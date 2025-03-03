Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Here’s how to plan an unforgettable March Break with the kids

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted March 3, 2025 9:55 pm
1 min read
march break fun with kids View image in full screen
Make this break a fun-filled and unforgettable experience for the whole family.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

March Break is the perfect time to get creative with the kids, whether it’s making meals fun with adorable food cutters, engaging them in educational play, or gathering everyone around for family game night. We’ve curated our top picks to make this break a fun-filled and unforgettable experience for the whole family. Read on to start planning your week!

 

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Cozy House Building Kit
Let your little builder’s imagination soar with the LEGO cozy house set. With three houses to build and endless ways to customize, your child can create their dream home, whether it’s a family house, canal house, or lakeside getaway.
$79.86 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

French/English,Talking Flash Cards for Ages 2+
March break is the perfect time to make learning fun with these bilingual flashcards! Your little ones will love practicing French and English while exploring animals, colours and more with exciting sounds and interactive features.
$29.99 on Amazon

 

31 Pcs Vegetable Fruit Cutters Shapes Set
Get creative at mealtime with this fun cutter shape set. Whether you’re making cookies, cakes, fruit, veggies, or sandwiches, it’s the perfect way to turn mealtime into a fun activity that might just make them more excited to eat their veggies.
$19.99 on Amazon

 

Taco vs Burrito
Get ready for a deliciously fun time with Taco vs Burrito, the fast-paced card game where you create wild meals to win! Perfect for family game nights, this exciting and quick-to-learn game will have everyone laughing and competing for victory.
$24.99 on Amazon (was $35.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

What DO You Meme? Family Edition by Relatable – $29.99

Bamboo Charcuterie Board – $48.97

Friends Central Perk Puzzle – $44.99

 

Crayola Color Wonder Magic Light Brush
Unleash your little one’s creativity without the mess with the Crayola colour wonder magic light brush. Perfect for kids, this mess-free painting set lights up as they paint, turning every stroke into a magical masterpiece.
$36.14 on Amazon (was $39.67)
More Recommendations

 

Complete Candle Making Kit
Looking to try something new? Unleash your creativity and craft beautiful, scented candles with this all-in-one kit that’s perfect for beginners and experts alike. From lavender to jasmine, enjoy making candles that smell amazing and look gorgeous—this kit makes DIY fun and easy for everyone.
$84.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

 

Battle Golf Royale Pro Training Set
Bring the whole family together for some friendly competition with this fun golf chipping game set. Whether you’re practicing your skills or just enjoying a game, it’s perfect for players of all ages and skill levels—indoors or outdoors.
$46.99 on Amazon

 

Exploding Kittens Original Edition
Exploding Kittens is a hilariously unpredictable game where you’ll dodge exploding kittens and try not to get caught in the mayhem! With simple rules and wild, quirky cards, it’s the perfect game to bring the fun to any hangout or family night.
$24.99 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Linen Hardcover Photo Album – $32.99

Story continues below advertisement

Hasbro Gaming: Jenga Classic Game – $24.99

Family Charades – $15.84

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices