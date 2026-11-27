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Amazon Canada Black Friday 2026 is here, and the beauty deals are nothing short of dazzling! Whether you’re after sleek hair tools, skin-loving creams or makeup must-haves, this year’s discounts on top brands like Dyson, Caudalie and Kitsch are your chance to snag those coveted picks without breaking the bank. From pro-worthy gadgets to skincare saviours, these savings promise a beauty haul you won’t want to gatekeep. Let’s dive into the best steals that are sure to upgrade your beauty routine and keep you feeling fab into the new year.
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A classic for a reason (even Kylie Jenner approves), this nourishing cleansing cream melts away makeup (even waterproof formulas) while replenishing moisture. Its rich, creamy texture leaves skin feeling soft, smooth and refreshed.
This high-tech hair dryer takes the guesswork out of styling with intelligent heat control that helps protect scalp health while enhancing shine. Five magnetic attachments make it easy to dry, smooth and style every hair type.
A few drops of this lightweight styling oil go a long way, boosting shine, taming frizz and softening strands without weighing hair down. It also offers heat protection up to 450°F, making it a must-have before styling.
Get the lashes of your dreams with this fan-favourite mascara, designed to lift, lengthen and add buildable volume to every lash. Its lightweight, clump-free formula delivers fanned-out definition that truly lasts.
This nourishing lip oil delivers the best of both worlds: a glossy wash of colour and a hit of lasting hydration. Made with nine plant-based oils and vitamin E, its lightweight, non-sticky formula leaves lips looking plump and shiny.
Sun protection meets skincare in this lightweight SPF 50 sunscreen. Infused with hyaluronic acid for up to eight hours of hydration, its non-greasy, oil-free formula absorbs quickly without leaving a white cast.
Give dry skin some extra love with this ultra-rich body butter, formulated with coconut oil and shea butter for up to 96 hours of hydration. Its creamy, fast-absorbing texture leaves skin feeling silky-soft with a subtle tropical scent.
Turn your everyday shower into a little escape with this hydrating body wash. Infused with antioxidant-rich argan oil, it gently cleanses while leaving skin feeling soft and smooth, with a dreamy coconut and gardenia fragrance.
Bring the benefits of LED skincare home with this cordless face mask featuring red, blue and infrared light therapy to target fine lines, uneven tone and blemishes. It also includes a built-in scalp massage feature for an added moment of relaxation.
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