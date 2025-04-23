SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

The Curator

Spring fashion finds to spruce up your closet

By Susie Wall The Curator Team
Posted April 23, 2025 8:00 am
1 min read
Bring on the bare ankle, bring on the pale pink loafers, bring on the floaty, flirty blouses not overshadowed by a puffer. View image in full screen
Bring on the bare ankle, bring on the pale pink loafers, bring on the floaty, flirty blouses not overshadowed by a puffer.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Can you feel it?! It’s finally time to pack away the thick-tread black boots and cashmere socks. Bring on the bare ankle, bring on the pale pink loafers, bring on the floaty, flirty blouses not overshadowed by a puffer.

 

Chic Carryall

Move #1: tuck away your winter purse collection. Black bags (unless it’s something small and chic for evening) can look jarring alongside a light-bright OOTD. Carrying tones in light tan, ivory and dove grey will transition you smoothly into the season of ballet flats and buttercup hues.

Faux Leather Tote Bag
This is a carryall that only looks expensive.
$21.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Louche Tote - Dove Grey with Neon
Based on Vancouver’s North Shore, each Lover Fighter bag is handmade, practical for everyday – and super high style. Extra appreciation for the punk pop of neon on this jaw-droppingly cool Louche tote.
$465.00 at ilovelf

 

mini bag
Evie Bundle | Amande
Miniature hobo bag with a ruched leather handle and a long gold chain? Complete perfection. Meet the Evie Bundle bag in Amande from the Toronto-based accessories brand Opelle.
$425.00 at Opelle

 

3 Pcs Women Purse Chain Strap
Zero budget for a new bag? Money Saver Tip! Breathe new life into your existing collection (provided they have a couple of loop clips) with a fresh collection of cheeky chains.
$16.88 on Amazon (was $18.78)
Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

JW PEI Women’s Joy Shoulder Bag – $128.00

Women’s Fashion Colorblock Mini Crossbody Bag – $16.99

Gym Bag for Woman – $33.99

 

Brought Up In A Barn

Yeehaw! So on point for Spring 2025, mixing a barn coat or French chore jacket alongside heels and a sheer midi skirt is high contrast and cute-like-crazy.

Barnett Lightweight Chore Jacket
Own it, love it. The Barnett lightweight chore jacket (in Light Birch) from Aritzia will dress up or down. Also comes in Tan Khaki, Coal Grey and Dark Olive.
$150 at Aritzia

 

Angels Forever Jacket
Half the length? Half the price! Relaxed stretch canvas barn jacket by Angels Forever Young. Model wearing a classic size M.
$72.35 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Pocket Overshirt ZW Collection
Picture this over an eyelet sundress or finishing a simple tank and white maxi skirt combo. ‘Overshirt’ with contrast pocket from Zara.
$109 at Zara
More Recommendations

You may also like:

Knitted Cropped Sweater – $41.98

Long Sleeve Knit Crew Neck – $36.99

Classic Plaid Scarf – $16.99

 

Fly Ball

I’ve been a card-carrying ballcap girl my entire life, so this one is personal.

There’s just something about a tomato red baseball hat paired with relaxed denim and a stripey button up, non?

Winnipeg Jets 9TWENTY Hat
If it can’t be the Canucks, then… GO JETS! Aritzia’s collection of NHL lids (as well as a large variety of other pro leagues) is timely for Canada’s run at the Cup.
$40 at Aritzia
Story continues below advertisement

 

You can credit Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid all you want. The original denim-and-a-ball-cap influencer was the great Lauren Hutton.

Funky Junque Two Tone Vintage Canvas Snapback Hats
I dig this retro version from Slow Morning Club.
$21.2 on Amazon

 

FURTALK Cotton Low Profile Baseball Cap
You don’t need a Sienna Miller-style budget to rock a cap that is slightly distressed and logo-less, like this Four Seasons Dad Hat by Furtalk.
$19.99 on Amazon

 

Story continues below advertisement
Destination Baseball Cap
I’m obsessed with the timeliness of these Destination caps.
$19.99 at Simons

You may also like:

Grace Folly Beach Trucker Hats for Women – $29.95

Womens Polarized Sunglasses – $26.99

Women’s Mens Wide Brim Straw Panama Hat – $31.49

