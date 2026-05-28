The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Summer break is the perfect time for kids to relax—but it’s also an important opportunity to keep their reading and learning skills sharp. From early literacy board books to interactive workbooks and grade-specific refreshers, these thoughtfully designed resources help kids stay engaged while learning at their own pace. In this roundup, we’ve gathered some of the best kids’ summer learning kits for every age group, all chosen for their ability to make reading accessible and rewarding at home. Whether your child is just starting out or preparing for the next school year, these picks from Lumos Learning, Wonder House Books, Joycat and more offer a balance of education and play to keep young minds active all summer long.

Story continues below advertisement

Early learning kits

Early Learning Library - Box Set of 10 Books The Early Learning Library – Box Set of 10 Books (Big Board Books Series) by Wonder House Books is a collection designed to introduce toddlers to essential concepts like the alphabet, numbers, colours, shapes, animals, and transport through simple, engaging vocabulary. With sturdy pages, large easy-to-read font, and bright illustrations, it’s tailored for children ages 1–4 to support early reading skills and vocabulary development. $39.42 on Amazon

Summer Big Fun Workbook Preschool Readiness: Summer Preschool Learning Activity Book This week-by-week activity book is designed to prepare children ages 3–5 for preschool through engaging exercises like letter tracing, counting, mazes, and Hidden Pictures puzzles. It combines structured learning with playful activities, teacher-approved content, and reward stickers to build early literacy, math, and fine motor skills while keeping kids motivated during summer learning. $15.83 on Amazon (was $18.99)

My First Complete Learning Library: Boxset of 20 Board Books Gift Set for Kids Little readers will love this collection of 20 board books. The collection introduces toddlers to essential early learning concepts such as the alphabet, numbers, colours, shapes, animals, fruits, and transportation through bright illustrations and simple vocabulary. It’s a gift-ready set that helps build early reading, language, observation, and listening skills while encouraging a lifelong love of books. $54.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

JoyCat Kids Learning Tablet If you’re looking to incorporate an interactive way to get your little one learning, the JoyCat Kids learning tablet combines 156 pages of tap-to-read flash cards with audio lessons and 20 listen-and-find games, helping children ages 2–6 build early literacy, phonics, math, and vocabulary skills through screen-free play. It’s designed with Montessori-inspired learning in mind, and encourages independent exploration while supporting cognitive development, focus, and fine motor skills. $32.39 on Amazon

Grade school learning kits

School Zone Big First Grade Workbook: 320 Pages, 1st Grade School Zone Big First Grade Workbook is a comprehensive 320-page resource that helps young learners build essential skills in reading, phonics, spelling, vocabulary, and basic math, including time, money, and fractions. If you’re looking to support your child’s early learning and confidence, you’d want this workbook because it combines fun, colorful activities with clear, step-by-step lessons that encourage independence and make practicing key first-grade skills feel like a game. $15.62 on Amazon

The Big Book of Reading Comprehension Activities, Grade 3 Strengthen their reading skills before the new school year. This activities workbook is fun and engaging, with over 100 activities designed to help kids ages 7 to 9 improve their reading comprehension through stories, puzzles, and interactive exercises. If you’re looking to support your child’s reading growth, you’d want this book because it builds essential skills like understanding meaning, making inferences, and analyzing stories in a way that feels enjoyable instead of overwhelming. $22.50 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Complete Canadian Curriculum: Grade 5 (Enriched Edition): A Grade 5 integrated workbook Complete Canadian Curriculum: Grade 5 (Enriched Edition) is a well-rounded workbook that covers Math, English, Social Studies, and Science in one integrated resource, helping students build skills across all major subjects in a connected way. It even includes a “Smart Guide Book,” which gives students quick access to key terms and concepts for review, making it easier to reinforce learning while working through engaging, curriculum-based activities. $19.95 on Amazon (was $22.95)

High school learning kits

Lumos Summer Learning HeadStart, Grade 8 to 9 The Lumos Summer Learning HeadStart: Grade 8 to 9 workbook is a standards-aligned summer bridge program designed to help students strengthen skills in math, reading, writing, vocabulary, and science before entering high school. It uses short daily activities, engaging exercises, and an online tutor system to prevent summer learning loss and build confidence for Grade 9. $25.95 on Amazon

The Big Fat High School Algebra 2 Workbook: 400+ Algebra 2 Practice Exercises If you’re looking to help build your child’s confidence in Algebra 2, The Big Fat High School Algebra 2 Workbook offers 400+ practice exercises that reinforce key concepts like equations, functions, and graphing. It not only provides plenty of practice but also includes step-by-step solutions that show the reasoning behind each answer, helping them truly understand the material and feel more prepared in class. $22.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

High School Grammar Workbook Grade 9-12 High School Grammar Workbook Grade 9-12: Grammar Practice Workbook High School: Achieve Higher Test Scores with Interactive Exercises is a Grade 9–12 grammar workbook designed to strengthen essential writing skills while preparing students for standardized tests like the SAT and ACT. It offers structured lessons and interactive practice on topics such as sentence structure, punctuation, and grammar usage to help improve clarity and boost exam performance. $20.63 on Amazon

You may also like:

Sharpie Pocket Highlighters – $3

Owala SmoothSip – $32.04

Yodo Playful Kids Lunch Box – $23.88