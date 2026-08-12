End-of-summer sales: The best deals to shop now

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Summer may be winding down, but the deals are still going strong. From fashion and beauty finds to home, outdoor and everyday essentials, these end-of-summer sales are worth shopping before they’re gone. Read on for one last summer shopping spree, with deals from Aritzia, Simons, Article and more.

Daily essential deals

Crest 3D Whitestrips Age Renew At-home Teeth Whitening Kit Now’s the time to stock up on the Crest 3D Whitestrips Age Renew Teeth Whitening Kit, which comes with 21 treatments for an easy at-home whitening routine. The strips promise up to 28 levels whiter teeth in three weeks, making them an easy addition to your beauty routine. $59.9 on Amazon (was $79.99)

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Tide Oxi Max Power PODS Laundry Detergent Pods These high-performance laundry detergent pacs from Tide are designed to tackle tough, set-in stains with built-in Oxi power, so you can often skip pre-treating. They’re HE-compatible, work well even in cold water, and come in convenient single-use pods that make laundry as simple as tossing one in per load. $19.99 on Amazon (was $21)

McCafe Premium Medium Dark Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods Stock your coffee stash with McCafé Premium Medium Dark Roast K-Cup Pods, made for Keurig machines and offering a smooth, balanced cup with a rich, slightly darker roast. Made with 100% Arabica beans sourced from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms, they’re an easy way to enjoy a café-style coffee at home. $36.75 on Amazon (was $43.99)

Fashion deals

Birdie Linen Dress Soak up the last days of summer in the Birdie Linen Dress, a breezy sleeveless maxi with a flattering sweetheart neckline and A-line skirt. Wear it to all your patio dinners, garden parties, summer vacations or leisurely weekend outings. $299.60 at Reformation (was $428)

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Etiquette Blazer Make a statement with the Etiquette Blazer, a slim-fit twill style with a tailored waist and softly structured feel. It’s an easy layering piece for polished fall outfits, from office looks to weekend ensembles. $73.99 at Aritzia (was $248)

Shelly Cardigan - Wonder Yarn Add a pretty pop of colour to your wardrobe with the Shelly Cardigan, featuring a flattering fitted silhouette and delicate scalloped trim. At 25% off, it’s a versatile piece that seamlessly transitions through the end of summer and into fall. $88.50 at Aritzia (was $118)

Quilty Pleasures Tote Bag Medium 12L Carry your daily essentials in undeniable style with the Quilty Pleasures Tote Bag from lululemon, featuring a cushioned quilted design and water-repellent fabric. $74 at lululemon (was $168)

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Home deals

Waffled Organic Cotton Duvet Cover Set Freshen up your bedroom with this waffled organic cotton duvet cover set. Its lightweight, breathable feel is perfect for warm-weather nights, and it’s currently 60% off, making it an easy summer bedding upgrade. $49.95 at Simons (was $140.00)

Rigid Lunch Box with Ice Pack It’s the perfect back-to-school (or office) accessory. Invest in a chic lunchbox for keeping your meals fresh, organized and spill-free. This bento-inspired design from Simons has a removable stainless steel tray and ice pack to make packing lunch easy and practical. $19.99 at Simons (was $29.00)

HOMCOM Tower Fan Stay cool through the last stretch of summer with this HOMCOM tower fan. With three speeds, four modes, oscillation and a remote control, it’s an easy way to keep your home comfortable while enjoying seasonal savings. $84.97 at Walmart (was $105.02)

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Outdoor deals

HOMETRENDS Newport 7-Piece Steel Outdoor Patio Dining Set with Cushions Now you can score a quality 7-piece patio set on sale. With a durable steel frame, fade-resistant cushions and swivel rocking chairs, you’ll be ready to make the most of the remaining days of summer—and set yourself up for plenty of outdoor entertaining next year. $823.00 at Walmart (was $1,098.00)

Lubek 82.5Inch Outdoor Low Right Sectional Set - Slate Gray If you’re looking for a deal on quality patio furniture, this stunning sectional from Article is chic and will take your outdoor lounging to the next level. This set features a solid acacia wood base and weather-resistant cushions for easy cleaning. $2699 at Article

Gymax 3PCS Outdoor Furniture Set Patio Wicker Chairs & Round Side Table Set w/Cushions Complete your cozy corner with this 3-piece wicker patio set, featuring two cushioned chairs and a tempered-glass side table—perfect for relaxing, chatting or enjoying a drink in the backyard. $229.99 at Walmart (was $339.99)

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Rafio Outdoor Decorative Pillow Don’t forget the finishing touches on your patio pieces. Now 70% off, this Rafio decorative pillow is textured and made from durable fabric with a natural finish. $12.00 at Bouclair (was $39.98)

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