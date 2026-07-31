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Back-to-school season has a way of turning desks, kitchen counters and entryways into clutter magnets. Between homework, art supplies, permission slips, backpacks and an ever-growing collection of pens and pencils, staying organized can feel like a full-time job–especially for parents. The good news? Smart storage solutions are here to help. From rolling carts that keep school supplies within easy reach to file organizers that tame paperwork, these practical picks help create a tidier, more functional space for homework, studying and everything in between. Ahead, seven clever organization products from Amazon and Walmart that will help keep the school year running a little more smoothly.

The grab-and-go organizer

Blue Ginkgo Stackable Organizer Caddy Whether you’re corralling markers, glue sticks, craft supplies or everyday school essentials, this stackable caddy keeps everything in one place. The removable divider makes it easy to customize for different-sized items, while the built-in handle lets kids carry supplies from the homework station to the kitchen table with ease. Best of all, its stackable design saves valuable shelf and desk space. $25.99 on Amazon

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The paper tamer

EcoStash Accordion File Organizer Permission forms, report cards, worksheets and artwork have a habit of piling up fast. This expandable accordion file keeps everything neatly sorted with 12 labelled pockets that hold thousands of pages, making it easy to find what you need when you need it. Made from durable wheat straw material, it’s a practical (and more sustainable) way to keep school paperwork under control. $22.99 on Amazon

The homework station hero

5 Tier Rolling Book Cart If school supplies seem to migrate from room to room, this slim rolling cart keeps everything organized and mobile. Five tiers provide plenty of space for textbooks, notebooks, binders and art supplies, while the top tray includes a cup holder and compartments for pencils, sticky notes and other small essentials. Locking wheels keep it securely in place once homework time begins. $88.8 on Amazon

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The all-in-one desk upgrade

SKYDUE 360 Degree Rotating Desk Organizer A clutter-free desk makes homework a little less overwhelming. This rotating organizer comes fully stocked with everyday essentials–including scissors, tape, a stapler, ruler and paper clips–while the spinning pen holder keeps frequently used supplies within easy reach. It’s an easy way to refresh a study space before the first day of school. $17.09 on Amazon (was $19.99)

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The desktop declutterer

Mesh Metal Desk Organizer Pens, highlighters, sticky notes and charging cables all need a home, and this multi-compartment organizer delivers. With dedicated sections for everything from pencils to paper clips, plus a handy drawer for smaller items, it helps keep desks neat without taking up too much space. The durable metal mesh construction is sturdy enough to handle daily use throughout the school year. $29.99 on Amazon

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The entryway essential

Mainstays 4 Tier Shoe Rack Backpacks aren’t the only things that pile up once school starts–shoes have a way of taking over the front hall, too. This compact four-tier shoe rack keeps up to 12 pairs neatly organized, helping busy entryways stay a little tidier during the morning rush. Its slim design fits easily in closets, mudrooms or foyers, and the tool-free assembly means it’s ready to use in minutes. $9.77 at Walmart (was $10.97)

The closet maximizer

Mainstays Adjustable Closet Organizer When back-to-school wardrobes start spilling off shelves and hangers, a better closet setup can make all the difference. This adjustable organizer adds extra hanging space and shelving to help keep uniforms, everyday outfits and accessories neatly organized. Designed to fit a range of closet sizes, it’s an easy way to make the most of every inch–and make busy school mornings a little less hectic. $69.97 at Walmart (was $85.57)

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