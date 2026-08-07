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Girls
This adorable cable-knit cardigan is a classic, preppy pick for back-to-school outfits, featuring an embroidered teddy bear detail and a soft, cozy knit.
These uniform-ready polo shirts from Old Navy are a popular back-to-school pick—and at 40% off, the 3-pack is an easy way to stock up. Slightly fitted and made from 97% cotton, they’re a preppy staple for the school year.
If your kid needs navy uniform pants, these bootcut styles are a practical pick for busy school days. They feature an adjustable waistband, zip fly and handy pockets. Grab them while they’re currently 30% off!
Crisp, classic, and quietly luxe, this cotton-blend pique dress channels timeless prep with its pearlized buttons, soft gathers, and ruffled hem – an elevated essential that feels designer without the label.
For those warm September days when we’re not quite ready to say goodbye to summer, this transitional crinkled racerback dress can be worn on its own or paired with a jacket. Its adorable floral print and ruffled hem make it a fuss-free option for busy mornings when you want them dressed and ready to go.
Boys
This oversized striped sweater from Old Navy is a cozy, polished pick for boys, with a spread collar, three-button placket and relaxed drop-shoulder fit.
A short that’s made for active kids, these relaxed-fit twill cotton ones from Gap feature an elasticized waist and drawcord for a comfy fit. With plenty of pockets and 98% regenerative cotton, they’re an easy pick for everyday school life.
A new year means new everyday essentials. This pack of 12 Hanes boys’ socks makes it easy to keep plenty of pairs on hand for school, sports and busy days.
The perfect fall layer for chilly days, this Levi’s Trucker Jacket is made from 100% cotton denim and has the classic look that pairs easily with everything from school-day basics to weekend outfits.
Struggling with the morning outfit shuffle? These comfy basic short sleeve tees are the go-to essential. They’re easy to pair, built to last and made for kids who move.
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