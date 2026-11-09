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These days, we all have a cousin, sister or friend who is firmly in her Goop era. Help her manifest her best holiday season yet with a thoughtful wellness gift. From cooling eye patches by Grace & Stella and soothing essentials from Saje to cozy layers from Roots, these finds bring a little more bliss to her daily rituals. Whether she’s into Pilates, journaling, meditating or all of the above, read on for the best wellness gifts to wrap up this year.

And Per Se Wellness Journal The serious wellness friend on your list will appreciate this functional journal. It contains dated pages with thoughtful prompts to guide notes on gratitude, habit tracking, goal setting, and more, to help them shape their 2027 wellness goals and track their progress. $15.99 on Amazon (was $16.99)

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Burt’s Bees Hand Cream with Shea Butter, Lavender & Honey Having a hand cream stashed in her purse or yoga bag is essential this time of year. Made with 99% naturally moisturizing ingredients, including shea butter and pumpkin seed oil, this gentle lotion provides all day moisture and leaves behind a pretty scent. $6.99 on Amazon

Nice Cans Sardines Variety Pack Here us out. Sardines have been having a moment since the health and wellness crowd figured out that an average tin is packed with 20g of protein, plenty of omega-3s, and that they’re a simple addition to a weeknight dinner (just throw them on a hunk of crusty sourdough and pair with a grain bowl for a nutritious meal). We love the elevated flavours from this Canadian brand! Buy on Amazon

ALO Sherpa Sunset Sneaker Mules A pair of elevated yet effortless slip-on sneakers will take her to the Pilates studio, a casual business meeting, and beyond. We love the cozy sherpa lining for crisp winter days. $308 on ALO Yoga

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Saje Cooler Heads Once chilled in the freezer, the CryoCompress, which is a bit like a weighted blackout eye mask, delivers unparalleled cooling comfort. This set (which sold out last year, by the way) also comes with the bestselling Peppermint Halo roller and the Unwind calming mist, to add more chill to her holiday. $49 on Saje

Mejuri Wisdom Oracle Coin Pendant Necklace If she’s a little bit woo woo, she’ll love this sterling silver pendant featuring the words “wisdom” and “know thyself” in Greek. She can wear it as a talisman for clarity and reflection, heading into the new year. It’s another way to express her personal identity—and tap into cosmic connections. $398 on Mejuri

Home Pilates Kit Set her up with all the accessories she needs for a successful Pilates practice at home. This kit comes with a ring, mini ball, light resistance band, heavy silicone band, 2lb hand weights, wrist weights and sliding discs. Now all she needs is a routine and a little motivation to hit the mat. $119 on Amazon

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Apple EarPods Earbuds with USB-C Connector From celebrities to social media influencers, everybody is wearing wired headphones these days. We love this classic-looking set of earbuds (with an updated USB-C connector) that’s perfect for wellness podcasts, binaural beats, and anything else they’re listening to lately. $25.99 on Best Buy

Roots Cabin Cardigan She can après anything, from Pilates to cold plunge circuits, in this cozy cardigan. The generous fit is great for layering, and she’ll love that it’s made from organic and recycled fibres. $108 on Roots

LEGO Botanicals Olivia Rodrigo’s Flower Bouquet If she’s looking for a flow state activation, spending a few hours assembling LEGO bricks will get her there. The focused repetitive hand-eye coordination engages the brain’s relaxation response while quieting racing thoughts and mental noise. $53.18 on Amazon (was $69.99)

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Tetley Lemon Balm with Manuka Honey Herbal Tea Whether it’s a hot tea to-go or quiet mug before bed, this caffeine-free blend with manuka honey is a soothing treat. It’s a perfect little addition to a wellness gift basket or your stocking stuffers. $25.92 on Amazon

Sahajan Winter Wind Down Ritual A relaxing restorative bath will be top of her wish list this holiday break, and these Ayurvedic inspired skincare products will take her soak to the next level. The salts and body oil, containing ingredients like jasmine, coconut oil and nutmeg, will soothe her skin and they smell amazing, too. $71 at Sahajan

FREATCH 2 pcs Wooden Scalp Massager Comb Set She may already have a gua sha facial massager but not realize the ancient Chinese massage tools can be helpful for scalp health, too. Gua sha head massage helps products absorb better to support hair growth and a healthy scalp. $9.99 on Amazon

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Grace + Stella Under Eye Patches (12 pairs) This pack contains three types of under eye masks to illuminate, energize, and moisturize. Make sure to share this little tip: Store eye masks in the fridge for extra de-puffing and skin soothing benefits! $19.95 on Amazon

Merino Wool Sauna Hat She needs a traditional banya cap to protect her hair, scalp, and ears from the intense sauna heat. The hat will keep her comfortable and protect her hair from the drying effects of frequent sauna sessions. $32.99 on Amazon

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