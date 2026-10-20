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If your favourite throw pillows are already in place and your gorgeous Euro wool blankets are scattered happily throughout the living room, there are still plenty of ways to cozy up your space. This season’s fall home décor trends offer easy updates that bring warmth and texture to every corner. And even if your aesthetic leans modern and minimal, a few traditional touches can make an intentionally sparse space feel all the more inviting.
I love oversized pots that are lightweight thanks to fiberstone construction. Move this guy inside or outside, whatever your preference. And try playing with proportions and scale by setting yours somewhere unexpected like atop a low, large coffee tabled stacked with books.
Maybe you don’t want the hassle, maybe your strata members have voted *no* to flames–whatever the reason, there’s always a place in my sideboard for a pack of flameless candles with a real waxy finish.
If you’ve gifted away (or just never owned) any simple serving trays, I like the price point on this modern metallic iteration. Just add a few drips of candle wax and it will feel instantly lived in, plus the simple design will contrast nicely with a smattering of assorted burning sticks.
Collect the whole crew including a bear, a fox and a giraffe (lol). I heart the idea of a wildlife gallery wall straight out of Alice in Wonderland placed somewhere unexpected like a foyer or powder room.
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