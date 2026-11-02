2026 Christmas décor trends: 5 looks to inspire your holiday home

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Christmas decorating in 2026 is all about finding a style that reflects your personality, whether you prefer a pared-back Scandinavian look or a tree covered in colourful ornaments and playful details. From nostalgic decorations inspired by Christmases past to whimsical accents and glamorous metallic finishes, there are plenty of ways to give your home a seasonal refresh. If you’re on the hunt for inspiration, retailers like Pottery Barn, Anthropologie and Balsam Hill have plenty of options to help bring these Christmas décor trends to life.
Scandi
Inspired by Scandinavian interiors, this look embraces simplicity, natural materials and a soft, neutral colour palette. Think warm whites, wooden accents, understated greenery and minimal decorations for a clean, pared-back Christmas aesthetic.
This set of four stoneware houses features a glossy finish, warm lighting and delicate gold electroplated details. Arrange them on a mantel, shelf or tabletop for a charming holiday display with a soft, golden glow.
More is more with this playful approach to Christmas decorating, where bold colours, oversized ornaments, layered patterns and statement-making accessories take centre stage. Think candy-coloured baubles, abundant garlands and a tree full of personality.
Take inspiration from Christmases past with traditional holiday motifs, vintage-inspired ornaments and classic seasonal colours. Rich reds, forest greens, plaid patterns and familiar festive characters bring a sense of nostalgia to the home.
Bring a little fun to your holiday decorating with unexpected shapes, novelty ornaments and playful details. From food-inspired decorations to quirky characters and candy-coloured accents, this trend doesn’t take Christmas too seriously.
For a more glamorous take on Christmas, incorporate rich fabrics, metallic finishes, crystal details and sophisticated colour combinations. Think oversized velvet or satin bows, shimmering ornaments and elegant accents that make a statement.
Inspired by the glamour of the Roaring Twenties, this 35-piece collection pairs hand-blown glass ornaments with shimmering metallic finishes, intricate beading and crystal accents for a tree that feels straight out of a Gatsby-era celebration.
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