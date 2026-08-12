End-of-summer sales: The best deals to shop now

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Summer may be winding down, but the deals are still going strong. From fashion and beauty finds to home, outdoor and everyday essentials, these end-of-summer sales are worth shopping before they’re gone. Read on for one last summer shopping spree, with deals from Aritzia, Simons, Article and more.
Now’s the time to stock up on the Crest 3D Whitestrips Age Renew Teeth Whitening Kit, which comes with 21 treatments for an easy at-home whitening routine. The strips promise up to 28 levels whiter teeth in three weeks, making them an easy addition to your beauty routine.
These high-performance laundry detergent pacs from Tide are designed to tackle tough, set-in stains with built-in Oxi power, so you can often skip pre-treating. They’re HE-compatible, work well even in cold water, and come in convenient single-use pods that make laundry as simple as tossing one in per load.
Stock your coffee stash with McCafé Premium Medium Dark Roast K-Cup Pods, made for Keurig machines and offering a smooth, balanced cup with a rich, slightly darker roast. Made with 100% Arabica beans sourced from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms, they’re an easy way to enjoy a café-style coffee at home.
Soak up the last days of summer in the Birdie Linen Dress, a breezy sleeveless maxi with a flattering sweetheart neckline and A-line skirt. Wear it to all your patio dinners, garden parties, summer vacations or leisurely weekend outings.
Make a statement with the Etiquette Blazer, a slim-fit twill style with a tailored waist and softly structured feel. It’s an easy layering piece for polished fall outfits, from office looks to weekend ensembles.
Add a pretty pop of colour to your wardrobe with the Shelly Cardigan, featuring a flattering fitted silhouette and delicate scalloped trim. At 25% off, it’s a versatile piece that seamlessly transitions through the end of summer and into fall.
Freshen up your bedroom with this waffled organic cotton duvet cover set. Its lightweight, breathable feel is perfect for warm-weather nights, and it’s currently 60% off, making it an easy summer bedding upgrade.
It’s the perfect back-to-school (or office) accessory. Invest in a chic lunchbox for keeping your meals fresh, organized and spill-free. This bento-inspired design from Simons has a removable stainless steel tray and ice pack to make packing lunch easy and practical.
Stay cool through the last stretch of summer with this HOMCOM tower fan. With three speeds, four modes, oscillation and a remote control, it’s an easy way to keep your home comfortable while enjoying seasonal savings.
Now you can score a quality 7-piece patio set on sale. With a durable steel frame, fade-resistant cushions and swivel rocking chairs, you’ll be ready to make the most of the remaining days of summer—and set yourself up for plenty of outdoor entertaining next year.
If you’re looking for a deal on quality patio furniture, this stunning sectional from Article is chic and will take your outdoor lounging to the next level. This set features a solid acacia wood base and weather-resistant cushions for easy cleaning.
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