Spring fashion finds to spruce up your closet

Can you feel it?! It’s finally time to pack away the thick-tread black boots and cashmere socks. Bring on the bare ankle, bring on the pale pink loafers, bring on the floaty, flirty blouses not overshadowed by a puffer.
Chic Carryall
Move #1: tuck away your winter purse collection. Black bags (unless it’s something small and chic for evening) can look jarring alongside a light-bright OOTD. Carrying tones in light tan, ivory and dove grey will transition you smoothly into the season of ballet flats and buttercup hues.
Based on Vancouver’s North Shore, each Lover Fighter bag is handmade, practical for everyday – and super high style. Extra appreciation for the punk pop of neon on this jaw-droppingly cool Louche tote.
Comments