Clean lines and a combination of renewable wood and metal make this organizer the perfect gender-neutral gift idea. Extra points? Protective rubber feet won’t mark surfaces. Available in two sizes. $75 (L), $50 (S) at Umbra

Cubiko Wall Planter How cool is the Cubiko? Thanks to a customizable configuration, this wall planter accommodates a variety of plants and is built with rust-proof recycled plastic and includes four pots with drainage trays. As with the kitchen installation (below), where the Cubiko can play host to herbs and oils alike. $120 Umbra

Stream Water Fountain Hold up. A wood fibre desktop water feature that creates instant tranquility? Sign me up. The USB-powered Tabletop Stream Water Fountain not only adds moisture to dry office air, but also elevates your personal peace thanks to the soothing sound of water in motion. In place of pens and pencils, I’d pot the 3.5” planter with a bushel of fresh rosemary. $50 at Umbra

Tipsy Bottle Opener Who knew a bottle opener could be such a charming conversation starter? Practicality, playfulness, sculpture and design all come together to stick a perfect landing on your bar cart. Please be introduced to your Mother’s Day, Father’s Day or go-to hostess gift for Summer 2025 – the Tipsy Bottle Opener. $24 at Umbra (was $30)

Tesora Jewelry Stand Consider gifting mum the award-winning Tesora jewelry stand (because untangling knotted necklaces is soul crushing). Thanks to a sturdy base and three posts with varying heights, the Tesora is both elegant and practical. Just like mum! $40 at Umbra