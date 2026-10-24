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I absolutely love Christmas. I call myself a 6-foot elf! This is my time to shine as bright as the decorations. I love it all: the decor, getting dressed up, and hosting friends and family with fabulous food and drinks. It may feel early for some of you. But I know many of you like to get started early, so you can take the pressure off and enjoy every moment of the season.
The Star of the Show
Every great holiday look starts with the tree. Every year in our house we have the same debate: all white lights (my pick) or multicoloured (my husband’s pick). We agreed to alternate each year. To be honest, though, we usually end up with the classic white *wink wink*. This tree settles the argument, with 11 light options, over 2,200 pre-lit lights and more than 3,300 tips. It also has pole-to-pole connection, so setup couldn’t be easier. It’s the perfect canvas for any style, and a tree you’ll keep for years to come.
Here’s what I love about Walmart’s holiday collections this year: each one is built around a different style. The decor and ornaments are designed to work together, so you can carry one look from your tree right through your living room. Have more than one tree? Give each room its own theme! I’ve styled three looks to show you how.
Cranberry Spice: Classic Christmas, Elevated
This one is for the traditionalist. You decorate in classic Christmas colours every year and wouldn’t have it any other way, but you want it to feel fresh and current. Cranberry Spice is warm, sophisticated and timeless, with rich reds, velvet and gold. It’s how I dressed my tree.
Dress the Tree
Velvet, gold and berries make this tree feel like a classic with a modern twist. Mix textures and sizes for that full, collected look:
Don’t Forget the Base
The space under the tree deserves some love too. Layering a few pieces there makes the whole setup look finished.
Whispers of Winter: Quiet Luxury
If your Pinterest boards are full of soft neutrals and natural textures, this is your collection. Whispers of Winter is muted, warm and effortlessly elegant. It looks like it walked straight off a mood board and into your living room.
Maison de Noël: Holiday with the Volume Turned Up
This one makes me smile! Maison de Noël is joyful, colourful, whimsical and unapologetically pink, with a big dose of Parisian charm. If you want your Christmas to feel like a celebration, this is your look.
A Sprinkle of Magic
Whichever theme you choose, finish it off with this!
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