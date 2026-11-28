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Black Friday weekend is here, and if you’ve been waiting for the right time to tackle your holiday shopping, this is it. From big-ticket tech and home upgrades to beauty favourites and gift-worthy finds, there are plenty of deals worth adding to your cart. We’ve rounded up the best savings still available from brands like Dyson, Levi’s and YETI, so you can spend less time searching for all the top deals. Whether you’re shopping for someone else or picking up a little something for yourself, these are the Amazon Black Friday weekend deals you won’t want to miss.

Want to shop even more top deals? Check out The Curator‘s Amazon storefront for inspiration. And don’t forget to subscribe to our newsletter to get first dibs on exclusive finds and curated deals.

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Best Black Friday tech deals

Apple iPad Air 11-inch with M4 chip A powerful upgrade for work, creativity and entertainment, this iPad Air features Apple’s M4 chip for smooth multitasking, a stunning Liquid Retina display and all-day battery life. It’s also compatible with Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard for added versatility. $899 on Amazon (was $999)

Samsung 55 inch The Frame TV Part television, part statement piece, this stylish QLED TV doubles as a digital art display when you’re not watching. Its glare-free screen showcases artwork in beautiful colour, while the slim, flush-to-wall design and customizable bezels make it look more like framed décor than a TV. $978 on Amazon (was $1398)

Google Pixel 11 - Unlocked Smartphone Capture every moment with Google’s latest Pixel smartphone, featuring an upgraded 30x Super Zoom, enhanced low-light photography and Gemini AI features to simplify everyday tasks. With over 30 hours of battery life, a durable design and seven years of guaranteed updates, it’s built to go the distance. $899 on Amazon (was $1249)

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Oura Ring 5 Smart Ring The Oura Ring 5 blends sleek, minimalist design with powerful health tracking, monitoring sleep, stress, activity, and more with impressive accuracy—all from a lightweight titanium band you barely feel. With up to eight days of battery life and seamless app integration, it’s a stylish, discreet way to stay connected to your well-being around the clock. $529 on Amazon (was $649)

Google Fitbit Inspire 3 A slim, easy-to-wear fitness tracker that keeps tabs on your daily activity, sleep and stress levels. It also monitors health metrics like blood oxygen and skin temperature, with helpful daily readiness and stress management scores to keep your wellness goals on track. $99.95 on Amazon (was $129.95)

Best Black Friday home and kitchen deals

Canadian Down & Feather Co. – 2 Pack Medium Support White Goose Feather Pillows Looking for a softer, deeper sleep? This Canadian Down & Feather White Goose Pillow set combines plush, springy feathers with a crisp 255-thread-count cotton shell, offering medium support that adapts perfectly to front, back, and side sleepers. $88.83 on Amazon (was $110)

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Google Nest x Yale Lock Upgrade your home security with the Google Nest x Yale Lock in sleek Satin Nickel, a tamper-proof smart deadbolt that offers keyless entry and remote access via the Nest app. Create unique passcodes for family and guests, track access history, and enjoy one-touch locking for secure convenience. $199.99 on Amazon (was $398.97)

Skylight Frame The Skylight 10-Inch WiFi Digital Picture Frame is pure magic for keeping loved ones close—just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi, and watch photos and videos appear instantly. Sleek, simple, and totally gift-worthy, it’s perfect for parents or grandparents who want a daily dose of joy without any tech hassle. $159 on Amazon (was $199.99)

Vitamix Propel Series 510 Blender The Vitamix Propel Series 510 Blender elevates everyday blending with professional-grade precision and versatility. Its three automatic programs, stainless-steel blades, and self-cleaning 1.4L container deliver perfectly smooth smoothies, soups, and frozen desserts every time. $399.99 on Amazon (was $679.95)

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Dyson V15 Detect™ Origin Cordless Vacuum Take on whole-home cleaning with this powerful cordless vacuum, which intelligently adjusts suction based on floor type and debris detected. Its Fluffy Optic cleaner head reveals hidden dust on hard floors, while the Digital Motorbar deep-cleans carpets and detangles hair. Enjoy up to 60 minutes of run time, advanced whole-machine filtration and an LCD screen that tracks cleaning performance. $699.99 on Amazon (was $999.99)

