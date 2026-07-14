The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Giddyup! Whether you’re planning to raw-dog it on a dusty, windblown road trip; you’re (over) packing for a few nights with pals in a nearby seaside town – or maybe cottage country’s calling. Whatever the plan and wherever the road takes you, we’ve cobbled together some ideas from brands including Kitsch, Simons, Aritzia and more to give your gals trip a jump start before you can pull out of the driveway and yell yeehaw.
In the spirit of converting to bars of solid shampoo and conditioner this summer (the transition is happening slower than I had planned), I love the idea of this eco-friendly, 2-compartment Kitsch travel case. Also fab for soap, razors or any wash kit essentials that you’d like separated and protected.
I discovered these stretchy little game changers when I began to experience vertigo en piste at Whistler about ten years ago. Simply wear them like bracelets (they never feel too tight) and face the white circular pressure points inwards onto your wrists, for, in my experience, temporary relief from motion sickness.
Already own pj shorts? Pack ‘em. And if you don’t? I hope you find something as cute as these. The Sweatfleece Boyfriend Lo-Rise Mini Short will look cute with everything from Havaianas and Birks to clogs or trainers.
Write a comment