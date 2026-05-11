The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This year, smart travel is less about packing more—and more about packing right. From missed connections and low batteries to scattered documents and long-haul fatigue, even the best-planned trips can be disrupted by inconveniences. That’s where the right gear steps in, quietly preventing travel mishaps before they happen.

From precise luggage tracking with Apple AirTag to reliable all-day charging power and recovery-focused wearables, you’ll be thankful for these trusty essentials that truly deliver when you need them the most (yes, I’m looking at all you Type B travellers). Add in tech from brands like Apple, Oura and more, and you’ve got a travel kit built for smooth trips, whether you’re staying in Canada or planning for adventure abroad. Read on for the best smart travel gear worth packing in 2026.

Story continues below advertisement

Tracking & security

Apple AirTag 1 Pack You never want to lose the essentials while travelling. The solution? Attach an Apple AirTag to your keys, backpack, luggage, or wallet, and you’ll always have an easy way to find them using your iPhone. With precise tracking through Apple’s Find My network, you get real-time location updates and added peace of mind. Buy on Amazon

Portable charging

INIU Power Bank This power bank is like a tiny backup battery you carry when you travel, so your phone, tablet, or other devices don’t run out of power when you’re away from a charger all day. It charges fast, so even a short plug-in gives you a big boost—enough to get you through a long flight or day trip. It works with most modern USB-C devices, including iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones, Google Pixel phones, iPads, wireless earbuds, and even some smaller laptops and gaming devices. $39.5 on Amazon (was $49.99)

International power & connectivity

VYLEE Universal International Power Travel Plug Adapter Any avid traveller will find this product super useful, as it combines multiple plug types and fast-charging USB-A and USB-C ports, so you can power up to five devices at once in over 150 countries. It’s compact and has built-in safety features, like surge protection and an auto-resetting fuse, which help keep your devices protected. $21.59 on Amazon (was $35.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Smart hydration

LARQ Bottle PureVis - Insulated Self-Cleaning and Stainless Steel Water Bottle with UV Water Purifier If you’re looking for the upgraded water bottle that’s nothing short of first-class, the LARQ Bottle PureVis keeps hydration simple and hygienic. It features self-cleaning technology that helps neutralize bacteria inside the bottle, while the double-wall stainless steel insulation keeps drinks cold for 24 hours or hot for 12—giving you low-maintenance clean water for flights or day trips. $129 on Amazon

You may also like:

Portable Electronics Travel Organizer – $13.97

Sleep Mask – $13.97

Memory Foam Travel Pillow – $37.49

Travel organization

Spigen Life for Passport Card Cover Holder RFID Blocking Technology with AirTag Keep everything important together with this travel wallet that holds your passport, cards, SIMs, and even an AirTag. It’s designed to reduce clutter and stress while traveling by giving each essential item its own dedicated slot, making it quick to access what you need at airports, hotels, or during transit. $34.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Health & recovery wearables

Oura Ring 4 Oura Ring 4 is a smart health-tracking ring that uses advanced technology to continuously monitor metrics like sleep, heart rate, temperature, and activity with high accuracy day and night. It’s built from titanium or ceramic materials and connects to the Oura app, where it turns your biometric data into personalized insights about sleep, recovery, stress, and overall health. Bonus: it’s especially useful for travel since it replaces bulky wearables by passively tracking recovery and sleep quality across time zones without needing daily charging or constant phone interaction. $649.99 on Amazon

Audio & flight comfort

Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones These Beats Studio Pro headphones have powerful active noise cancellation, making flights, trains, and noisy cafés dramatically more peaceful. Airplane movies sound that much better with spatial audio for a theater-like feel. Transparency mode is especially handy at the airport when you still need to hear gate announcements, and the 40-hour battery life means they’ll easily survive long travel days. $279.95 on Amazon (was $469.95)

You may also like:

Twelve South AirFly SE Transmitter/Adapter for AirPods – $44.99

Story continues below advertisement

Samsonite Omni 2 Spinner Large – $169.53

Compression Packing Cubes – $41.99