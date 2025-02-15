Mouth taping for better sleep: Gimmick or game-changer?

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Struggling to get a good night’s sleep? If better rest is at the top of your priorities this year, you might want to consider mouth taping—yes, really. This viral TikTok trend has racked up millions of reviews, with celebrities like Emma Roberts and Gwyneth Paltrow swearing by it for deeper, more restful sleep. Some even claim bonus benefits, like a more defined jawline. Sounds like magic to us! But what exactly is mouth taping, and does the science back it up? Here’s everything you need to know before trying this buzzy sleep hack.
Emma Roberts claims she feels “more refreshed” when she wakes up after wearing mouth tape to bed.
What is mouth taping?
Mouth taping is exactly what it sounds like: placing a special adhesive tape over your lips before bed to keep your mouth closed while you sleep. The idea is to encourage nasal breathing, which has various benefits, including filtering allergens, humidifying the air and regulating its temperature before it reaches your lungs.
The potential benefits of mouth taping
From quieter nights to better sleep and even improved oral health, social media is flooded with people raving about the benefits of mouth taping. Since snoring is often tied to mouth breathing—and sometimes mild sleep apnea—some small studies suggest taping your mouth shut might help, especially if snoring gets worse when sleeping on your back. Plus, breathing through your nose instead of your mouth can help prevent dry mouth and bad breath, adding another potential perk to the trend.
Does mouth taping have risks?
Despite the buzz, there’s not much solid science backing mouth taping as a sleep solution, and experts say more research is needed to understand its real benefits and risks. Some people find it uncomfortable or even risky, especially if they have nasal congestion, allergies or sinus issues that make breathing through the nose difficult. And for anyone with sleep apnea, respiratory conditions, or a higher BMI, it’s best to check with a doctor before giving it a try.
That said, if you’re looking to reinforce better sleep habits, mouth taping might be worth a shot, given the rave reviews.
