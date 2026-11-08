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Finding a holiday gift that feels personal is half the fun–and you don’t need a sky-high budget to get it right. From almond-scented treats by L’Occitane and a build-it-yourself dream car from LEGO to a little leather luxury by Coach, these finds give you plenty of ways to spoil your favourite people. Whether you’re keeping things under $25 or going all out on someone special, read on for thoughtful gifts worth making room for under the tree.

$25 and under

Apple AirTag For the person who’s always ready to leave–once they find their keys. An Apple AirTag helps them keep tabs on an everyday essential through the Find My app, with a straightforward one-tap setup using their iPhone or iPad. Small enough for a stocking, useful enough to earn a very enthusiastic thank-you. $34.98 on Amazon (was $38.99)

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Eurographics Waterlilies by Claude Monet 1000-Piece Puzzle For the person whose ideal evening involves a cup of tea and absolutely no notifications, this Monet puzzle is a lovely place to start. Its 1,000 pieces come together to reveal the artist’s dreamy water lilies, turning a quiet afternoon into a little art appreciation. $21.49 on Amazon

L'Occitane Almond Hand & Body Care Softening Travel Favorites Set A little taste of luxury for the friend who takes their everything shower seriously. This almond-scented duo pairs L’Occitane’s beloved shower oil, which turns into a milky lather with water, with a handbag-friendly hand cream. Tuck it into a stocking or wrap it on its own–it’s a sweet way to spoil them for just $24. $24 at Sephora

$60 and under

DREAM PAIRS Women's Platform Slippers Genuine Suede With a genuine suede upper, thick faux-fur lining and a chunky platform sole, these slippers bring a little extra style to padding around the house. A cushioned latex-and-foam insole adds to the comfort. Just add their favourite pajamas and a very slow start to the day. $59.99 on Amazon

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Call It Home: The Details That Matter If their camera roll is filled with kitchen inspiration and their coffee table could use a new addition, Amber Lewis has them covered. The designer takes readers inside eight homes, sharing the thinking behind everything from paint colours to the perfect drapery pleat. With more than 200 photographs, it’s a beautiful gift for anyone dreaming up their next room refresh. $40.49 on Amazon (was $54)

Everywhere Belt Bag Dog walks, coffee runs, airport days–there are plenty of reasons this little bag will leave the house with them. An adjustable strap lets them find their preferred fit, while interior pockets and an exterior zippered pocket keep the essentials organized. Gift it to the friend who likes to travel light but always needs somewhere to put their phone. $44 at Lululemon

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$100 and under

Aritzia Renown Leather Gloves Cold hands deserve a little cashmere. These Aritzia gloves pair soft nappa leather with a 100 per cent cashmere lining for a winter accessory that feels especially lovely to unwrap. The tech-friendly design means they can send a text without taking them off–a thoughtful detail for the person who’s always messaging that they’re five minutes away. $98 at Aritzia

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LEGO Technic Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Toy Car Can’t put their dream car in the driveway? Start with a spot on the bookshelf. This 732-piece LEGO Technic Corvette Stingray gives car enthusiasts a satisfying project, complete with working steering and engine details to admire along the way. It’s a fun excuse to clear the dining table and spend an afternoon building something just for themselves. $79.86 on Amazon

MACKENZIE-CHILDS Courtly Check Glass Cutting Boards For the host who makes even an impromptu cheese plate feel like an occasion, these Courtly Check boards belong on the counter. The signature black-and-white pattern brings a playful touch to the kitchen, while the tempered glass surface doubles as a serving spot for their favourite bites. They’re charming first pieces for a future collector, too. $99.95 on Amazon

$250 and under

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 For the person who makes a coffee, gets distracted and remembers it an hour later, meet their new favourite mug. This self-heating Ember keeps drinks warm for up to 80 minutes, or all day when it’s sitting on its charging coaster. Morning emails, long chapters and leisurely breakfasts just got a little more enjoyable. $210.74 on Amazon

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Lagostina Stainless Steel Cookware Set, 12-pieces Their famous pasta sauce deserves good company. This 12-piece stainless steel set includes saucepans, skillets, a Dutch oven, a sauté pan and a steamer, with an aluminum core that helps distribute heat evenly. Compatible with induction and oven-safe up to 400°F, it’s a generous gift for an enthusiastic home cook or someone setting up their first kitchen. $219.99 at Walmart $229.99 at Canadian Tire

DEWALT DCK277D2 20V MAX Brushless Cordless Compact Drill/Driver & Impact Driver Combo Kit For the handy person with a project list that never seems to shrink, this DEWALT duo will be a welcome addition to the tool collection. The compact drill/driver and impact driver come with two batteries, a charger and a contractor bag. Built-in LED lights help illuminate those awkward corners, whether they’re assembling furniture or finally tackling that shelving project. $299.99 at Canadian Tire

Splurge-worthy gifts

Tabby Shoulder Bag 20 A little bag with serious gift appeal. This petite Coach Tabby revisits a 1970s archival design in soft grain leather with a glossy finish and signature hardware. Two detachable straps let them carry it by hand, over the shoulder or crossbody. For the person who’s been dropping hints about a forever bag, this is your cue. $460 at Coach

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Cricut Maker® 5 Ultimate Bundle + Digital Content For the friend whose answer to “Where did you buy that?” is usually “I made it,” this Cricut bundle opens up a whole new project list. The machine cuts more than 300 materials, from cardstock and vinyl to fabric and leather. With tools, materials and an EasyPress Mini LT included, they can get started on personalized gifts, party details and whatever else their imagination cooks up. $679 on Amazon

WHOOP 5.0/MG Screenless Fitness, Health, Sleep Wearable-12 Month Membership A holiday gift that’s all the rage right now–for the wellness enthusiast who loves a little insight into their daily habits, this screenless WHOOP wearable tracks sleep, activity and recovery without another display competing for their attention. A 12-month membership offers personalized coaching through the app, while 14-plus days of battery life and on-wrist charging help keep tracking simple. $349 on Amazon

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