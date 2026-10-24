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I absolutely love Christmas. I call myself a 6-foot elf! This is my time to shine as bright as the decorations. I love it all: the decor, getting dressed up, and hosting friends and family with fabulous food and drinks. It may feel early for some of you. But I know many of you like to get started early, so you can take the pressure off and enjoy every moment of the season.

The Star of the Show

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Every great holiday look starts with the tree. Every year in our house we have the same debate: all white lights (my pick) or multicoloured (my husband’s pick). We agreed to alternate each year. To be honest, though, we usually end up with the classic white *wink wink*. This tree settles the argument, with 11 light options, over 2,200 pre-lit lights and more than 3,300 tips. It also has pole-to-pole connection, so setup couldn’t be easier. It’s the perfect canvas for any style, and a tree you’ll keep for years to come.

Here’s what I love about Walmart’s holiday collections this year: each one is built around a different style. The decor and ornaments are designed to work together, so you can carry one look from your tree right through your living room. Have more than one tree? Give each room its own theme! I’ve styled three looks to show you how.

Cranberry Spice: Classic Christmas, Elevated

This one is for the traditionalist. You decorate in classic Christmas colours every year and wouldn’t have it any other way, but you want it to feel fresh and current. Cranberry Spice is warm, sophisticated and timeless, with rich reds, velvet and gold. It’s how I dressed my tree.



Dress the Tree

Velvet, gold and berries make this tree feel like a classic with a modern twist. Mix textures and sizes for that full, collected look:

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Don’t Forget the Base

The space under the tree deserves some love too. Layering a few pieces there makes the whole setup look finished.

HOLIDAY TIME 15 Inch Bear Wooden Nutcracker Remember the decorations that felt special when you were a kid? They usually weren’t the most expensive ones. They were just special. This bear in his red soldier coat and plaid hat could become one of those pieces for your family. It’s classic, cute and timeless. $19.98 at Walmart

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Holiday Time LED Black Lantern A lantern adds a warm, cozy glow at floor level. Group it with the nutcracker for an instant vignette. $24.98 at Walmart

Holiday Time Wow Flocked Sitting Reindeer This is pure snowy-cabin charm. The soft flocked finish gives it that just-came-in-from-the-forest feel, and it’s perfect tucked in beside the presents. $19.98 at Walmart

Whispers of Winter: Quiet Luxury

If your Pinterest boards are full of soft neutrals and natural textures, this is your collection. Whispers of Winter is muted, warm and effortlessly elegant. It looks like it walked straight off a mood board and into your living room.

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Wow Marble Tree Made from real marble with beige, white and grey veining, so no two are exactly alike. Set it on a coffee table or console for a sculptural, grown-up take on the Christmas tree. $17.98 at Walmart

Holiday Time Wow 10in Green Pinecone Potted Tree Made with real pinecones, this little potted tree brings a natural, organic touch. Pair it with the marble tree for a beautiful tabletop moment. $16.98 at Walmart

Maison de Noël: Holiday with the Volume Turned Up

This one makes me smile! Maison de Noël is joyful, colourful, whimsical and unapologetically pink, with a big dose of Parisian charm. If you want your Christmas to feel like a celebration, this is your look.

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Holiday Time 8 Inch Height LED Glass Tree A little glass tree that lights up is just pure joy. Tuck a few onto your bookshelf or cabinet and let them sparkle. $16.98 at Walmart

Holiday Time 9' Flocked Banff Christmas Garland With 1,610 snowy tips, this garland gives your shelves a frosted, fairy-tale base to build on. You can use it indoors or out. $39.98 at Walmart

A Sprinkle of Magic

Whichever theme you choose, finish it off with this!

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