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Black Friday is the perfect excuse to give your wardrobe a refresh without paying full price. Whether you’re looking for a pair of everyday jeans, a new winter coat, stylish boots or comfortable pieces to wear on repeat, we’ve rounded up some of the best fashion deals worth shopping right now. From must-have brands like UGG, Levi’s and The North Face to affordable wardrobe finds, these deals make it easier to find something you’ll love for less. Happy shopping!

Want to shop even more top deals? Check out The Curator‘s Amazon storefront for inspiration. And don’t forget to subscribe to our newsletter to get first dibs on exclusive finds and curated deals.

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Meraki Merino Wool Cardigan This Babaton cardigan is one of those pieces you’ll reach for again and again. Made from 100% merino wool, it feels incredibly soft and has a flattering hourglass shape with front pockets for a little extra detail. $100.80 at Aritzia (was $168)

The SuperPuff™ XtraShorty - cliMATTE™ The Super Puff XtraShorty is a great pick if you love the look of a cropped puffer. It’s filled with premium 800+ fill-power down to keep you warm in temperatures as low as -10°C, with a water-repellent, wind-resistant finish for added protection on cold winter days. $192.50 at Aritzia (was $275)

PRETTYGARDEN Womens Open Front Oversized Cardigan Sweater It’s the perfect time to stock up on warm, cozy cardigans. This soft, lightweight knit makes it an easy throw-on over jeans, dresses or leggings when you want extra warmth. $39.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)

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PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2 Piece Matching Lounge Set This matching set is perfect for days when you want to be comfy but still look cute, whether you’re travelling, running errands or staying in. The half-zip top and flowy wide-leg pants give this outfit a cohesive look without feeling like traditional sweats. $54.7 on Amazon (was $74.99)

THE NORTH FACE Women's Antora Waterproof Jacket For rainy days, this The North Face jacket is a practical layer to have on hand, with a waterproof, breathable design, adjustable hood and zippered pockets to keep essentials secure. $85.48 on Amazon (was $150)

Levi's Womens Cinch BaggyJeans For that baggy denim look without sacrificing a defined waist, these Levi’s jeans are an on-trend option that will go with all your casual fall and winter outfits. The high-rise fit sits snugly at the waist before falling into a wide, straight leg. $56.96 on Amazon (was $69.96)

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CRZ YOGA Butterluxe Leggings 25 Inch Stock up on the leggings you’ll want to live in — buttery-soft, comfy and stretchy enough to keep up with your day, whether you’re working out or lounging at home.

Shapermint High Waisted Body Shaper Shorts These bestselling shapewear shorts are the perfect snug fit. No matter the occasion, they provide comfort and control under any outfit, so your waist and thighs feel supported and slimmed. $59.98 at Shapermint (was $120)

UGG womens W TAZZ II Platform If you love UGGs and a little height, these platform UGGs have a 1.75-inch sole, a soft suede upper and plush sheepskin lining.

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PAJAR womens Galaxy High Fashion Boot If you want a winter boot that feels a little more fashion-forward, these Pajar boots are a great option with their chunky platform sole and sleek black finish. The waterproof design also makes them practical for snowy or rainy days. $157.5 on Amazon (was $225)

Dome Huggies Minimal meets luxe in these sleek, rounded huggie hoops. Perfect for everyday wear or stacking with other earrings, they bring just the right amount of shine and sophistication to any look. $126.40 at Mejuri (was $158)

Men’s Frost Fall Jacket Cold-weather plans call for a good jacket, and The North Face Frost Fall delivers with 600-fill down warmth, wind-resistant fabric and a water-repellent finish. It’s an easy grab for frosty morning walks, coffee runs and days spent outside. $224 at The North Face (was $320)

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Twisted Cable Sweater A classic with a little extra character, this twisted-cable sweater is made from ultra-soft recycled cotton with a textured knit that adds interest to everyday outfits. Available in several lovely shades, it’s one you’ll reach for all season long. $59.95 at Simons (was $79)

SAXX Men's Vibe Super Soft Boxer Briefs This three-pack of SAXX underwear features ultra-soft, moisture-wicking fabric, a slim fit, and patented pouch for chafe-free support. Built-in tech ensures ergonomic comfort and easy care for everyday wear. $61.77 on Amazon (was $102.95)

UGG Men's Scruff Slipper A cozy upgrade for his downtime, these UGG slippers feature a soft suede upper, plush 17mm UGGplush lining and a sheepskin insole for added comfort. Whether he’s lounging around the house or enjoying a slow weekend morning, they’re a welcome treat for his feet. $106.22 on Amazon (was $125)

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