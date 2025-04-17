20 best Mother’s Day gifts for every budget

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Make this Mother’s Day in Canada extra special with thoughtful gifts at every price point. Whether it’s dreamy cookware, brand name beauty, upgraded tech, or accent pieces for the home, there’s something for every type of mom in our curated list of extra cute finds. Whether she loves to cook, pamper, decorate, or stay ahead of the trends, you’ll find something as special as she is.
These juice glasses from Anthropologie are a sweet and thoughtful gift every mom will love. Each glass is adorned with hand-applied beads and icons that will make her morning iced coffee feel extra special. With a wide variety of patterns, there’s a perfect match for every mom’s personality.
Show mom some love with this limited-edition self-care bundle from Canadian brand Graydon Skincare – featuring the glow-getting Supermoon Serum, a sculpting gua sha, and mini must-haves for radiant skin.
With its generous 6-quart size and gleaming stainless steel finish, this All-Clad pan does it all – from weeknight wonders to weekend feasts. It’s a hot deal and truly the Mother of All Pans – the ultimate gift for the ultimate home chef this Mother’s Day.
The lightest, most compact Kindle yet, designed for easy reading with a brighter front light and faster page turns. Let mom escape into her favourite stories with up to 6 weeks of battery life and a library that fits right in your pocket.
A sweet surprise for Mom – and the whole family. Whether you’re scooping for one or swirling for many, this dreamy frozen treat maker is the ultimate Mother’s Day gift that keeps on giving. With 13 one-touch programs (including 6 soft serve options!), she can whip up custom creations everyone will love – because nothing says “I love you” like homemade ice cream.
