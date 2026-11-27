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Amazon Canada Black Friday 2026 is here, and the beauty deals are nothing short of dazzling! Whether you’re after sleek hair tools, skin-loving creams or makeup must-haves, this year’s discounts on top brands like Dyson, Caudalie and Kitsch are your chance to snag those coveted picks without breaking the bank. From pro-worthy gadgets to skincare saviours, these savings promise a beauty haul you won’t want to gatekeep. Let’s dive into the best steals that are sure to upgrade your beauty routine and keep you feeling fab into the new year.

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Best skincare deals

Clinique Moisture Surge This fan-favourite gel-cream floods skin with long-lasting hydration, delivering a plump, dewy glow that wears beautifully under makeup or on its own. $58.1 on Amazon (was $82)

Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum A dark-spot-diminishing favourite, this brightening serum uses viniferine–Caudalie’s star ingredient–to even tone and reveal a more luminous complexion. $88 on Amazon (was $110)

POND’S Cold Cream Cleanser, Cleansing Makeup Remover A classic for a reason (even Kylie Jenner approves), this nourishing cleansing cream melts away makeup (even waterproof formulas) while replenishing moisture. Its rich, creamy texture leaves skin feeling soft, smooth and refreshed. $7.99 on Amazon (was $10.99)

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Best haircare deals

Dyson Supersonic Nural This high-tech hair dryer takes the guesswork out of styling with intelligent heat control that helps protect scalp health while enhancing shine. Five magnetic attachments make it easy to dry, smooth and style every hair type. $449.99 on Amazon (was $599.99)

OLAPLEX °7 Bonding Hair Oil A few drops of this lightweight styling oil go a long way, boosting shine, taming frizz and softening strands without weighing hair down. It also offers heat protection up to 450°F, making it a must-have before styling. $32.9 on Amazon (was $47)

Kitsch Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap Perfect for quick drying, reducing frizz and saving time, this stylish microfibre wrap is a must-have for every hair type. It absorbs water five times faster than your regular towel. $29.59 on Amazon (was $36.99)

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Best makeup deals

Lancôme Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara Get the lashes of your dreams with this fan-favourite mascara, designed to lift, lengthen and add buildable volume to every lash. Its lightweight, clump-free formula delivers fanned-out definition that truly lasts. $16.8 on Amazon (was $24)

Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil This nourishing lip oil delivers the best of both worlds: a glossy wash of colour and a hit of lasting hydration. Made with nine plant-based oils and vitamin E, its lightweight, non-sticky formula leaves lips looking plump and shiny. $24.5 on Amazon (was $35)

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Best body care deals

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Face & Body Sunscreen Sun protection meets skincare in this lightweight SPF 50 sunscreen. Infused with hyaluronic acid for up to eight hours of hydration, its non-greasy, oil-free formula absorbs quickly without leaving a white cast. $13.02 on Amazon (was $17.47)

The Body Shop Nourishing Coconut Oil Body Butter Give dry skin some extra love with this ultra-rich body butter, formulated with coconut oil and shea butter for up to 96 hours of hydration. Its creamy, fast-absorbing texture leaves skin feeling silky-soft with a subtle tropical scent. $13 on Amazon (was $26)

Moroccanoil Shower Gel Body Wash Turn your everyday shower into a little escape with this hydrating body wash. Infused with antioxidant-rich argan oil, it gently cleanses while leaving skin feeling soft and smooth, with a dreamy coconut and gardenia fragrance. $19.6 on Amazon (was $28)

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Best beauty tool deals

Therabody TheraFace Mask Glo Cordless LED Skincare Face Mask Bring the benefits of LED skincare home with this cordless face mask featuring red, blue and infrared light therapy to target fine lines, uneven tone and blemishes. It also includes a built-in scalp massage feature for an added moment of relaxation. $379.99 on Amazon (was $499.99)

Kitsch Dermaplaning Tools These easy-to-use blades that exfoliate, remove peach fuzz and create a smooth, glowing canvas for skincare and makeup. $9.87 on Amazon (was $12.99)

ORAL-B PRO Limited Toothbrush A dentist-approved electric toothbrush that delivers a deep, precise clean with multiple modes to brighten and polish your smile–what’s not to love? $99.76 on Amazon (was $119.99)

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