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It’s official: the beauty industry has gone bananas–in the best way possible. From fruit-forward fragrances to yum-ified skincare, the *chef’s kiss* beauty trend is making add-to-cart moments feel more like a trip to the produce market than a shopping spree at Sephora. Brands like Glow Recipe, Prada and Bath & Body Works are embracing banana–aka everyone’s favourite tropical fruit–and turning it into the star of beauty aisles everywhere. It may not have been on our beauty bingo card, but we’re certainly not complaining. Curious about the craze? It’s time to indulge. Ahead, our top takes on this year’s buzziest beauty trend.

The juicy lip treatment

MILK MAKEUP Balmade Hydrating Tinted Lip Balm with Electrolytes A tropical smoothie for your lips, this hydrating balm delivers an irresistibly juicy shine. Banana juice helps retain moisture, while and an electrolyte-rich blend of zinc, copper and magnesium helps replenish dry lips. Coconut and aloe extracts round out the formula, leaving lips looking well-conditioned. $25 at Sephora

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The skincare sweet treat

Banana Moisturizing Cream & Shimmer Lip Treatment Duo Inspired by Korea’s beloved banana milk, this limited-edition duo is a true skincare treat. It pairs Glow Recipe’s bestselling Banana Soufflé Moisture Cream–which helps soothe and replenish skin–with the new Banana Milk Glass Balm, a nourishing lip treatment that delivers up to 12 hours of hydration and a gorgeous golden shimmer. And the sweet banana scent? Divine. $43 at Glowrecipe.com $42 at Sephora

The tropical escape in a bottle

KAYALI Maui in a Bottle Sweet Banana Eau de Parfum Banana takes centre stage in this decidedly tropical scent. Sweet banana and creamy coconut open the fragrance before giving way to gardenia and jasmine, while rum, sandalwood and vanilla bourbon add warmth to the finish. It’s a veritable tropical vacation in a bottle. $142 at Sephora

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The hair-repair hero

Fable & Mane Deep Moisture Repairing Hair Mask For hair that could use some extra TLC, this rich, creamy mask delivers a deeply nourishing treatment powered by banana, coconut cream and mango butter. The formula helps improve hair strength and fullness across fine, medium and thick textures, from straight to coily. $54 at Sephora

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Cetaphil Gentle Makeup Removing Wipes – $9.97

Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask Scrub – $39

Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask – $499.99

The frizz-defying shampoo

Banana Smooth & Shine Shampoo If humidity has your hair looking less than its best, this banana-infused shampoo is worth a spot in your shower. Made with organic banana purée, the anti-frizz formula gently cleanses while helping hair feel smoother, shinier (hence the name) and more resilient to humidity. It’s an invigorating way to bring the banana trend into your everyday routine. $15 at The Body Shop

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The luxe lip balm

Prada Hydrating Lip Balm with Jojoba Oil An elevated take on the banana beauty trend, this luxe lip balm smooths and conditions lips for up to 24 hours. But don’t let the banana yellow shade scare you–it melts onto lips with a warm golden lustre, while the juicy banana scent adds a delectable finishing touch. $65 at Sephora

The handbag-sized indulgence

Banana Blend Hand Cream Part of Bath & Body Works’ new, Hilary Duff-approved Fruit Fusion collection, this hand cream smells like summer in a tube. A creamy banana scent mingles with sugared florals and soft woods, while shea butter and hyaluronic acid help boost moisture and defend against dryness for up to 48 hours. At under $10, it’s an affordable way to dip a toe into the banana beauty craze. $9.95 at Bath & Body Works

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Marc Anthony Anti-Frizz Shield Ultimate Blowout Spray – $13.38

Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm SPF 30 – $9.49

Batiste Dark Dry Shampoo Spray – $18.68