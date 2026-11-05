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Christmas tree decorating is getting a fresh update for 2026, with viral ornament trends ranging from playful and whimsical to luxe and nostalgic. Whether you love traditional holiday styling or want to try something a little more unexpected, this year’s biggest looks make it easy to give your tree a refresh. Shop festive finds from Pottery Barn, Ralph Lauren and Balsam Hill to bring these trending looks home.

Ralph Lauren Christmas

Inspired by Ralph Lauren’s preppy, heritage style, this Christmas trend is for anyone who loves upscale traditional holiday decor. Think country estate meets a nostalgic Christmas movie.

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Highland Manor Ornament Collection For a tree that feels collected and full of character, the Highland Manor Ornament Collection features 30 handcrafted glass and resin ornaments. Mix and match the different shapes and sizes throughout your branches for a full and layered look. $279 at balsamhill

Stewart Plaid Bow Clip Ornaments, Set of 6 Don’t skip these Stewart tartan bows for a pop of classic red, green and white plaid throughout the tree. $89 at Pottery Barn

Ralph’s Coffee Holiday Ornament Gift Set For a Ralph Lauren-inspired Christmas tree, look to the brand itself for festive decor, like this set of three Ralph’s Coffee ornaments. Painted steel designs and classic red ribbon loops give each ornament a vintage feel that looks beautiful on a traditional holiday tree. $106.50 at Ralph Lauren

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Santa Teddy Bear Christmas Tree Topper Top off your Ralph Lauren tree with this Santa teddy bear topper, a playful nod to the brand’s classic, nostalgic Christmas aesthetic. $74 at Pottery Barn

Whimsical and novelty ornaments

For a tree that shows off your personality, this playful trend is all about unexpected ornaments and fun, conversation-starting designs. Think colourful food, festive treats and quirky decorations that make your tree uniquely yours.

BaubleBar Elevated Jeweled Food Ornament Foodie at heart? Don’t be afraid to create your own unique Christmas tree with a little whimsy. These BaubleBar food ornaments feature everything from martinis and fries to sushi and charcuterie, finished with colourful enamel and sparkling embellishments. $26 at Anthropologie

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36 Piece Gingerbread Ornament Set This 36 piece gingerbread ornament set adds sweet decor all around your tree – with icing detail that looks good enough to eat! $27.52 on Amazon

Novelty Food Glass Ornament Collection Consider these hand-painted glass cocktail ornaments the conversation starters of your Christmas tree, with five miniature tipples rendered in vibrant colour and intricate detail. $99 at balsamhill (was $159)

Luxe Christmas

Inspired by high-end holiday styling, this trend is all about adding sparkle, rich textures and statement-making accents to your Christmas decor. Think shimmering glass, velvet finishes, metallic details and a sophisticated colour palette.

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German Glitter Drop Ornament Nothing sparkles quite like a glittery drop ornament. This Pottery Barn glass design features a delicate drop shape and hangs from a rustic jute string. $9.50 at Pottery Barn

36 Piece Velvet Christmas Ball Ornaments Velvet burgundy ornaments add rich colour and sumptuous texture to your tree, creating a luxe, Christmas look with a subtle vintage feel. $29.99 on Amazon

Nix Stainless Steel Decorative Orb 12 Inch If you’re working with a larger space, try decorating with this stainless steel orb for a sculptural statement. Style it beside the tree or on a console to add a high-shine accent that feels more like art than conventional holiday decor. $199 at Crate & Barrel

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Vintage glass & heirloom ornaments

For anyone who loves a nostalgic Christmas, this trend celebrates the beauty of vintage-inspired glass ornaments and keepsake-worthy decorations. Think delicate details, traditional shapes and pieces that feel like they’ve been passed down through generations.

Vintage glass ball ornaments Set of 4 These set-of-four glass ball ornaments feature vintage-inspired finishes and golden hanging cords, adding an old-fashioned feel to Christmas tree decorating. $35.00 at Simons

Vintage heart box ornament Christmas Collection Too cute to pass up, this little silver heart ornament opens like a tiny keepsake box with a sweet surprise tucked inside. $15 at Simons

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Glass Twist Icicle Ornament - Set of 4 Give your tree a little extra sparkle with these realistic glass icicle ornaments from Pottery Barn. They catch the light beautifully for a classic winter wonderland-inspired look. $29.50 at Pottery Barn

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