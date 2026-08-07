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The Curator

Back-to-school outfits kids will actually want to wear this fall

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted August 7, 2026 9:05 pm
1 min read
We’ve rounded up the cutest back-to-school outfits for girls and boys from brands like H&M, Old Navy, Levi's and more. View image in full screen
We’ve rounded up the cutest back-to-school outfits for girls and boys from brands like H&M, Old Navy, Levi's and more.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The new school year is just around the corner, and it’s time to refresh their wardrobes with stylish, comfortable pieces they’ll actually want to wear. From preppy cardigans and polished polos to cozy fall layers and everyday basics, we’ve rounded up the cutest back-to-school outfits for girls and boys from brands like H&M, Old Navy, Levi’s and more. Keep reading for easy, on-trend picks that make getting dressed for school a little more fun.

Girls

Cable-Knit Cardigan
This adorable cable-knit cardigan is a classic, preppy pick for back-to-school outfits, featuring an embroidered teddy bear detail and a soft, cozy knit.
$24.99 at H&M
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Uniform Pique Polo Shirt 3-Pack for Girls
These uniform-ready polo shirts from Old Navy are a popular back-to-school pick—and at 40% off, the 3-pack is an easy way to stock up. Slightly fitted and made from 97% cotton, they’re a preppy staple for the school year.
$30.00 at Old Navy (was $49.99)

 

School Uniform Bootcut Pants for Girls
If your kid needs navy uniform pants, these bootcut styles are a practical pick for busy school days. They feature an adjustable waistband, zip fly and handy pockets. Grab them while they’re currently 30% off!
$17.49 at Old Navy (was $24.99)

 

French Toast Girls' Ruffle Pique Polo Dress
Crisp, classic, and quietly luxe, this cotton-blend pique dress channels timeless prep with its pearlized buttons, soft gathers, and ruffled hem – an elevated essential that feels designer without the label.
$48.93 on Amazon
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George Girls' Crinkled Racerback Dress
For those warm September days when we’re not quite ready to say goodbye to summer, this transitional crinkled racerback dress can be worn on its own or paired with a jacket. Its adorable floral print and ruffled hem make it a fuss-free option for busy mornings when you want them dressed and ready to go.
$12.00 at Walmart

 

Boys

SoSoft Oversized Collared Striped Sweater
This oversized striped sweater from Old Navy is a cozy, polished pick for boys, with a spread collar, three-button placket and relaxed drop-shoulder fit.
$39.99 at Old Navy

 

Relaxed Easy Shorts
A short that’s made for active kids, these relaxed-fit twill cotton ones from Gap feature an elasticized waist and drawcord for a comfy fit. With plenty of pockets and 98% regenerative cotton, they’re an easy pick for everyday school life.
$23.00 at Gap Canada (was $39.95)
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Hanes boys 12 Pack
A new year means new everyday essentials. This pack of 12 Hanes boys’ socks makes it easy to keep plenty of pairs on hand for school, sports and busy days.
$16.95 on Amazon

 

Levi's boys Denim Trucker Jacket
The perfect fall layer for chilly days, this Levi’s Trucker Jacket is made from 100% cotton denim and has the classic look that pairs easily with everything from school-day basics to weekend outfits.
$82.79 on Amazon

 

4 Pack Crewneck Tee T-Shirt Basic Tops
Struggling with the morning outfit shuffle? These comfy basic short sleeve tees are the go-to essential. They’re easy to pair, built to last and made for kids who move.
Buy on Amazon
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You may also like:

Jan & Jul Kids’ Graphic Knit Shoes – $43.99

Bomber Jacket – $34.99

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite – $184.99

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