The Curator

Family travel tips and must-haves for March break

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted February 21, 2025 8:28 am
1 min read
March break travel View image in full screen
From suitcases that glide like butter to the chicest organizers.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With March break around the corner, it’s time to get prepped for vaca and stock up on the essentials. From suitcases that glide like butter (yes please!), to organizers that neatly tuck away your belongings and even must-haves to keep the little ones engaged, we’ve rounded up our travel faves. Read on to discover the products you need for a smooth, stress-free trip!

 

Cubo Large
Lojel, a brand that crafts its products with sustainability at the forefront has come to Canada (travel-lovers rejoice!). The Cubo Large from Lojel has a flat top opening and a functional, expansive body (because who isn’t guilty of overpacking?). Get ready to turn heads at the airport with this timeless masterpiece that will last you for years to come.
$650 at Lojel
Story continues below advertisement

 

Samsonite Voltage DLX Spinner Carry-On
This carry-on from Samsonite fits all your essentials and more, is lightweight and beautiful to look at, and even has a handy USB port integrated into the TSA-approved lock panel.
$330.00 at Samsonite

 

Compression Packing Cubes
These packing cubes don’t just organize – they also compress, freeing up to 60% of space so you never have to feel bad about overpacking again. Bon voyage!
$32.99 on Amazon

 

BÉIS The Convertible Weekender
It’s the weekend bag from beis that fits everything and more. Just like magic, the fully removable bottom compartment doubles as a packing cube. Plus, it comes in this irresistible shade of pink.
$95.40 at BÉIS (was $159.00)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Travel Makeup Bag
This clean and chic cosmetic bag has spacious compartments to neatly store cosmetics, brushes, and accessories, allowing you to stay ultra organized from wherever you are.
$28.04 on Amazon (was $32.99)

 

Metro Laptop Sleeve
Getting some work done on the plane won’t be an issue with this laptop sleeve from – padded, water-resistant and made from vegan leather.
$110 at Monos

UO Essential Oval Sunglasses
It’s giving Hayley Bieber dupe, but in the best way. No need to baby these affordable shades—get the celeb look for less with these sunnies from Urban Outfitters.
$20.00 at Urban Outfitters

 

Straw Beach Bag
It’s easy to look beach-ready with this handwoven straw bag that pairs perfectly with any flowy summer dress.
$17.99 on Amazon (was $20.99)
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Face Sunscreen & Bundle
If you’re going someone sunny (lucky you!), don’t forget to pack this one. This 50+ SPF sunscreen from La Roche-Posay can be layered under makeup and shared with the whole family to prevent sun damage.
$31.35 on Amazon (was $32.95)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Mini Travel Iron
You’ll never have to worry about wrinkled clothes with this mini iron that’s compact and lightweight. It perfectly fits into any luggage or carry-on.
$39.99 on Amazon

 

New Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet
Keep the kids entertained during long flights or car rides with the new Amazon Fire HD kids tablet. It includes a durable kid-proof case and a one year subscription to Amazon Kids+ for endless fun and learning. Designed for ages 3-7.
$189.99 on Amazon

 

Tired of everyone in the family giving everything to mom? This adorable pink unicorn set is the perfect way to let your little one pack their own luggage and feel extra special on their travels.
$73.99 at Best Buy (was $109.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

