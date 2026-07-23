Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fall fashion is taking a more refined approach this season. Instead of chasing fleeting microtrends, fall 2026 is centred around classics you’ll love–from funnel-neck jackets and dark-wash denim to suede boots, soft pink hues and timeless stripes. You’ll find plenty of inspiration at Quince, Aritzia, Simons and beyond. Ahead, five fashion trends set to define the season.

Funnel vision

This fall’s outerwear star? The funnel-neck jacket. High-collared silhouettes are (literally) popping up everywhere–mostly in the form of lightweight transitional layers. The elevated neckline instantly makes even the simplest outfit feel put together, while offering a little extra warmth on crisp mornings.

Story continues below advertisement

The splurge:

The save:

Story continues below advertisement

Made for walking

If there’s one footwear trend worth investing in this season, it’s suede boots. From sleek knee-high styles to slouchy western-inspired stompers, this luxe texture instantly makes fall outfits feel luxe. Chocolate brown is leading the charge, though warm caramel and taupe shades are undisputed classics.

The splurge:

The save:

Story continues below advertisement

In the lines

An easy way to mix up your fall wardrobe? Slip in some stripes. This season, expect everything from rugby-inspired tops to tailored silhouettes and cozy knitwear featuring bold horizontal and classic pinstripe patterns. The beauty of stripes? They work as both a statement and a neutral.

The splurge:

You may also like:

Gold Polished Chunky Twisted Waterdrop Bangle – $19.98

Dream Pairs Women’s Chelsea Ankle Boots – $65.99

Story continues below advertisement

Mejuri Letter Bracelet – $268

The save:

Pretty in pink!

Who says pink is only for the warmer months? Fall 2026 is embracing softer blush tones alongside richer berry-inspired hues that pair surprisingly well with autumn’s usual neutral palette without feeling overly sweet. If a pink wardrobe isn’t your style, ease into the trend with an eye-catching accessory instead.

The splurge:

Story continues below advertisement

The save:

Dark wash denim

The LBD of denim–dark washes are back this season, and we are here for it. Oh-so-versatile and easy to style, the deeper hue pairs seamlessly with all the usual fall staples–think chunky knits, leather accessories and tailored outerwear.

The splurge:

Story continues below advertisement

The save:

You may also like:

Mini Folding Umbrella – $18.04

Hunter Boots Women’s Original Tall Gloss Boot – $186.64

OPI RapiDry in Skip A Beet – $13.99