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Garage organization gets treated like a big project when most of the time, it’s a Saturday afternoon and a handful of products away from being significantly more functional. The goal isn’t a Pinterest-perfect garage; it’s one where you can park the car, find what you need, and not twist your ankle on the way in. I have a single-car garage and I have found ways to make this tiny but necessary space work for my SUV, my daughter and me. Here’s where to start.

Get Bikes (and Big Gear) Off the Floor

Bikes, kayaks and that rooftop cargo box (that only comes out for two or three trips a year) can eat a ton of space and make you question if you car will ever fit in the garage. The solution for all of them is the same: use the ceiling.

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StoreYourBoard Bike Hoist A pulley hoist system is one of the highest-impact changes you can make to a small garage — and the best part is, there’s one for almost everything. This Bicycle Ceiling Pulley Hoist lets you lift a bike up and out of the way with a single rope pull, no-slip cradles and all. $134.99 on Amazon

Kayak Ceiling Storage Hoist If you have a kayak or canoe taking up half your floor, this Kayak and Canoe Ceiling Hoist does the same thing: holds up to 125 lbs and gets the whole boat overhead. $110.45 on Amazon

StoreYourBoard Cargo Box Ceiling Hoist And for a rooftop cargo carrier that only comes out for two or three road trips a year, this Ceiling Storage Rack for Rooftop Carrier holds it up and out of the way between uses. Here’s what it boils down to: if it’s big and you only use it sometimes, there’s almost certainly a ceiling solution for it. $74.99 on Amazon

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Gootus Bike Wall Mount Hanger If you’d rather have your bike wall-mounted and immediately accessible (no rope required), a Bike Wall Mount Hanger holds the bike flat against the wall by the bike frame. This is what’s going up in my garage for our bikes this year (which saves me from having to park outside and store bikes in the garage during the winter). $56.9 on Amazon (was $65.99)

Give Sports Gear Its Own Home

StoreYourBoard Ski Wall Storage Rack Sports equipment is expensive and usually lives in a pile or sketchily leaned up against the wall, which is a great way to ruin equipment. A Ski and Snowboard Wall Storage Rack will hold skis, poles, and snowboards vertically, which keeps them safe and out of harm’s way. $89.99 on Amazon

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Heavy Duty Inside Deadlock – $19.99

Towel Holder Wall Mount with Garage Shelf – $67.99

Wall Mounted Golf Bag Hook For golf bags, a Golf Bag hook keeps everything upright and wall-mounted instead of slowly tipping over every time someone opens the car door (which is what was happening to my set of clubs). $44.78 on Amazon

Stop the Cord and Hose Chaos

Extension cords and garden hoses (and even Christmas lights!) have this magical ability to tangle themselves the moment you look away, and they are nearly impossible to detangle when you need them in a pinch. Here’s how to fix that:

Garage Hooks Pick up some simple Heavy-Duty Garage Wall Hooks that mount directly into studs and hold up to 100 lbs each. These are the real deal. They’ll hold ladders, long-handled tools, sports equipment, and anything else that’s currently occupying floor space for no good reason. $35.99 on Amazon

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Heavy-Duty Wrap-It Storage Straps Pair them with these Heavy-Duty Storage Straps, a hook-and-loop strap system that wraps cords and hoses tight so they hang neatly and stay where you put them. One strap, under a minute to install, done. I’ve added these to my garage and I am utterly delighted. The before-and-after in my tiny space is noticeable. $24.99 on Amazon (was $29.47)

Get Recycling Off the Floor

Recycle Bin Wall Mount This one is quick and massively underrated: a wall-mounted recycling holder. Install a wall-mounted recycle bin holder to keep bins up and off the floor, which is one less thing in the walkway and one more square foot you get back. In a small garage, every square foot matters. I have 2 bins, plus a garbage bin and a compost bin, so getting 2/4 of my bins off the ground makes a huge difference. Each can hold up to 50 lbs, and if my recycling exceeds that, I’ve got bigger problems! $12.99 on Amazon

Light the Whole Thing Properly

Less glamorous than the other tips, but probably one that drives you crazy daily is the poor overhead lighting in the garage. Most garages run off a single overhead bulb, which lights about a quarter of the space and leaves the rest in shadow. No need for tripping and squinting; there’s a quick fix.

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Garage Lights These flower-like lights screw directly into your existing socket and fold out to give you 360-degree coverage across the whole garage. It’s a five-minute swap that makes the space feel twice as large and a lot safer to move through. I found that before I changed my garage lighting, I didn’t realize how annoying it was, but once it was upgraded, it felt like a whole new world. $39.99 on Amazon

None of these projects require a contractor, a weekend, or a second mortgage – phew! Start with the one that’s causing you the most pain and work from there. These small changes will make a huge difference in that tiny but very necessary space.

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