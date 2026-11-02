2026 Christmas décor trends: 5 looks to inspire your holiday home

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Christmas decorating in 2026 is all about finding a style that reflects your personality, whether you prefer a pared-back Scandinavian look or a tree covered in colourful ornaments and playful details. From nostalgic decorations inspired by Christmases past to whimsical accents and glamorous metallic finishes, there are plenty of ways to give your home a seasonal refresh. If you’re on the hunt for inspiration, retailers like Pottery Barn, Anthropologie and Balsam Hill have plenty of options to help bring these Christmas décor trends to life.

Scandi

Inspired by Scandinavian interiors, this look embraces simplicity, natural materials and a soft, neutral colour palette. Think warm whites, wooden accents, understated greenery and minimal decorations for a clean, pared-back Christmas aesthetic.

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Table Runner Let It Snow This woven table runner’s understated beige-and-ivory palette, natural jute texture and delicate snowflake embroidery capture the simplicity of Scandinavian Christmas décor. $39.99 at Bouclair

Stoneware Village with LED Lights and Electroplating This set of four stoneware houses features a glossy finish, warm lighting and delicate gold electroplated details. Arrange them on a mantel, shelf or tabletop for a charming holiday display with a soft, golden glow. $90.99 at Wayfair

Snowfall Downswept Tabletop Trees With flocked, downswept branches, natural pinecones and warm white lights, these tabletop trees are the perfect way to decorate mantels, consoles and holiday centrepieces. $219 at balsamhill

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YIMWNYI Wooden Christmas Tree Hanging Ornaments Made from natural wood, these lightweight hanging ornaments come in festive shapes like stars, deer and Christmas trees, adding a simple, rustic feel to your holiday decorating. $5.49 at Walmart (was $6.24)

Ofelia & Co. Kraft Wrapping Paper Roll For a rustic gift-wrapping look, opt for this 100-foot roll of recycled kraft paper. Its natural brown finish is easy to dress up with twine, ribbon or sprigs of greenery. $35.99 on Amazon

Maximalist

More is more with this playful approach to Christmas decorating, where bold colours, oversized ornaments, layered patterns and statement-making accessories take centre stage. Think candy-coloured baubles, abundant garlands and a tree full of personality.

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Artmag 89Pcs Christmas Ornaments Set For a Christmas tree with a sweet twist, this 89-piece set features pink and white baubles, candy canes, lollipops, ribbons, snowflakes and other playful accents. $49.99 on Amazon

LoveShackFancy Pearl Bead Garland Layer this faux pearl garland with colourful baubles, oversized bows and statement ornaments for a tree that embraces more-is-more decorating. $60 at Pottery Barn

BrizLabs Colored Star Christmas Topper Add a burst of colour to your tree with this five-point star topper, featuring 11 multicoloured lights and layers of rainbow tinsel fringe. $35.08 on Amazon

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Nostalgic

Take inspiration from Christmases past with traditional holiday motifs, vintage-inspired ornaments and classic seasonal colours. Rich reds, forest greens, plaid patterns and familiar festive characters bring a sense of nostalgia to the home.

Christmas Pillows Mix embroidered holiday motifs, rich velvet, faux fur and classic plaid for a layered look that brings plenty of colour, pattern and personality to your Christmas décor. $59 - $134 at Pottery Barn

Holidays Reindeer and Little Girl Mug Christmas Collection Serve hot chocolate, coffee or tea in this illustrated reindeer mug for a playful, nostalgic addition to your holiday drinkware collection. $7.50 at Simons

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Vintage Xmas Table Runner Dress up your dining table with this vintage-inspired runner, featuring festive Christmas trees, bows and bauble motifs in a traditional holiday colour palette. $7.03 at Walmart (was $14.00)

Artificial fir branches light-up Christmas wreath 81.25 cm in diameter Dotted with natural pine cones and illuminated by warm white lights, this lush fir wreath layers 680 realistic branch tips into a full, forest-inspired display for your front door or mantel. $99.00 at Simons

Vintage glass ball ornaments Set of 4 These set-of-four glass ball ornaments feature vintage-inspired finishes and golden hanging cords, adding a festive, old-fashioned feel to Christmas tree decorating. $35.00 at Simons

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Whimsy

Bring a little fun to your holiday decorating with unexpected shapes, novelty ornaments and playful details. From food-inspired decorations to quirky characters and candy-coloured accents, this trend doesn’t take Christmas too seriously.

Novelty Food Glass Ornament Collection Consider these hand-painted glass cocktail ornaments the conversation starters of your Christmas tree, with five miniature tipples rendered in vibrant colour and intricate detail. $99 at balsamhill (was $159)

Mr. Spice Ceramic Mug Imagine curling up with a cup of hot cocoa in this playful holiday mug that ties in beautifully with your Christmas décor. $23 at Pottery Barn

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Valery Madelyn 36 Inch Red Green Elf Christmas Tree Skirt Give your Christmas tree a little personality with this whimsical skirt, featuring a pair of cheeky elf legs peeking out from beneath the branches and a festive red-and-green ruffled trim. $46.19 on Amazon

WRAPAHOLIC 30 Inch Christmas Wrapping Paper Roll Make gift-giving part of the fun with this four-roll wrapping paper set, mixing candy-coloured gnomes, oversized candy canes, festive trees and snowflakes for a playful pop under the Christmas tree. $24.99 on Amazon (was $36.99)

Luxe

For a more glamorous take on Christmas, incorporate rich fabrics, metallic finishes, crystal details and sophisticated colour combinations. Think oversized velvet or satin bows, shimmering ornaments and elegant accents that make a statement.

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Satin Bow Tree Topper A luxe alternative to the traditional star, this oversized satin bow brings a rich, elegant finish to the Christmas tree with its soft sheen and deep red hue. $98 at Anthropologie

Balsam Hill Roaring Twenties Artificial Christmas Ornament Set of 35 Inspired by the glamour of the Roaring Twenties, this 35-piece collection pairs hand-blown glass ornaments with shimmering metallic finishes, intricate beading and crystal accents for a tree that feels straight out of a Gatsby-era celebration. $349 at balsamhill (was $479)

White Faux Fur Christmas Tree Skirt 48 Inch Give your Christmas tree a winter-white finish with this oversized faux-fur skirt, creating a soft, snowy base that pairs beautifully with metallic ornaments and an elegant holiday palette. $25.99 on Amazon

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Christmas Wine Glasses Hand Crystal Goblets Rim Festive Holiday Stemware Decorated with hand-painted Christmas trees, snowflakes and metallic accents, these crystal wine glasses add gorgeous detail to holiday dinners, cocktail parties and Christmas morning brunches. $19.99 at Walmart

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