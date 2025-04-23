Spring fashion finds to spruce up your closet

Send this page to someone via email

Can you feel it?! It’s finally time to pack away the thick-tread black boots and cashmere socks. Bring on the bare ankle, bring on the pale pink loafers, bring on the floaty, flirty blouses not overshadowed by a puffer.

Chic Carryall

Move #1: tuck away your winter purse collection. Black bags (unless it’s something small and chic for evening) can look jarring alongside a light-bright OOTD. Carrying tones in light tan, ivory and dove grey will transition you smoothly into the season of ballet flats and buttercup hues.

Louche Tote - Dove Grey with Neon Based on Vancouver’s North Shore, each Lover Fighter bag is handmade, practical for everyday – and super high style. Extra appreciation for the punk pop of neon on this jaw-droppingly cool Louche tote. $465.00 at ilovelf

Evie Bundle | Amande Miniature hobo bag with a ruched leather handle and a long gold chain? Complete perfection. Meet the Evie Bundle bag in Amande from the Toronto-based accessories brand Opelle. $425.00 at Opelle

3 Pcs Women Purse Chain Strap Zero budget for a new bag? Money Saver Tip! Breathe new life into your existing collection (provided they have a couple of loop clips) with a fresh collection of cheeky chains. $16.88 on Amazon (was $18.78)

Brought Up In A Barn

Yeehaw! So on point for Spring 2025, mixing a barn coat or French chore jacket alongside heels and a sheer midi skirt is high contrast and cute-like-crazy.

Barnett Lightweight Chore Jacket Own it, love it. The Barnett lightweight chore jacket (in Light Birch) from Aritzia will dress up or down. Also comes in Tan Khaki, Coal Grey and Dark Olive. $150 at Aritzia

Angels Forever Jacket Half the length? Half the price! Relaxed stretch canvas barn jacket by Angels Forever Young. Model wearing a classic size M. $72.35 on Amazon

Pocket Overshirt ZW Collection Picture this over an eyelet sundress or finishing a simple tank and white maxi skirt combo. ‘Overshirt’ with contrast pocket from Zara. $109 at Zara

Fly Ball

I’ve been a card-carrying ballcap girl my entire life, so this one is personal.

There’s just something about a tomato red baseball hat paired with relaxed denim and a stripey button up, non?

Winnipeg Jets 9TWENTY Hat If it can’t be the Canucks, then… GO JETS! Aritzia’s collection of NHL lids (as well as a large variety of other pro leagues) is timely for Canada’s run at the Cup. $40 at Aritzia

You can credit Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid all you want. The original denim-and-a-ball-cap influencer was the great Lauren Hutton.

FURTALK Cotton Low Profile Baseball Cap You don’t need a Sienna Miller-style budget to rock a cap that is slightly distressed and logo-less, like this Four Seasons Dad Hat by Furtalk. $19.99 on Amazon

Destination Baseball Cap I’m obsessed with the timeliness of these Destination caps. $19.99 at Simons

