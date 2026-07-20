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Scrolling for the perfect summer ensemble? From vacation maxis to sweet sundresses, these styles are trending hard, and for good reason. They’re easy to wear, endlessly versatile, and guaranteed to make getting dressed a little more fun. Now that hot weather is underway, you’ll want to stock up on the right dresses for all your summer events. And the best part? They’re all conveniently available on Amazon. Read on to discover what’s in everyone’s carts.

The vaca maxi

Women's Backless Smocked Maxi Dress This smocked maxi dress is backless and beautiful. Complete any vacation or beachy look with this elegant floor-length piece. $29.99 on Amazon

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The classic A-line

PRETTYGARDEN Spring Casual Dress The hype over a well-fitting dress you can wear almost anywhere is real. With its classic crew neckline and flattering pleated A-line silhouette, this midi dress is polished enough for the office but versatile enough for weddings, dinners, and special occasions. $55.24 on Amazon (was $64.99)

The form-flattering

Lounge Slip Dress This comfy maxi dress features a flattering mermaid silhouette and flirty backless detail. If you’re looking for something that hugs you in all the right places while still feeling chic, consider this your new go-to for coffee dates, vacations and everywhere in between. $43.97 on Amazon (was $48.97)

The milkmaid corset

Corset Milkmaid Sundress The milkmaid trend is having a major moment, and this floral sundress puts a sweet, romantic spin on it with its corset-inspired bodice, square neckline, and dreamy cottagecore feel. $50.39 on Amazon (was $55.99)

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Understated luxe

Lightweight Maxi Dress We all need that reliable dress we can throw on at a moment’s notice and wear for almost any occasion. Whether you’re adding to cart at the grocery store or enjoying an alfresco lunch, this dress—with its handy pockets and pleated skirt detailing—will always make you feel put together. $69.99 on Amazon

Fun & floral

Women Summer Floral Maxi Dress This A-line floral sundress might be the perfect summer wedding guest dress. Made from soft, lightweight fabric, this stunning number features a cowl neckline and a fun floral pattern. If pink isn’t your cup of tea, it’s also available in a wide variety of colours and patterns. $63.73 on Amazon (was $70.81)

The sweet sundress

PRETTYGARDEN Summer Dress Flowy, fun, and comfy—this top-rated high-neck summer dress can be worn casually or dressed up. Bonus: it’s fully lined, so you won’t have to worry about it being see-through. $45.04 on Amazon (was $52.99)

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The little black dress

Calvin Klein Womens Tulip Sleeved Sheath Dress A well-made classic black dress is a staple in any wardrobe. This little black number from Calvin Klein features tulip sleeves and tailored details, making it a grab-and-go option for your cocktail or business-casual events. $109.46 on Amazon

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