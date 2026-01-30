The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Forget an Italian summer—for my next vacay, I’m booking a flight to Seoul. After one too many late nights doomscrolling TikTok, I have become fully convinced that the solution to every skincare concern of mine lives inside a bougie Korean med-spa. From snail mucin and PDRN (a.k.a. salmon sperm) to a multitude of advanced laser treatments, K-beauty continues to set the bar for skincare innovation—including social media’s most viral at-home beauty device: the Medicube Age-R Booster Pro. (Even Hailey Bieber, the queen of glowing skin, is obsessed.)

Unboxing this buzzy skincare tool felt almost sacred—like opening a portal to glass-skin glory. After so much fanfare surrounding it, I was eager to put it to the test—questions swirling. Does it help smooth fine lines? Will it really snatch my face to the gods? And my pores—will they truly shrink into oblivion?

Read on for my honest review. Spoiler: My other skincare tools are officially on notice.

What does the Medicube Age-R Booster Pro do?

The real question is–what doesn’t this device do? The six-in-one powerhouse works on all skin types and delivers everything from enhanced product absorption to toning and lifting. (For a routine tailored to your unique skincare needs, you can also tap into the AGE-R app for guidance and personalized settings.):

Four modes

Air Shot : Targets pores

: Targets pores Booster : Boosts radiance

: Boosts radiance Microcurrent : Restores volume

: Restores volume Derma Shot: Provides lift

Six functions

Electroporation : Opens temporary channels in the skin to help active ingredients penetrate deeper.

: Opens temporary channels in the skin to help active ingredients penetrate deeper. Electric Muscle Stimulation (EMS) : Boosts facial muscle elasticity for a lifted look.

: Boosts facial muscle elasticity for a lifted look. Electric Needling : Mimics professional microneedling to smooth texture and refine pores—without actual needles.

: Mimics professional microneedling to smooth texture and refine pores—without actual needles. LED Light Therapy : Uses targeted light wavelengths to tackle everything from dullness to redness.

: Uses targeted light wavelengths to tackle everything from dullness to redness. Microcurrent (MC) : Gentle electrical pulses that tone and lift for a naturally sculpted and firm appearance.

: Gentle electrical pulses that tone and lift for a naturally sculpted and firm appearance. Sonic Vibration: Increases circulation and enhances product absorption, leaving skin plump and dewy.

My review

When I first started using the Medicube Age-R Booster Pro, I felt a little lost. Naturally, I turned to social media for guidance. Had I started with the app, I likely would have cut my learning curve in half. That said, I did find plenty of helpful tutorials—though interestingly, everyone seemed to do it differently. One person hovered the tool above their skin in Air Shot mode, while another held it flush to the face. In Derma Shot mode, one guide held it for three seconds before slowly gliding, while the next zipped it swiftly across their skin.

What I took away from this trial-and-error phase is simple: you’ll quickly figure out what feels good—and what doesn’t—on your own face. My advice? Pay attention to how each mode feels, understand what it’s meant to do and go with what works best for your skin.

For me, that meant starting slow. Each morning, I’d reach for the tool and ease into my routine. Air Shot mode feels like tiny zaps, so I limited it to just two or three times a week at a level-one setting to start. In Booster mode, I took my time gliding the device in sections across my face, letting my skincare fully marinate while I caught up on a series or indulged in a good book—multitasking at its finest. Microcurrent mode can feel intense if you’re not used to it—think subtle twitches in your facial muscles (don’t worry, that’s a good thing—basically a gym session for your face). Over time, I gradually worked my way up to higher levels.

My favourite mode? Derma Shot. I started on a lower setting until I felt completely comfortable, and with consistent use, I noticed a visible lift around my jawline and cheekbones that gave my face a more chiseled look—who doesn’t love that? A bonus: the LED light only activates when the device makes contact with your skin, thanks to its smart contact sensor.

Overall, I’d recommend the Medicube Age-R Booster Pro to any skincare enthusiast looking to zhuzh up their routine, take preventative measures against early signs of aging or even “turn back the clock” with clinically proven results. I’ve seen real changes: smoother texture, a sharper jawline and, yes, my pores have even shrunk. With the Medicube Age-R Booster Pro, my trip to Seoul can wait a little while longer.

The pros

In short, this little device has become my BFF. It’s travel-friendly, with battery life that somehow feels endless, and the intuitive controls make it easy to use—perfect for multitasking while binge-watching your favourite show. Some modes, like the Airshot, are best reserved for a few times a week, but most others can be used daily (though, as always, go with what feels right for you). My skin feels hydrated and dewy, and the confidence boost is real—hello, cheekbones. Even friends have asked if I’ve been “doing something different” with my skincare. No gatekeeping here! The Medicube Age-R Booster Pro is like having a mini med-spa session in the palm of your hand—it’s my little not-so-secret-weapon that I can’t imagine going without.

The cons

With the way my skin looks and feels there’s no downside significant enough to stop me from using this device. That said, the price point may feel steep for some. But look at it this way: it could easily offset the cost of medical-grade facials. For those seeking a more approachable option, there’s also a mini version that delivers the same clinical results at a more palatable price point.

And a note on consistency—it truly is key. You’ll see results, but the more you use it, the longer those effects will stick around. Have I slipped and missed a few days here and there? Yes. Let this be your reminder that even with the occasional skip, your glow is still coming—just don’t make it a habit.

