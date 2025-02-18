Inside celebrity skincare secrets of 2025 with Tight Clinic’s Karmen Lamer

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
If there’s one thing celebrities know, it’s how to glow under the flashing lights. But what’s the secret behind their perfectly sculpted faces? Enter Karmen Lamer, founder of Toronto’s Tight Clinic, who has been on a relentless mission to bring the latest and most advanced skincare treatments to Canadians.
Lamer’s journey into the world of aesthetics wasn’t exactly conventional. She spent 15 years in the jewellery industry before a personal battle with cancer at age 30 changed everything. “I literally saw my face melting in front of me,” Lamer recalls of the toll her treatment took. Naturally, she became determined to find non-invasive solutions to reverse the effects.
A fateful encounter with an article in Vogue about Forma, a then-unheard-of treatment in Canada, led her to quit her job, invest in the celeb-adored technology and take facial appointments right from her condo. “I would fully bribe the front desk lady with bottles of wine, like, ‘Look the other way!’ There were like a thousand people coming up to my apartment every day.” Fast forward to now, and Tight Clinic is one of the most sought-after destinations for high-tech skincare in the city.
With an insatiable curiosity for global beauty innovations, Lamer scours the world—from Korea’s ultra-advanced aesthetic hubs to Japan’s skincare sanctuaries—to bring breakthrough treatments and products that celebs are loving to her clients. From NAD injections to exosomes and even salmon sperm skincare (yes, you read that right), we sat down with Lamer to chat about the biggest (not-so-secret) skincare secrets of 2025.
What inspired you to bring these cutting-edge products and treatments to Tight Clinic?
“I love doing research—discovering new, hard-to-find treatments that actually work. When I first started in this industry, everyone was doing the same thing. When I introduced Forma, I was one of the first in Canada to offer it—before that, the only way to get it was by traveling to LA and paying around $800 USD per session, which wasn’t realistic for most people. Seeing how exciting it was for women to finally have access to it made me realize how important it is to bring innovative, effective options to people. I’ll go to Japan, I’ll go to Korea, I’ll go over to Asia to discover the latest innovations.”
How do NAD injections work to slow aging, and what results can clients expect?
Exosomes are being hailed as a breakthrough in skincare. What makes them so special?
Salmon sperm (PDRN) in skincare sounds unconventional—what’s the science behind its benefits?
“PDRN has been used in Korea for so long. It is one of the most anti-aging things you can do for your skin. When I went to Korea it was shocking—imagine one of the largest countries in the world, and on every block is just ten floors of plastic surgery clinics, skincare clinics… they’re everywhere. Department stores will be like ten to fifteen levels and there will be two to three levels dedicated to skincare alone. Over there, regulations are different and they’re able to inject PDRN. They’ll do a hundred little boluses in your face and you kind of blow up for a couple days, but then after the results are incredible. PDRN is amazing for cellular renewal for fine lines and wrinkles, for anti-aging, for creating collagen–all of it. It sounds disgusting, but it works! I have this serum that I’m obsessed with: The Mediucbe PDRN serum. There’s also a spray that I carry in my purse and I just mist my face with salmon sperm, all day long.”
The Medicube Age-R Booster Pro has gone viral–thanks to Hailey Bieber. What sets it apart from other at-home beauty tools?
Speaking of LED therapy, it has also become a major trend in skincare, with at-home LED face masks gaining popularity. How does LED therapy benefit our skin in the long-run?
“LED therapy is so healing for people. It’s amazing for cellular renewal. People with acne scarring can sit under blue light and it’s going to kill bacteria and really really help. And red light is super anti-aging—the benefits are unparalleled. I ordered one of those giant panels that’s like four feet by three feet for at home.”
What do you think will be the biggest skincare trend of 2025?
The other treatment I think will be a big trend this year is HIFU, or high intensity focused ultrasound. Basically, it’s the treatment you would do if you’re not ready for a facelift yet, but you’re getting jowls and really want things to be tightened and snatched. It goes down to this mass layer of your face. Picture a piece of bacon cooking. When you cook the bacon, it shrinks and tightens it up—that’s what’s happening to this mass layer of your face.