Best Black Friday fashion deals

SAXX Underwear Co. Men's Ultra Super Soft Boxer Brief Fly, 3 Pack Experience all-day comfort with the Ultra Super Soft Boxer Briefs 3-Pack, crafted from moisture-wicking fabric with a relaxed fit and anti-roll waistband. Featuring the patented BallPark Pouch, breathable mesh panels, and Flat Out Seams, these boxer briefs provide ergonomic support and chafe-free wear for total freedom of movement. $61.77 on Amazon (was $102.95)

Levi's Womens Cloud Puff Hooded Midlength Puffer Stay warm without compromising on style in this midlength puffer, designed with a water-resistant shell, removable hood and adjustable hem for a customizable fit. A storm placket, hidden cuffs and fleece-lined zip pockets add extra protection from the cold, while an interior pocket keeps your essentials secure. $136.04 on Amazon (was $160.05)

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Adidas Women's Grand Court Low Top Sneaker The Adidas Women’s Grand Court Low Top Sneaker is a classic tennis-inspired shoe. They feel light on your feet and cushioned enough to wear all day, whether you’re running errands or just hanging out with friends. $65.06 on Amazon (was $95)

PRETTYGARDEN Womens Oversized Cardigan Sweater This lightweight, ultra-soft cardigan drapes beautifully with its slouchy silhouette and lantern sleeves, giving it that relaxed-yet-polished vibe you’ll want on repeat. Easy to style with everything from denim to dresses, it’s a chic everyday layer that feels just as good as it looks. $39.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)

CRZ YOGA Butterluxe High Waisted Lounge Leggings Get cloud-soft comfort with a sleek, second-skin feel. Designed for lounging, light movement, or everyday wear, they offer gentle compression, a flattering high-rise fit, and unbelievable stretch, making them an effortless go-to for comfort lovers and athleisure enthusiasts alike. $42.50 on amazon (was $50.00)

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Best Black Friday beauty and personal care deals

Shark FacialPro Glow & Depuffi Bring the spa facial home with this hydro-powered skincare system, designed to deep-clean pores, exfoliate and boost hydration in just 10 minutes. It also features hot and cold therapy to help depuff under-eyes, soothe redness and leave skin looking refreshed. $399.99 on Amazon (was $549.99)

L’Oréal Paris Telescopic Mascara It’s time to stock up on a cult-fave. What makes this mascara unique is its two-sided precision brush—one flat side that stretches lashes up to 60% longer and a comb side that perfectly separates each lash for a clean, defined look. Its non-clumping, fragrance-free formula is also gentle enough for sensitive eyes. $13.86 on Amazon (was $17.99)

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L'Oréal Professionnel AirLight Pro Looking to dry your mane attraction like a pro, and without heat damage? The L’Oréal Airlight Pro hairdryer is powered by Infrared Light technology for a smoother, speedier blowout at home. Plus, it’s super lightweight and quiet. and app-powered to help customize temperature and air flow. $535.5 on Amazon (was $630)

Bioderma Atoderm Shower-Oil Bioderma Atoderm Shower-Oil is a nourishing cleansing oil designed for dry to atopic sensitive skin, gently soothing discomfort while leaving skin soft, smooth, and comfortable. Suitable for the whole family, it can be used on both face and body, providing a gentle, non-stripping cleanse with a fresh, pleasant scent. $24.01 on Amazon (was $31.99)

Redken All Soft Shampoo & Conditioner This powerful duo transforms dry, brittle hair with its nourishing, argan oil-infused formula. It gently cleanses while restoring softness, shine and manageability, leaving strands silky and smooth. Perfect for reviving dull hair, it delivers lasting hydration and a luxurious, salon-quality finish with every wash. $41.98 on Amazon (was $59.98)

