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As the saying goes, less is more–even when it comes to the price of your beauty products. Life is already expensive, no need to bare it all on the bathroom counter. The reality is, gorgeous, look-at-me makeup can be achieved without breaking the bank. This roundup of affordable products proves $50 is the new $100. From a wallet-friendly makeup remover and perfume to luxe, low-cost eye patches, these top-rated picks from brands like grace & stella, ILIA and Merit prove you don’t have to spend big to upgrade your beauty routine.

grace & stella New Brightening Eye Patches for Dark Circles Tired, puffy eyes don’t stand a chance against these dark circle patches by Grace & Stella. They scream “self-care” (and beg to be paired with your beverage of choice). Kick back and relax while your eyes soak in the smoothing powers of hyaluronic acid and the brightening properties of vitamin c. Keep them in the fridge for an extra cooling, spa-like treat. $27.95 on Amazon

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ILIA Limitless Lash Mascara If you’re after long, fluttery lashes without clumps or flakes, ILIA’s cult-favourite mascara delivers. The buildable formula adds length, lift and volume while staying put all day without smudging. Better yet, it’s ophthalmologist-tested–a great pick for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers alike. $40 on Amazon

Banana Moisturizing Cream & Shimmer Lip Treatment Duo Inspired by Korea’s beloved banana milk, this limited-edition duo is a skincare treat you’ll actually look forward to using. It pairs Glow Recipe’s fan-favourite Banana Soufflé Moisture Cream–which helps soothe and replenish skin–with the new Banana Milk Glass Balm, a nourishing lip treatment that delivers up to 12 hours of hydration and a subtle golden shimmer. And the naturally derived sweet banana scent makes every application feel like a little indulgence. $43 at Glowrecipe.com $42 at Sephora

Marc Anthony Grow Long Ultimate Blowout, Anti-Frizz Heat Protection Spray Humidity doesn’t stand a chance. This lightweight heat protectant creates an invisible shield that helps keep frizz at bay for up to 72 hours while protecting hair from styling tools up to 450°F. Infused with biotin, caffeine and ginseng, it also helps leave hair feeling softer, shinier and healthier after every blowout. $11.94 on Amazon

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Flush Balm in Bespoke Blush doesn’t get easier than this. Merit’s creamy Flush Balm melts seamlessly into cheeks (and lips) for a natural-looking wash of colour that never feels heavy or cakey. The sheer, buildable formula is infused with vitamin E to nourish skin, making it nearly impossible to overdo. $41 at Meritbeauty.com $41 at Sephora

LUMIFY Eye Drops Sometimes the quickest beauty fix isn’t makeup. These dermatologist-loved eye drops visibly reduce redness in as little as 60 seconds, instantly making eyes appear brighter and more awake. They’re the secret weapon for early flights, allergy season or mornings after too little sleep. $29.99 on Amazon

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e.l.f. Halo Glow Pinkie Puffs – $7.99

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Kitsch Recycled Plastic Mini Hair Clips – $9.99

Clean Skin Club Clean Towels – $23.97

Neutrogena Rapid Clear Stubborn Acne Spot Treatment Gel It’s time to put your best face forward, thanks to this popular acne treatment gel by Neutrogena. The benzoyl peroxide formula actively attacks stubborn spots for a clearer complexion with continued use. It contains the highest non-prescription strength available, so you can skip the doctor’s office. $11.97 on Amazon

rhode Highlight Milk Give your skin a naturally radiant finish sans the chunky shimmer. Formulated with the brand’s signature Glazing Milk technology, it hydrates while leaving behind a luminous, lit-from-within glow that looks just as beautiful on bare skin as it does layered over makeup. $42 at rhode $42 at Sephora

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La Roche Posay Anthelios Ultra Fluid Face & Body Sunscreen SPF 50+ Daily sunscreen is one of the smartest beauty investments you can make, and this ultra-light formula makes wearing it easy. Offering broad-spectrum SPF 50+ protection, it blends invisibly into skin with a comfortable matte finish while resisting water and sweat. $30.6 on Amazon (was $35.95)

Summer Fridays Sunlit Vanilla Eau de Parfum with Caramel Travel Spray Sweet without being overpowering, this travel-sized fragrance smells like vanilla ice cream on a warm summer afternoon. Notes of caramel, crème brûlée, tonka bean and amber create a cozy yet airy scent that lingers on skin. Toss it into your purse for an easy fragrance refresh wherever the day takes you. $40 at Sephora

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water Bioderma has perfected the micellar water game with this dermatologist-backed Sensibio H2O formula. With just a swipe, micelles work to effectively remove makeup and cleanse the face of impurities, while cucumber extract soothes and refreshes even the most sensitive skin types. Plus, no rinsing required–just pat dry and enjoy smooth, supple skin from day to night. $19.99 on Amazon

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Dermalogica Mini Daily Microfoliant Exfoliator This powder-to-foam exfoliant polishes skin gently and effectively. Activated with water, the gentle rice-based formula buffs away dull skin while helping to smooth texture and reveal a brighter-looking complexion. It’s the perfect addition to your skincare routine at home or while travelling. $29.5 on Amazon $29.50 at Sephora

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Mini Clear Makeup Bag – $17.99

JVN Complete Hydrating Air Dry Hair Styling Cream – $20.50

OPI Nature Strong Nails & Skin Moisturizing Cuticle Care – $17