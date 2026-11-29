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Cyber Monday deals are going strong, making now a great time to cross a few more things off your holiday shopping list. From must-have tech and beauty favourites to home upgrades, fashion finds and gifts for the whole family, there are plenty of savings worth checking out. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals still available from brands like SHOKZ, Shark and Levi’s, so you can spend less time searching and more time enjoying the discounts. Whether you’re shopping for loved ones or treating yourself, these are the Cyber Monday deals worth adding to your cart.

Want to shop even more top deals? Check out The Curator‘s Amazon storefront for inspiration. And don’t forget to subscribe to our newsletter to get first dibs on exclusive finds and curated deals.

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Best Cyber Monday tech deals

SHOKZ OpenRun Pro 2 Mini Bone Conduction Sport Headphone These SHOKZ headphones have a unique open-ear design that sits around your ears instead of covering them, so you can listen while still staying aware of your surroundings. Perfect for working from home when you want music or a podcast on in the background without feeling completely cut off. $149.95 on Amazon (was $199.95)

XBOX Wireless Controller The XBOX Wireless Controller in Pulse Red is a fun way to add a pop of colour to your gaming setup, with a comfortable textured grip and responsive hybrid D-pad. It works across Xbox, PC and mobile, so you can easily take your gaming beyond the console. $64.99 on Amazon (was $89.99)

Amazon Ember 32 The Amazon Ember 32″ 2-Series with Fire TV is now 32% off, making it a great time to pick up a smart TV for a bedroom, office or smaller living space. It features built-in Fire TV, Alexa+ voice search and access to free live TV, so finding something to watch is that much easier. $169.99 on Amazon (was $249.99)

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JBL Vibe Beam 2 The JBL Vibe Beam 2 True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds deliver rich bass, active noise cancelling and a Smart Ambient mode that lets you hear what’s happening around you without removing them. Now 50% off, they also offer up to 40 hours of battery life, clear calls with four built-in microphones and water- and dust-resistant construction for everyday use. $49.98 on Amazon (was $99.98)

Apple iPad Air 13-inch with M4 chip (Wi-Fi, 256GB) The Apple iPad Air 13-inch with M4 chip gives you a generous Liquid Retina display for everything from streaming and digital sketching to juggling multiple apps and documents. With 256GB of storage, Wi-Fi 7 and Apple Intelligence built in, this Starlight model is a versatile pick for both creative projects and everyday productivity. Buy on Amazon

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Best Cyber Monday beauty and personal care deals

LANEIGE Glaze Craze Tinted Lip Serum The LANEIGE Glaze Craze Tinted Lip Serum Duo pairs two pretty shades, Cinnamon Sugar and Strawberry Sprinkles, for a glossy finish with buildable colour. Made with peptides and ceramides, the formulas deliver up to 12 hours of hydration, and the set even comes with a cute donut keychain. Buy on Amazon

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Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ If your skin is feeling dry or needs a little extra hydration, Clinique’s Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ is a great everyday option, with glycerin and urea to help soften skin and support its moisture barrier. The 200 ml bottle is currently 40% off, so it’s a great opportunity to stock up on this skincare staple. $36.6 on Amazon (was $61)

LAURA GELLER Baked Balance-n-Brighten Powder Foundation If you prefer powder foundation over liquid, the LAURA GELLER Baked Balance-n-Brighten is worth a try for its lightweight, buildable coverage and natural demi-matte finish. Simply swirl a brush into the baked powder and blend outward for a soft, even-looking complexion without a heavy or cakey feel. $26.05 on Amazon (was $43)

L’Oréal Paris Infallible 3-Second Makeup Setting Spray For makeup that needs to last through a long day or a special event, L’Oréal Paris Infallible 3-Second Setting Spray helps lock everything in with up to 36 hours of wear. Its microfine mist dries in just three seconds, leaving a lightweight, non-sticky finish that’s designed to resist sweat, water and transfer. $13.57 on Amazon (was $20.99)

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”RANVOO Your toothbrush gets a high-tech upgrade with the RANVOO AirJet X5, which pairs traditional sonic vibrations with a jet of micro-bubbles designed to reach between teeth. It also comes with three interchangeable brush heads and four modes, plus a battery that lasts up to 60 days between charges.

