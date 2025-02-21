Family travel tips and must-haves for March break

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
With March break around the corner, it’s time to get prepped for vaca and stock up on the essentials. From suitcases that glide like butter (yes please!), to organizers that neatly tuck away your belongings and even must-haves to keep the little ones engaged, we’ve rounded up our travel faves. Read on to discover the products you need for a smooth, stress-free trip!
Lojel, a brand that crafts its products with sustainability at the forefront has come to Canada (travel-lovers rejoice!). The Cubo Large from Lojel has a flat top opening and a functional, expansive body (because who isn’t guilty of overpacking?). Get ready to turn heads at the airport with this timeless masterpiece that will last you for years to come.
If you’re going someone sunny (lucky you!), don’t forget to pack this one. This 50+ SPF sunscreen from La Roche-Posay can be layered under makeup and shared with the whole family to prevent sun damage.
Keep the kids entertained during long flights or car rides with the new Amazon Fire HD kids tablet. It includes a durable kid-proof case and a one year subscription to Amazon Kids+ for endless fun and learning. Designed for ages 3-7.
