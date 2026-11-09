The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
These days, we all have a cousin, sister or friend who is firmly in her Goop era. Help her manifest her best holiday season yet with a thoughtful wellness gift. From cooling eye patches by Grace & Stella and soothing essentials from Saje to cozy layers from Roots, these finds bring a little more bliss to her daily rituals. Whether she’s into Pilates, journaling, meditating or all of the above, read on for the best wellness gifts to wrap up this year.
The serious wellness friend on your list will appreciate this functional journal. It contains dated pages with thoughtful prompts to guide notes on gratitude, habit tracking, goal setting, and more, to help them shape their 2027 wellness goals and track their progress.
Having a hand cream stashed in her purse or yoga bag is essential this time of year. Made with 99% naturally moisturizing ingredients, including shea butter and pumpkin seed oil, this gentle lotion provides all day moisture and leaves behind a pretty scent.
Here us out. Sardines have been having a moment since the health and wellness crowd figured out that an average tin is packed with 20g of protein, plenty of omega-3s, and that they’re a simple addition to a weeknight dinner (just throw them on a hunk of crusty sourdough and pair with a grain bowl for a nutritious meal). We love the elevated flavours from this Canadian brand!
Once chilled in the freezer, the CryoCompress, which is a bit like a weighted blackout eye mask, delivers unparalleled cooling comfort. This set (which sold out last year, by the way) also comes with the bestselling Peppermint Halo roller and the Unwind calming mist, to add more chill to her holiday.
If she’s a little bit woo woo, she’ll love this sterling silver pendant featuring the words “wisdom” and “know thyself” in Greek. She can wear it as a talisman for clarity and reflection, heading into the new year. It’s another way to express her personal identity—and tap into cosmic connections.
Set her up with all the accessories she needs for a successful Pilates practice at home. This kit comes with a ring, mini ball, light resistance band, heavy silicone band, 2lb hand weights, wrist weights and sliding discs. Now all she needs is a routine and a little motivation to hit the mat.
From celebrities to social media influencers, everybody is wearing wired headphones these days. We love this classic-looking set of earbuds (with an updated USB-C connector) that’s perfect for wellness podcasts, binaural beats, and anything else they’re listening to lately.
If she’s looking for a flow state activation, spending a few hours assembling LEGO bricks will get her there. The focused repetitive hand-eye coordination engages the brain’s relaxation response while quieting racing thoughts and mental noise.
Whether it’s a hot tea to-go or quiet mug before bed, this caffeine-free blend with manuka honey is a soothing treat. It’s a perfect little addition to a wellness gift basket or your stocking stuffers.
A relaxing restorative bath will be top of her wish list this holiday break, and these Ayurvedic inspired skincare products will take her soak to the next level. The salts and body oil, containing ingredients like jasmine, coconut oil and nutmeg, will soothe her skin and they smell amazing, too.
She may already have a gua sha facial massager but not realize the ancient Chinese massage tools can be helpful for scalp health, too. Gua sha head massage helps products absorb better to support hair growth and a healthy scalp.
This pack contains three types of under eye masks to illuminate, energize, and moisturize. Make sure to share this little tip: Store eye masks in the fridge for extra de-puffing and skin soothing benefits!
She needs a traditional banya cap to protect her hair, scalp, and ears from the intense sauna heat. The hat will keep her comfortable and protect her hair from the drying effects of frequent sauna sessions.
Write a comment