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Whether you’re heading to the beach or *sigh* sweating through a summer heatwave, waterproof formulas are the ultimate beauty MVPs. From a budge-proof Urban Decay foundation to a long-wearing MAC mascara and a cult-favourite Maybelline lippie that stands up to sunny dips in the pool, we’ve rounded up six standout waterproof makeup essentials for your eyes, lips and face that deliver serious staying power–thank us later!

Quick Pick Summary

Best waterproof foundation: Urban Decay Face Bond Waterproof Foundation, $16.96

Best waterproof concealer: L’Oréal Paris Infallible Full Wear Concealer, $20.97

Best waterproof eyeliner: stila Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, $29

Best waterproof eyeshadow: Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Waterproof Cream Eyeshadow Stick, $46

Best waterproof mascara: MAC Stack Superstack Mega Brush Waterproof Mascara, $54

Best waterproof lipstick: Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, $12.96

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How to waterproof your makeup

Start with a smooth, prepped base:

Clean, hydrated skin helps makeup adhere better and last longer. Lightweight, non-greasy moisturizers and a gripping or mattifying primer can help create a smooth canvas and reduce excess oil that can break down makeup.

Layer strategically–don’t overload:

Thin, even layers of foundation, concealer and more tend to wear better than heavy application. Build coverage gradually to avoid caking, creasing or slipping as the day goes on.

Set where it counts:

Focus setting powder on areas that tend to get oily or crease, like the T-zone and under-eyes. A light dusting is usually enough to lock products in place without making skin look dry or heavy.

Use waterproof formulas as your base:

Opt for waterproof mascara, eyeliner, foundation and lip products from the start rather than trying to “seal” regular makeup. True long-wear formulas are designed to resist sweat, humidity and transfer.

Finish with a setting spray:

A long-wear or waterproof setting spray helps meld all layers together and adds an extra shield against heat and moisture, helping your makeup stay in place for hours.

Best waterproof foundation

Urban Decay Face Bond Waterproof Foundation If you’re after a foundation that can seriously stand up to heat and humidity, this one delivers. The buildable medium-coverage formula features self-setting powder technology that helps absorb sweat and excess oil with a natural-looking matte finish. Bonus: it’s infused with niacinamide to help improve skin texture over time. $57 on Amazon $57 at Sephora

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Best waterproof concealer

L’Oréal Paris Infallible Full Wear Concealer This multitasking concealer earns top marks for its impressive coverage and staying power. The waterproof formula conceals dark circles, blemishes and discoloration with a flawless matte finish that lasts for hours without fading or transferring. The oversized applicator also makes it easy to use for highlighting and contouring. $20.97 on Amazon $20.97 at Walmart

Best waterproof eyeshadow

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Waterproof Cream Eyeshadow Stick A true triple threat, this eyeshadow, primer and liner in one is a true makeup-bag hero. The blendable formula glides on and sets to a waterproof finish that won’t crease, smudge or fade. Available in a range of flattering shades and finishes, it’s perfect for quick everyday looks and more elevated glam moments alike. $46 at Sephora

You may also like:

Cetaphil Gentle Makeup Removing Wipes – $9.97

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Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask Scrub – $39

Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask – $499.99

Best waterproof eyeliner

stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner A longtime beauty-editor favourite, this liquid liner makes creating everything from subtle definition to dramatic wings remarkably easy. The precision felt-tip applicator glides smoothly across the lash line, while the waterproof formula resists smudging and fading from morning until night. $29 on Amazon

Best waterproof mascara

MAC Stack Superstack Mega Brush Waterproof Mascara For dramatic lashes that won’t quit, reach for this waterproof version of MAC’s cult-favourite Stack Mascara. Its innovative formula delivers customizable volume and length while remaining waterproof for up to 24 hours. $39 at MAC $39 at Sephora

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Best waterproof lipstick

Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick When it comes to staying power, few lip products rival this drugstore favourite. The highly pigmented liquid formula delivers bold colour with a transfer-proof matte finish that can last through all that summer throws your way. With an easy-to-use precision applicator and a wide range of shades, finding your perfect match is easy. $12.96 on Amazon $12.98 at Walmart

You may also like:

Marc Anthony Anti-Frizz Shield Ultimate Blowout Spray – $13.38

Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm SPF 30 – $9.49

Batiste Dark Dry Shampoo Spray – $18.68