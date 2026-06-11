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Whether you’re heading to the beach or *sigh* sweating through a summer heatwave, waterproof formulas are the ultimate beauty MVPs. From a budge-proof Urban Decay foundation to a long-wearing MAC mascara and a cult-favourite Maybelline lippie that stands up to sunny dips in the pool, we’ve rounded up six standout waterproof makeup essentials for your eyes, lips and face that deliver serious staying power–thank us later!
Quick Pick Summary
Best waterproof foundation: Urban Decay Face Bond Waterproof Foundation, $16.96
Best waterproof concealer: L’Oréal Paris Infallible Full Wear Concealer, $20.97
Best waterproof eyeliner: stila Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, $29
Best waterproof eyeshadow: Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Waterproof Cream Eyeshadow Stick, $46
Best waterproof mascara: MAC Stack Superstack Mega Brush Waterproof Mascara, $54
Best waterproof lipstick: Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, $12.96
How to waterproof your makeup
Start with a smooth, prepped base:
Clean, hydrated skin helps makeup adhere better and last longer. Lightweight, non-greasy moisturizers and a gripping or mattifying primer can help create a smooth canvas and reduce excess oil that can break down makeup.
Layer strategically–don’t overload:
Thin, even layers of foundation, concealer and more tend to wear better than heavy application. Build coverage gradually to avoid caking, creasing or slipping as the day goes on.
Set where it counts:
Focus setting powder on areas that tend to get oily or crease, like the T-zone and under-eyes. A light dusting is usually enough to lock products in place without making skin look dry or heavy.
Use waterproof formulas as your base:
Opt for waterproof mascara, eyeliner, foundation and lip products from the start rather than trying to “seal” regular makeup. True long-wear formulas are designed to resist sweat, humidity and transfer.
Finish with a setting spray:
A long-wear or waterproof setting spray helps meld all layers together and adds an extra shield against heat and moisture, helping your makeup stay in place for hours.
Best waterproof foundation
Best waterproof concealer
Best waterproof eyeshadow
You may also like:
Cetaphil Gentle Makeup Removing Wipes – $9.97
Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask Scrub – $39
Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask – $499.99
Best waterproof eyeliner
Best waterproof mascara
Best waterproof lipstick
You may also like:
Marc Anthony Anti-Frizz Shield Ultimate Blowout Spray – $13.38
Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm SPF 30 – $9.49
Batiste Dark Dry Shampoo Spray – $18.68
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