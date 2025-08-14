8 viral kitchen gadgets everyone is buying

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

From clever tools that save time to stylish gadgets that make cooking fun, these viral kitchen must-haves are flying off the shelves – and changing the way we prep, cook, and serve every day. Discover the gadgets everyone’s talking about and why they’re becoming kitchen essentials.

SupMaKin Mandoline Slicer Slice smarter, not harder with this handy little slicer that turns veggies into perfect little works of art. $34.19 on Amazon (was $39.99)

Egg Holder With a smooth auto-rolling design that brings each egg forward, this chic, stackable holder keeps your kitchen tidy and your breakfast within easy reach. $32.99 on Amazon

Oil Spray These bottles are handy for spraying or pouring oil with precision, keeping your hands clean while adding the perfect touch to salads, grilling and roasting. $25.99 on Amazon

Jar Opener From stubborn jars to tricky pull tabs, this 6-in-1 opener tackles it all with eight grip sizes, a long-leverage handle, and non-slip rubber lining – making it the perfect kitchen helper for anyone, especially seniors or those with limited hand strength. $9.99 on Amazon (was $12.99)

Onion Slicer Holder Chop like a chef without the hassle – this stylish onion slicer keeps your fingers safe, hands clean and your prep quick. $6.99 on Amazon

Braun MQ505 Portable Immersion Hand Blender Blend like a boss (but make it cute) with this splash-proof, ultra-smooth blending buddy – the PowerBell system pulls everything together like magic for silky results every time. $51.98 on Amazon

Bag Sealer and Cutter Proudly Canadian since 1945, this handy little bag sealer keeps snacks fresh, cuts open packages with ease, and sticks right to your fridge – proof that smart, joyful kitchen tools really do come in small (and magnetic) packages. $11.97 on Amazon

Zulay Kitchen Rotary Cheese Grater Cheese-lovers rejoice! Designed to be easier and safer than traditional graters, this rotary cheese grater glides smoothly with a simple hand crank – no more struggling or mess. $49.99 on Amazon

