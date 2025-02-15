Menu

The Curator

Mouth taping for better sleep: Gimmick or game-changer?

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted February 15, 2025 6:00 am
2 min read
Mouth tape for better sleep View image in full screen
Everything you need to know before trying this buzzy sleep hack.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Struggling to get a good night’s sleep? If better rest is at the top of your priorities this year, you might want to consider mouth taping—yes, really. This viral TikTok trend has racked up millions of reviews, with celebrities like Emma Roberts and Gwyneth Paltrow swearing by it for deeper, more restful sleep. Some even claim bonus benefits, like a more defined jawline. Sounds like magic to us! But what exactly is mouth taping, and does the science back it up? Here’s everything you need to know before trying this buzzy sleep hack.

 

Emma Roberts claims she feels “more refreshed” when she wakes up after wearing mouth tape to bed.

 

What is mouth taping?

Mouth taping is exactly what it sounds like: placing a special adhesive tape over your lips before bed to keep your mouth closed while you sleep. The idea is to encourage nasal breathing, which has various benefits, including filtering allergens, humidifying the air and regulating its temperature before it reaches your lungs.

 

Mouth tape for better sleep
Tapeher Mouth Tape
Made with soft, flexible cotton and hypoallergenic materials, this ultra-comfy (and super chic) mouth tape keeps your lips gently in place for a deeper slumber.
$29.99 at tapeher

 

Mouth tape for better sleep
Tapehim Mouth Tape
And for men seeking better sleep, this blue counterpart offers minimal coverage for maximum rest.
$29.99 at Tapeher
You may also like:

Silk Sleep Mask Two-Pack – $13.99

Blackout Curtains – $18.82

Amazon Echo Spot Smart Alarm Clock – $69.99

 

The potential benefits of mouth taping

From quieter nights to better sleep and even improved oral health, social media is flooded with people raving about the benefits of mouth taping. Since snoring is often tied to mouth breathing—and sometimes mild sleep apnea—some small studies suggest taping your mouth shut might help, especially if snoring gets worse when sleeping on your back. Plus, breathing through your nose instead of your mouth can help prevent dry mouth and bad breath, adding another potential perk to the trend.

 

mouth tape for better sleep
Addelina Micropore Tape
Gentle on the skin for pain-free removal, this mouth tape is ideal for those with sensitive skin seeking to get a better night’s rest.
$20.99 on Amazon
You may also like:

BrownNoise Sound Machine – $29.99

Weighted Blanket – $56.42

Soundcore Sleep A20 by Anker Sleep Earbuds – $199.99

 

Does mouth taping have risks?

Despite the buzz, there’s not much solid science backing mouth taping as a sleep solution, and experts say more research is needed to understand its real benefits and risks. Some people find it uncomfortable or even risky, especially if they have nasal congestion, allergies or sinus issues that make breathing through the nose difficult. And for anyone with sleep apnea, respiratory conditions, or a higher BMI, it’s best to check with a doctor before giving it a try.

More Recommendations

That said, if you’re looking to reinforce better sleep habits, mouth taping might be worth a shot, given the rave reviews.

 

More items for a better sleep:

Casper Sleep Essential Pillow
Dreamland awaits with this three-chamber pillow, designed for all sleep positions. Long silky fibers provide a light, airy feel, while short coated fibers cradle your head.
$75.17 on Amazon
Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs
Tune into tranquility with these noise-blocking earplugs. Designed for cloud-like comfort, these flexible silicone earplugs offer up to 24 decibels of noise reduction—perfect for sleep. With four ear tip sizes, they fit snugly for all-day wear.
$39.95 on Amazon

 

Vitruvi Cloud Bedside Humidifier
Keep your space perfectly hydrated and cozy with cool mist technology and a sleek, compact design. This minimalist humidifier covers up to 600 sq. ft., helping to boost sleep and refresh your skin in the process.
$279 on Amazon

 

Mouth tape for better sleep
Lush Sleepy Bubble Bar
Drift into a sea of serenity with this dreamy little bubbler. Infused with lavender and tonka scent, it transforms your bath into a soothing, fragrant escape. Just crumble it under running water and let the calming bubbles whisk your worries away.
$8.50 at Lush
OLLY Sleep Gummy Supplement
These sleep gummies are a delicious blend of melatonin, L-Theanine and calming botanicals like chamomile and lemon balm, designed to help you fall asleep faster and enjoy longer, more restful sleep. Plus, they’re gluten-free with no artificial flavours.
$15.97 on Amazon (was $23.99)
More from The Curator
