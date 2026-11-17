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For the uninitiated, matcha is a powder made from young leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant (the same one that black and oolong teas come from). Instead of steeping dried leaves, as with usual tea, a matcha drink has finely ground leaves whisked right into the water. The result is bigger health benefits—including a boost of vitamins B, C, and antioxidants–and a distinctly earthy flavour. While a cup of matcha can contain almost as much caffeine as a cup of coffee, it’s also loaded with relaxation-promoting L-theanine, which is why some people say it doesn’t give them the same jittery, nervous energy as an espresso.

Whether they prefer it hot with oat milk or poured over ice, every matcha lover could use a few green tea signalling accoutrements for the holidays! Think statement jewelry, perfume, ceremonial whisks and so much more from brands like Tatcha, Aritzia, Simons and beyond.

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David's Tea Matcha Advent Calendar Count down to the holidays with 24 unique matcha flavours, all made with premium ceremonial-grade matcha from Japan. Each day includes enough for two servings, making this a fun way to try traditional, fruity and unexpected flavours throughout December. $82.50 at David's Tea (was $165)

Iced Matcha Latte Murano Glass Dangle Charm She requires a bit of statement jewelry proclaiming her love of green tea. This sterling silver iced matcha latte dangle, featuring Murano glass, is a perfect addition to her charm stack. $110 on Pandora

Whipped Matcha & White Chocolate Body Butter Everybody needs more body lotion this time of year, and this rich and creamy option promises 72 hours of moisture without leaving behind a greasy texture. It contains community fair trade shea butter from Ghana, along with a very merry matcha-meets-chocolatey scent. $26 on The Body Shop

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PHLUR Mini Matcha Milk Hair and Body Mist Notes of macadamia, bergamot, and matcha blend with warm vanilla and a black tea accord for a warm, comforting scent that can be misted over hair and body. And the handy carry-on-safe size is perfect for holiday travels. $37 on Sephora

KROSNO Matcha Glasses This pair of crystal glasses has the pretties blue-green gradient. They’ll enjoy having these on hand for serving up superior café-style homemade matcha lattes and smoothies. $52.49 on Amazon

Matcha Scented Candle They could find a home for this on their kitchen counter, desk, or coffee table. Notes of green tea leaves mix with milky accords and a hint of vanilla for a pleasant, but not overpowering, scent. And when the 55-ish hours of burning time is up, the adorable pink glass jar could double as a flower vase. $20 at Simons

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Cozy Sweatfleece Perfect Hoodie A matcha hued hoodie will keep her cozy all season long. This pullover, made with soft midweight fleece, is a fan favourite for a reason. If you want to go all out, add some matching sweatpants to complete the look. $85 on Aritzia

50pcs Matcha Graffiti Decals If your matcha lover is a teen, they need this mega pack of decals in their holiday stocking. Then they can sticker up their laptop, phone case, travel mug, and more. $9.99 on Amazon

TATCHA The Matcha Foam Cleanse This Japanese-style gel cleanser lathers into a fine foam (like just-whisked matcha, if you will), to clear pores, wash away excess oil, and reduce redness. Along with ceremonial grade matcha extract, it contains green clay and prebiotic inulin, soothe acne-prone skin. $54 on Amazon

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Matcha Print Painted Matcha Poster Kitchen Wall Art This pretty canvas print would look great hung next to a matcha station. We like that it comes framed and ready to hang on the wall. $44.77 on Amazon

Jade Leaf Japanese Organic Ceremonial Grade Matcha Powder A guide to all things matcha would be remiss to leave out an actual matcha tea. This one is certified organic, ceremonial grade, and highly rated. Simply place ½ to 1 teaspoon in a cup or bowl, add a splash of hot (not boiling) water, and stir. (See below for a traditional matcha whisk set that we love!) $33.99 on Amazon

Matcha Set Elevate their tea ritual with this five-piece set. It includes a matcha sifter, bamboo whisk, spoon, ceramic bowl, and whisk holder—everything a matcha lover needs to make a delicious cuppa. $39.99 on Amazon

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MEIKIUP Iced Matcha Lover Tote Bag She can carry her laptop, books, a grocery haul, or goodies from her favourite matcha café in this practical (but pretty!) canvas tote bag. For a next level matcha holiday gift, use it to wrap another idea from this list! $9.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Organic Traditions Matcha Latte Powder with Coconut Milk – $20.99

Elan Organic Matcha Almonds – $6.99

Matcha Set with Dog Pattern – $40.99