The delicate skin around your eyes is often the first to show signs of stress–from late nights to screen fatigue and everyday environmental aggressors. The holy grail? A hardworking eye cream–and yes, it’s all in the ingredients. HHyaluronic acid and ceramides flood skin with hydration while reinforcing the barrier; niacinamide and caffeine help visibly brighten and depuff; peptides and PDRN (aka salmon DNA) support firmer, smoother-looking skin; calcium helps strengthen thin, delicate areas; and silk extract and squalane cushion fine lines with nourishing moisture. Ahead, eight standout eye creams from brands including Estée Lauder, Tatcha and CeraVe designed to refresh, revive and illuminate

Best for firming

medicube Salmon DNA PDRN Pink Peptide Eye Serum If bounce and firmness are at the top of your wish list, this K-beauty favourite delivers. Powered by PDRN (aka salmon DNA extract) and peptides, it helps support collagen production while smoothing the look of fine lines. Bonus: the lightweight formula absorbs quickly, making it ideal for layering under makeup. $26 on Amazon (was $29.99)

Best for dark circles

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Gel-Cream The overnight reset of your dreams, this silky gel-cream targets dark circles and dryness with the brand’s signature Advanced Night Repair technology, helping brighten and smooth while you sleep. Wake up looking well-rested–even if you aren’t. $32 on Amazon

Best for depuffing

Biossance 5% Niacinamide Brightening Eye Serum Puffy mornings don’t stand a chance against this soothing roll-on eye serum. With 5 per cent niacinamide to visibly brighten plus hydrating squalane, it helps reduce the look of under-eye bags while boosting radiance. Pro tip: Keep it in the fridge for an extra cooling effect. $59 at Sephora

Best for fine lines

Tatcha The Silk Peony Melting Under Eye Cream This seriously silky formula melts into skin, cocooning the under-eye area in rich hydration. Infused with silk extract and line-smoothing whey protein, it softens the look of fine lines while creating a smooth canvas for concealer. Luxe, yes–but worth it. $97 on Amazon

Best hydrating

CeraVe Eye Cream with Hyaluronic Acid When your under-eyes feel tight or crepey, reach for this dermatologist-loved staple. Packed with hyaluronic acid and three essential ceramides, it delivers lasting hydration while helping reinforce the skin barrier. Lightweight, fragrance-free and budget-friendly, it checks all the boxes. $26.99 on Amazon

Best for mature skin

L’Oréal Paris Anti-Aging Under Eye Cream Wrinkles, loss of firmness and dark circles? This multitasking formula targets them all. Designed with mature skin in mind, it’s formulated with calcium, a mineral known to help strengthen and support thin, delicate skin over time. $31.85 on Amazon

Best for brightening

Caudalie Vinoperfect Brightening Caffeine Eye Cream with Niacinamide Dull, shadowed under-eyes, begone! Powered by niacinamide and caffeine, this radiance-boosting cream helps visibly brighten dark circles while reducing puffiness. The result? Eyes that appear well-rested and bright. $74 on Amazon

Best for sensitive skin

Bioderma Atoderm Intensive Eye Cream with Hyaluronic Acid When eyes feel dry or reactive, this gentle 3-in-1 formula soothes, hydrates and helps restore the skin barrier, while doubling as a makeup remover. Ideal for sensitive to atopic-prone eyelids, it comforts without fragrance. $23.99 on Amazon (was $31.99)

