Best slow cookers of 2026: Top picks for easy, delicious meals

For anyone with a packed schedule for a family to feed, slow cookers are a necessary kitchen addition. Modern models let meals cook themselves while the day moves at full speed—whether it’s work, school, or errands. Just set the timer, and the gentle hum of the cooker transforms raw ingredients into tender meats, hearty stews, and flavourful soups, filling the kitchen with irresistible aromas along the way.

Even on the busiest days, dinner is ready and waiting, hot and comforting, without hours spent at the stove. The top slow cookers of 2026 combine convenience, style, and versatility, making it easy to enjoy home-cooked meals no matter how hectic life gets.

Crock-Pot MultiMeal Multicooker and Programmable Slow Cooker This Crock-Pot is a total game changer for meal prep. It features two 3.7-quart nonstick ceramic-coated pots, letting you cook two different dishes at once – each with its own temperature and cooking settings. $213.2 on Amazon

Ninja MC1001C Foodi PossibleCooker PRO An all-in-one countertop cooker that replaces multiple appliances, handling everything from slow cooking to searing and steaming. $179.99 on Amazon (was $199.99)

Hamilton Beach Portable Programmable Slow Cooker Boasting 4.6+ stars from thousands of reviewers on major retailers and earning Amazon’s Choice status, this portable programmable slow cooker features a 6-quart capacity and a spill-proof locking lid, making it ideal for preparing large meals. $99 on Amazon

Crock-Pot 4-Quart Classic Slow Cooker Another popular, well-loved choice, the Crock-Pot 4-Quart Classic Slow Cooker in black is perfect for soups, stews, and chilis, with a 3.8-liter capacity that serves 4+ people and three manual heat settings, including a keep-warm function. Just set it in the morning and come home to a hot, ready-to-serve dinner. $34.98 on Amazon

Triple Slow Cooker If you’re serving up multiple dishes, this triple slow cooker lets you cook three at once. Add this to your wishlist if you love hosting parties, family dinners, or holiday gatherings. Each pot has its own temperature control and a clear glass lid. $191.13 on Amazon

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Programmable 6-Quartt Slow Cooker The Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6-Quart Slow Cooker isn’t just stylish in White Icing—its programmable digital timer lets you set it and forget it, so dinner’s ready whenever you are. $99.98 at Walmart

Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box The Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box in Moonshine Green isn’t technically a slow cooker, but its portable 20-ounce size and detachable cord make it perfect for warming your favorite meals anywhere—no microwave needed. It’s ideal for enjoying leftovers on the go. $39.98 on Amazon

