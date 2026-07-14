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The Curator

Weekend getaway gear for your next road trip

By Susie Wall The Curator Team
Posted July 14, 2026 10:00 pm
1 min read
Shopping expert Susie Wall shares ideas from brands including Kitsch, Simons, Aritzia and more to give your next getaway a jump start. View image in full screen
Shopping expert Susie Wall shares ideas from brands including Kitsch, Simons, Aritzia and more to give your next getaway a jump start.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Giddyup! Whether you’re planning to raw-dog it on a dusty, windblown road trip; you’re (over) packing for a few nights with pals in a nearby seaside town – or maybe cottage country’s calling. Whatever the plan and wherever the road takes you, we’ve cobbled together some ideas from brands including Kitsch, Simons, Aritzia and more to give your gals trip a jump start before you can pull out of the driveway and yell yeehaw.

 

Shower Sheet Body Wipes
Vegan, biodegradable and cruelty-free – these shwr. body cleansing sheets are formulated with natural ingredients such as tea tree, willow bark and honeysuckle.
$14.99 on Amazon
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Five Studios Western Pattern Tie Scarf
While I’m partial to turquoise when it comes to my giant country gemstones, I also heart the subtle, goes-with-everything charm of this 100% silk neck kerchief and bejeweled clasp.
$99 at Simons

 

Saints&Hearts Fringed Ivory Faux-Suede Cowboy Jacket
The ultimate in carefree, summer-of-music-festivals topper, this fringed, faux suede jacket will keep you warm while you’re busy looking cool.
$169 at Simons

 

Portable Beach Chair with Back Support
Roll this baby up to the edge of the pool or pretty much anywere for back support. Visually pleasing portable beach chair for the win.
$47.39 on Amazon
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Mini Perfume Atomizer Bottles
I bought the older versions of these portable perfume atomizers about 5 years ago. And not only do I now never travel without one, I also tuck a spritz-on-the-go into my daily makeup pouch.
$8.59 on Amazon

 

Mini Supplement Case
Okay let’s be real – between magnesium, my HRT, Vitamin D and the ga-jillion other supplements I take, a chic lil case has become a wise investment at 52 yrd old.
$15 at Sephora

 

You may also like:

Lucky Brand Women’s Garston Flat Sandal – $66.83

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Essie Nail Polish in Bordeaux – $9.86

Swarovski Matrix Hoop Earrings – $167.01

 

Kitsch 2-Compartment Travel Case - Black
In the spirit of converting to bars of solid shampoo and conditioner this summer (the transition is happening slower than I had planned), I love the idea of this eco-friendly, 2-compartment Kitsch travel case. Also fab for soap, razors or any wash kit essentials that you’d like separated and protected.
$25.7 on Amazon

 

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Two Piece Lounge Set
There’s a reason this matching set by PrettyGarden is a #1 bestseller. I’d wear mine with platform clogs or an ivory suede flat ankle boot. Cozy, summery perfection!
$44.99 on Amazon
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Women's Disquette
WAY too good to be reserved for indoors. The Disquette by Ugg is a road trip no-brainer.
$150 at UGG

 

Motion Sickness Bands
I discovered these stretchy little game changers when I began to experience vertigo en piste at Whistler about ten years ago. Simply wear them like bracelets (they never feel too tight) and face the white circular pressure points inwards onto your wrists, for, in my experience, temporary relief from motion sickness.
$7.99 on Amazon

 

Cozy Sweatfleece Boyfriend Lo-Rise Mini Short
Already own pj shorts? Pack ‘em. And if you don’t? I hope you find something as cute as these. The Sweatfleece Boyfriend Lo-Rise Mini Short will look cute with everything from Havaianas and Birks to clogs or trainers.
$48 at Aritzia
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You may also like:

Cherry Bag Charm – $120

Women’s Sun Straw Hat Wide Brim – $35.99

Shark ChillPill – $179.99

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