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If your favourite throw pillows are already in place and your gorgeous Euro wool blankets are scattered happily throughout the living room, there are still plenty of ways to cozy up your space. This season’s fall home décor trends offer easy updates that bring warmth and texture to every corner. And even if your aesthetic leans modern and minimal, a few traditional touches can make an intentionally sparse space feel all the more inviting.

Vintage touches

LUKA Ceramic Rustic Farmhouse Vase This aged urn literally just needs three giant branches. Or nothing\–it’s aesthetically pleasing on its own. The perfect addition to any living room space that needs a little zhuzh. $49.99 on Amazon

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Greek Statue Head Cement Man Head David Planter There is something about a vintage-esque bust (like this David-inspired version) holding utensils in either a modern or classic kitchen that is charming both and whimsical. $91.96 on Amazon

Dia Fiberstone Planter Pot I love oversized pots that are lightweight thanks to fiberstone construction. Move this guy inside or outside, whatever your preference. And try playing with proportions and scale by setting yours somewhere unexpected like atop a low, large coffee tabled stacked with books. $139 on Amazon

Candles, galore!

Taper Ultra-Long Conical Candles Set of 12 These tapered, conical candles are poured using food-grade paraffin and will drip down to create a luxe, illuminated vignette. And their fall-to-winter tone? Bronze-y perfection. $28 at Simons

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Tyawon Battery Operated Real Wax LED Flameless Taper Candles Maybe you don’t want the hassle, maybe your strata members have voted *no* to flames–whatever the reason, there’s always a place in my sideboard for a pack of flameless candles with a real waxy finish. $39.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

White Marble Coaster Set – $21.85

Muso Wood Acacia Salad Servers – $19.99

Mackenzie-Childs Enamel Serving Bowl – $99.95

Large Round Metallic Serving Tray If you’ve gifted away (or just never owned) any simple serving trays, I like the price point on this modern metallic iteration. Just add a few drips of candle wax and it will feel instantly lived in, plus the simple design will contrast nicely with a smattering of assorted burning sticks. $30 at Simons

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Animal accents

Bunny Statue Book Ends These cheeky lil bunny bookends are loaded with charm. Or split yours up and try them as door stoppers! $42.26 on Amazon

Gold Animal Head Wall Décor Collect the whole crew including a bear, a fox and a giraffe (lol). I heart the idea of a wildlife gallery wall straight out of Alice in Wonderland placed somewhere unexpected like a foyer or powder room. $42.99 on Amazon

Travelling Mouse Ornaments Set of 2 While you’re on the animal kick, start stocking up on felt Christmas ornaments now! Mice seem to be owning this space. Love the wheely suitcase, too. $25 at Simons

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4 Yards Red Velvet Ribbon Feeling like bunnies are too Easter-ish? Add instant Christmas charm with four yards of this tie-able velvet silk red ribbon. $16.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Porcelain Fluted Mugs – $35.99

Rattan Round Place Mats – $49.99

Acacia Wood Charcuterie Board – $28.98