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Best Cyber Monday home deals

Philips 2200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine Give your kitchen a little café treatment with the Philips 2200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine, which grinds whole beans fresh for each cup and lets you choose between espresso and regular coffee. The classic milk frother makes it easy to finish your drink with a layer of creamy foam, whether you’re making a morning cappuccino or an afternoon pick-me-up. $330.49 on Amazon (was $549.99)

Shark NeverChange Air Purifier Max with Odor Neutralizer For larger living spaces, the Shark NeverChange Air Purifier Max is designed to clean areas up to 1,400 sq. ft., capturing 99.98% of airborne particles like dust, dander and allergens with its HEPA filtration system. Its standout feature is a filter designed to last up to five years, plus built-in Odor Neutralizer Technology to help keep your home smelling fresher. $279.99 on Amazon (was $449.99)

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Queen Size 4 Piece Sheet Set These soft, silky sheets make it easy to give your bed a little refresh without spending a fortune. The four-piece set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet and two pillowcases, with deep pockets to fit mattresses up to 16 inches. $23.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

Cuisinart Professional 14-Cup Stainless Steel Food Processor With its generous 14-cup capacity, this Cuisinart food processor makes quick work of chopping, slicing, shredding and mixing, whether you’re prepping dinner or making something for a crowd. Its powerful induction motor is designed for long-lasting performance, while the stainless steel finish looks right at home on the kitchen counter. $199.99 on Amazon (was $339.99)

Shark® PowerDetect Speed™ Cordless Vacuum This lightweight Shark cordless vacuum makes everyday cleanups easier, with smart sensors that detect dirt and floor types to automatically adjust suction as you go. It offers up to 60 minutes of runtime, a flexible wand for reaching under furniture and a cordless design that makes moving from room to room a breeze. $349.99 on Amazon (was $549.99)

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Best Cyber Monday fashion deals

Sorel womens Snow Angel Lace Boots Snow Boot With their cozy faux-fur cuffs and lace-up silhouette, these Sorel boots bring a little après-ski feel to everyday winter outfits. They’re also made for the elements, with a waterproof rubber shell, 200g insulation and a grippy sole for snowy sidewalks. $188.29 on Amazon

SAXX Underwear Co. Men's Non-Stop Cotton Relaxed Fit Boxer Brief Fly 3-Pack Made with soft, stretchy cotton, these SAXX boxer briefs are designed for all-day comfort, whether you’re at work, travelling or taking it easy at home. The three-pack features a relaxed mid-thigh fit, moisture-wicking fabric and four-way stretch that moves with you without riding up. $50.37 on Amazon (was $83.95)

Levi's Womens Cinch BaggyJeans These Levi’s Cinch Baggy Jeans have a relaxed, wide-leg fit with a flattering high rise designed to give you that oversized look without the dreaded waist gap. $56.96 on Amazon (was $67.45)

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PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2 Piece Matching Lounge Set This matching set is perfect for days when you want to be comfy but still look cute, whether you’re travelling, running errands or staying in. The half-zip top and flowy wide-leg pants give this outfit a cohesive look without feeling like traditional sweats. $54.7 on Amazon (was $74.99)

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Best kids & family Cyber Monday deals

Amazon Echo Dot Kids (5th gen) This cute owl-shaped Echo Dot gives kids their own little smart speaker for music, bedtime stories, homework help and interactive games. It comes with a year of Amazon Kids+ plus parental controls, including time limits and kid-friendly content filters, so parents can keep a closer eye on how it’s used. $44.99 on Amazon (was $119.99)

LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer Building Toys Set This 1,555-piece LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer lets fans ages 10+ build a detailed version of the iconic ship from A New Hope, complete with a hidden carry handle, spring-loaded shooters and an accessible interior. Buy on Amazon

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Barbie Signature Doll The 2026 Holiday Barbie arrives in a show-stopping red gown with a dramatic full skirt and oversized bow, finished with long platinum-blonde curls and sparkling silver earrings. With a displayable box and doll stand included, she makes a festive addition to a Barbie collection or a fun holiday gift. $45.48 on Amazon (was $64.97)

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Kids 16 GB The Kindle Colorsoft Kids brings books to life in colour, with a glare-free, paper-like display that makes reading comfortable indoors or outside. It’s designed to keep kids focused on books without apps, videos or games, and comes with a kid-friendly cover plus a year of Amazon Kids+ for access to thousands of age-appropriate titles. $264.99 on Amazon (was $379.99)

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