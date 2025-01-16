Top tools to manage stress in 2025

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
From smart gadgets designed to calm your mind to innovative tools that make relaxation effortless, there’s never been a better time to embrace soft life living and take control of your well-being. Whether you’re juggling a busy schedule or simply need a moment to recharge, these top tools will give you a head start in staying zen, focused, and ready to take on your day. Cheers to a stress-free 2025!
Unwind with the chill out cherry tea, a caffeine-free blend of fruity cranberries, elderflowers, and earthy Ashwagandha roots, ending in a sweet wild cherry note. Ethically sourced and blended in Canada, this stress-relief tea not only soothes your senses but also supports the planet with its biodegradable packaging.
Your bedtime routine just got better with Muse Apothecary’s pillow ritual, a calming mist infused with natural fragrances and essential oils to refresh your linens and immerse you in total relaxation. Its elegant blend of French lavender, cypress, and clary sage, will bring serenity to your home and mind.
There’s no challenge or tribulation that a good self-care moment can’t fix, and this floral recovery calming mask has been whisking my worries away. Packed with passionflower oil, cherry blossom extract, and squalane to calm redness and even out texture, this clinically proven mask transforms dryness and dullness into a soft, radiant, and balanced complexion.
Don’t miss out on the benefits of light therapy. This therapy lamp has customizable settings to boost mood (especially during those vitamin c deficit winter months), improve your energy, sleep, and focus—perfect for home or work use.
This stress-less gummy contains GABA, L-Theanine & lemon balm for a soothing effect. With their yummy berry verbena flavour, no artificial flavours and gluten-free properties, you’ll never forget to take this daily health treat.
Relax and rejuvenate with this oversized acupressure mat and pillow, designed with thousands of pressure points to soothe muscles and boost blood circulation. Complete with a handy carrying bag, it’s the perfect companion for stress relief and wellness, wherever you go.
This beautiful stone diffuser not only adds aromatherapy benefits to your home but also looks great on your bedside table. Diffuse all your favourite scents and enjoy this diffuser’s air-purifying properties. Relaxation is in the air!
The Vitruvi signature blend essential oils Kit features a curated collection of pure, premium oils designed to elevate your space. Perfect for diffusing or blending, each oil offers unique scents and benefits, from energizing to soothing, for every mood or moment.
Indulge in the calming scents of lavender and chamomile with this Dove relaxing beauty bar, a moisturizing cleanser that leaves your skin soft, smooth, and nourished every day. Gentle enough for the whole family, this dermatologist-recommended Beauty Bar not only cleanses but also hydrates, giving you luxurious lather and lasting nourishment with every use.
This smart wearable eye mask blends melts away stress with soothing vibrations and warmth. Perfect for relieving tension or as a gifting, its SmartSense Technology personalizes every treatment, making it a must-have for relaxation and focus.
Comments