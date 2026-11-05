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Christmas tree decorating is getting a fresh update for 2026, with viral ornament trends ranging from playful and whimsical to luxe and nostalgic. Whether you love traditional holiday styling or want to try something a little more unexpected, this year’s biggest looks make it easy to give your tree a refresh. Shop festive finds from Pottery Barn, Ralph Lauren and Balsam Hill to bring these trending looks home.
Ralph Lauren Christmas
Inspired by Ralph Lauren’s preppy, heritage style, this Christmas trend is for anyone who loves upscale traditional holiday decor. Think country estate meets a nostalgic Christmas movie.
For a tree that feels collected and full of character, the Highland Manor Ornament Collection features 30 handcrafted glass and resin ornaments. Mix and match the different shapes and sizes throughout your branches for a full and layered look.
For a Ralph Lauren-inspired Christmas tree, look to the brand itself for festive decor, like this set of three Ralph’s Coffee ornaments. Painted steel designs and classic red ribbon loops give each ornament a vintage feel that looks beautiful on a traditional holiday tree.
For a tree that shows off your personality, this playful trend is all about unexpected ornaments and fun, conversation-starting designs. Think colourful food, festive treats and quirky decorations that make your tree uniquely yours.
Foodie at heart? Don’t be afraid to create your own unique Christmas tree with a little whimsy. These BaubleBar food ornaments feature everything from martinis and fries to sushi and charcuterie, finished with colourful enamel and sparkling embellishments.
Inspired by high-end holiday styling, this trend is all about adding sparkle, rich textures and statement-making accents to your Christmas decor. Think shimmering glass, velvet finishes, metallic details and a sophisticated colour palette.
If you’re working with a larger space, try decorating with this stainless steel orb for a sculptural statement. Style it beside the tree or on a console to add a high-shine accent that feels more like art than conventional holiday decor.
For anyone who loves a nostalgic Christmas, this trend celebrates the beauty of vintage-inspired glass ornaments and keepsake-worthy decorations. Think delicate details, traditional shapes and pieces that feel like they’ve been passed down through generations.
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