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Kérastase Nutritive 8H Magic Night Serum Kérastase Nutritive 8H Magic Night Serum is an overnight hair treatment that deeply nourishes and hydrates dry hair while you sleep. It helps restore softness, shine, and manageability, leaving hair smooth and revitalized by morning. $80.75 on Amazon (was $95.00)

Best Black Friday kids & family deals

LEGO Wicked Emerald City & Kiamo Ko Castle Celebrate the movie’s release–out today–and bring the enchanted world of Wicked home! With vibrant detail and iconic locations to build, it invites kids and collectors alike to recreate scenes, spark imagination, and relive the magic long after the credits roll. $59.86 on Amazon (was $99.99)

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Graco 4Ever All-in-One Convertible Car Seat The Graco 4Ever All-in-One Car Seat is the kind of buy that makes you feel instantly organized—one seat that safely carries your little one from baby days to big-kid carpools, now on a Black Friday deal that makes leveling up your travel routine a no-brainer. $324.97 on Amazon (was $529.99)

Yoto Mini (2024 Edition) + Starter Pack The Yoto Mini is a screen-free audio player that keeps little ones entertained with stories, music, activities and more. This starter bundle includes a selection of preschool-friendly audio cards, plus up to 14 hours of playback per charge. With parental controls, no ads and content that grows with kids, it’s a thoughtful gift for curious little minds. $88.99 on Amazon (was $119.98)

Momcozy KleanPal Pro Baby Bottle Washer Anyone who’s spent time washing baby bottles by hand will appreciate this clever countertop helper. The Momcozy KleanPal Pro washes, steam sterilizes and dries bottles, breast pump parts and other baby essentials, with nine cleaning modes and space for up to four bottles at a time. $298 on Amazon (was $398)

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Amazon Kids Tablet 11 For kids who are ready for their own device, the Amazon Kids Tablet 11 offers entertainment and learning in one convenient package. It comes with a one-year Kids+ subscription, giving children access to a curated library of age-appropriate books, videos, games and apps, along with a slim protective case. Parents can also manage screen time, set daily goals and adjust content access through the Parent Dashboard. The tablet features a bright display and a fast processor to keep up with kids’ favourite activities, while access to the Google Play Store allows families to explore additional apps as their interests evolve. It’s a gift that offers plenty of entertainment, with parental controls built in. Note: Amazon Kids+ and Google Play Store availability may vary by region; the tablet is not available in Quebec. $269.99 on Amazon (was $449.99)

Best Black Friday travel deals

Travel Inspira Luggage Scale Avoid surprise overweight baggage fees with this compact luggage scale, which weighs bags up to 110 pounds and has a backlit display that’s easy to read. $12.18 on Amazon (was $18.99)

Samsonite Omni 2 Carry-On A reliable travel companion, the Samsonite Omni 2 Carry-On combines a durable polycarbonate shell with a scratch-resistant finish to help keep it looking good trip after trip. Four dual spinner wheels make navigating busy airports easy, while the organized interior features a lining made with 95 per cent recycled PET. It also has a built-in USB charging port and a dedicated battery pocket, so you can keep your devices powered while on the go. $80.31 on Amazon (was $99.82)

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8 Set Packing Cubes Luggage These bestselling packing cubes are a customer favourite, trusted by thousands of travellers for their smart design and reliable durability. Made from premium water-repellent nylon. $22.22 on Amazon (was $27.69)

YETI Rambler 20 oz Travel Mug Take your favourite cold drink on the go with this durable, leakproof travel mug. Its quick-flip straw lid helps prevent spills, while double-wall vacuum insulation keeps drinks cold for hours. A sturdy handle, cup-holder-friendly design and dishwasher-safe construction make it a convenient pick for everyday errands and road trips. $32.5 on Amazon (was $50)

trtl Travel and Airplane Pillow Skip the bulky U-shaped travel pillow and give your neck targeted support with this lightweight alternative. Its patented internal support system helps keep your head upright while you nap, while the soft fleece wrap feels cosy against your skin. At just 4.5 oz, it’s easy to pack, machine-washable and comes with a travel bag. $59.49 on Amazon (was $84.99)

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