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In partnership with Walmart

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Holiday shopping should be fun, not another thing on your to-do list! Whether you’re shopping for the kids, the impossible-to-buy-for person or someone who deserves a little extra spoiling, Walmart has gifts for everyone on your list and every budget. From stocking stuffers and budget-friendly finds to the season’s hottest toys and gifts worth splurging on, the hardest part might just be choosing! Because a little holiday magic doesn’t have to cost a fortune.

To infinity and beyond… literally!

Disney and Pixar Toy Story 5 Flying RC Hi-Tech Edition Buzz Lightyear Buzz Lightyear is taking playtime to new heights! This remote-controlled Space Ranger flies indoors with easy takeoff, landing and 360-degree movement. A rechargeable battery keeps the adventures going. Perfect for Toy Story fans ages 8 and up. To infinity and beyond! $69.92 at Walmart

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The gift that’s guaranteed to get giggles!

Sesame Street Tickle Me Elmo Giggle Max Interactive Plush Toy He’s back, bigger and gigglier than ever! Thirty years after sparking a sold-out holiday shopping frenzy, Elmo is back laughing, wiggling and flapping his arms. And the best part? Batteries included! Because nobody needs a Christmas morning battery emergency! $49.97 at Walmart

The gift that brings everyone to the game!

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle Ready, set, race! The Nintendo Switch 2 portable gaming console takes family game night to a whole new level. Play on your TV, tabletop or on the go. With Mario Kart World and three months of Nintendo Switch Online included, game on! $749.96 at Walmart

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Matching PJs, making memories!

George Family Holiday Pajamas Matching Christmas pajamas? Yes, please! These soft, cozy sets come in sizes for the whole family, including baby sleepers with grippy feet. Perfect for Christmas morning, holiday movie marathons and those family photos the kids will pretend to hate! Starting at $13 at Walmart

A little luxury for the coffee lover!

Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Coffee Machine by DeLonghi, Matt White For the person who can’t start their day without good coffee! This compact Nespresso machine delivers café-quality espresso in seconds, with two programmable cup sizes. Small enough for any countertop and easy to move, it’s perfect for creating a festive holiday coffee bar! $99 at Walmart

The sweetest little gift (with a bow on top!)

Holiday Time Bow Ceramic Mug, 17.9 oz Who doesn’t love a gift with a bow? Especially under $5! Fill this adorable mug with chocolates for an easy teacher or hostess gift, or grab a set for your holiday table. Microwave and dishwasher safe, too! And for those last-minute gifting emergencies, shop in-store or on the Walmart app, with delivery available in as fast as one hour! $4.97 at Walmart

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A little box of holiday happiness!

Lindt LINDOR Assorted Chocolate Truffles Cornet Box, 204g You can never have too much chocolate during the holidays! These melt-in-your-mouth Lindt truffles come in an assortment of flavours, perfect for hostess gifts, stocking stuffers or sharing with unexpected guests. My advice? Always keep an extra box for yourself! $12.97 at Walmart

Good hair days start here!

MONDAY Haircare Gloss Boss Glossy Hair Gift Set Who knew Mondays could look this good? MONDAY Haircare is having a serious moment, and this gift set delivers glossy locks without the splurge! With shampoo, conditioner and a scalp massager, it’s a good hair day every day (Mondays included)! $14.94 at Walmart

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Good vibes, great Beats!

Beats Solo Buds True Wireless Earbuds For the music lover who’s ALWAYS on the go! These little earbuds pack BIG sound into a tiny case that fits just about anywhere. With up to 18 hours of battery life, easy pairing with Apple and Android devices, and a built-in microphone for calls, they’re perfect for everything from morning commutes to workouts. I actually have a pair – although they’ve mysteriously made their way into my daughter’s possession! And isn’t that the sign of a great gift? Something everyone wants to get their hands on! $99.94 at Walmart

All the Christmas magic, none of the hassle!

Holiday Time Verona 7.5' Pre-Lit Spruce Christmas Tree This is the tree everyone will be talking about! With over 3,000 branch tips for a lush, full look and 2,250 colour-changing LEDs, it’s a real showstopper. Add in easy one-plug lighting and 11 light effects, and you’ve got a beautiful, quality tree designed to be part of your holiday celebrations year after year! $478 at Walmart

Because holiday shopping should be easy! From browsing in-store to shopping on the Walmart app, it’s all about finding the perfect gift without the holiday hustle. And if you’re still checking names off your list, explore Walmart’s Holiday Gift Guide for even more gift ideas at every price point!