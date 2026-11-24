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Advent calendars are huge this season, and more niche than ever. So far, I’ve perused a spices calendar, leafed through a stationary option, and considered a cheese countdown—in addition to two skincare advents that I’ve already decided are absolute musts. It’s the year of the specialty advent calendar and since matcha has been having a major moment, it’s not surprising that everyone’s favourite green bevvy has one of its own!

DAVIDsTea 24 Days of Matcha Advent Calendar is going to be on a lot of people’s wish lists, and I can see why. The Canadian-favourite brand is known for high quality, delicious teas. Their first-ever matcha calendar is packaged in a luxe-feeling heavy cardboard with pull-out drawer-style boxes. The Japanese-inspired limited-edition design is just the right amount of whimsical and will look pretty propped up on a kitchen counter or dining room sideboard for the holiday season.

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David's Tea Matcha Advent Calendar Count down to the holidays with 24 unique matcha flavours, all made with premium ceremonial-grade matcha from Japan. Each day includes enough for two servings, making this a fun way to try traditional, fruity and unexpected flavours throughout December. $82.50 at David's Tea (was $165)

What’s included

This calendar is not just full-sized—with 24 spots to open as you count down to Christmas—but it contains a full spectrum of matcha tea flavours. That’s right, there are two dozen totally different traditional matcha and matcha drink mixes to uncover throughout the month of December. Flavours range from the uber-popular to the totally unique. Some of the bestselling flavour pairings, like vanilla, coconut, and strawberry, sit alongside unusual combinations like peach and cinnamon bun. And no Canadian matcha advent calendar could be complete without a maple syrup-inspired sipper, too.

I like that each day’s box also comes with a little preparation tip or bit of added information on the back. For example, apparently the Super Fruit Matcha contains a whopping 11 different fruits, and for the best brew, it’s recommended to whisk in an “M” formation for frothiest results.

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Each sachet contains enough powder for one or two teas, and we like that they come with added information about the caffeine content of the blend. For reference, low caffeine is considered 1-19 mg per cup; high caffeine is 40+ mg per cup. We also truly appreciate the sweetness rating for the drink mixes that contain sugar.

So, is it worth it?

I guess the real question is: Are you a true matcha lover, or are you a true match lover? If a matcha drink a day does sound a bit overboard to you, consider all the supplementary uses for DAVIDsTea matcha powders. The brand suggests whisking them into baked goods like cakes and cookies or even sprinkling them over oatmeal for an inspired morning meal. (Cinnamon Bun Matcha stirred into a bowl of steaming rolled oats on a frosty winter morning sounds like a delicious—and nutritious!—breakfast.)

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I asked my 14-year-old, my household’s ultimate matcha devotee, to help me test the various teas in the set. We were most excited to sample Salted Caramel Matcha, Organic Vanilla Matcha, and Key Lime Matcha. In the end, her favourites were Organic Maple Matcha, which she brewed as an iced latte, and Pistachio Matcha, which could be described as the matcha for the Dubai chocolate fan.

The price tag on this full-size calendar is $165, which does place it in the premium advent calendar category, but keep in mind that it’s now 50% off for Black Friday, and at that price, I think it’s definitely worth taking for a spin—or should I say, bamboo whisk!

More matcha must-haves

KROSNO Matcha Glasses This pair of crystal glasses has the pretties blue-green gradient. They’ll enjoy having these on hand for serving up superior café-style homemade matcha lattes and smoothies. $52.49 on Amazon

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Matcha Set Elevate their tea ritual with this five-piece set. It includes a matcha sifter, bamboo whisk, spoon, ceramic bowl, and whisk holder—everything a matcha lover needs to make a delicious cuppa. $31.63 on Amazon (was $36.09)

PHLUR Mini Matcha Milk Hair and Body Mist Notes of macadamia, bergamot, and matcha blend with warm vanilla and a black tea accord for a warm, comforting scent that can be misted over hair and body. And the handy carry-on-safe size is perfect for holiday travels. $37 on Sephora

10-Pack Glass Straws Make your daily matcha ritual a little more sustainable with this reusable glass straw set. It comes with 10 straws in straight, bent and extra-wide styles, plus two cleaning brushes. The wider options are especially handy for sipping iced matcha lattes. $11.5 on Amazon

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Shapes Studio Matcha Addict Pilates Grip Socks A little matcha motivation for your next Pilates class! These playful grip socks feature a fun Matcha Addict design, silicone grips for added traction and a cushioned footbed with woven arch support. They’re a cutesy pick for Pilates, barre, yoga and other low-impact workouts. $30.98 on Amazon

You may also like:

Organic Traditions Matcha Latte Powder with Coconut Milk – $20.99

Elan Organic Matcha Almonds – $6.99

Matcha Set with Dog Pattern – $40.99