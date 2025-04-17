20 best Mother’s Day gifts for every budget

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Make this Mother’s Day in Canada extra special with thoughtful gifts at every price point. Whether it’s dreamy cookware, brand name beauty, upgraded tech, or accent pieces for the home, there’s something for every type of mom in our curated list of extra cute finds. Whether she loves to cook, pamper, decorate, or stay ahead of the trends, you’ll find something as special as she is.

$50 and under

Icon Juice Glass These juice glasses from Anthropologie are a sweet and thoughtful gift every mom will love. Each glass is adorned with hand-applied beads and icons that will make her morning iced coffee feel extra special. With a wide variety of patterns, there’s a perfect match for every mom’s personality. $16.00 at Anthropologie

Story continues below advertisement

Insulated Mug 12oz Shine Gift her the calm she gives everyone else – this sleek Lululemon mug is perfect for her morning moment of peace. $38 at Lululemon

A Charmed Life Mini Heart Frame This mini heart frame from Kate Spade is a charming gift and heartwarming way to showcase your favourite memory with mom. Its delicate design and gold accents make it a perfect keepsake. $40 at Kate Spade

Luzè Le Pearl Candle Warmer Lamp Softly glowing and beautifully designed, this modern candle warmer from Anthropologie adds serenity to any space. $46.00 at Anthropologie

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Taiwan Oolong Tea Sampler – $20.99

Grace & Stella Award Winning Dream Team Mothers Day Gift – $44.95

$100 and under

Stanley Quencher H2.0 The new striped Stanley Quencher H2.0 is serving cool mom vibes – stylish, sippable, and seriously iconic. $59.00 at Stanley

Terry Bathrobe Make mom feel like royalty with this robe, made with love in Portugal from the finest Egyptian cotton. $90 at Silk & Snow

Story continues below advertisement

Mother's Day Selfcare Bundle Show mom some love with this limited-edition self-care bundle from Canadian brand Graydon Skincare – featuring the glow-getting Supermoon Serum, a sculpting gua sha, and mini must-haves for radiant skin. $59.00 at Graydon Skincare

Logitech Pebble 2 Combo Who says keyboards can’t be fun? This vibrant keyboard and mouse set adds a pop of personality to her workspace – perfect for the mom who loves cute tech. $79.99 on Amazon

Shower In Lush This citrusy, skin-loving lineup is bursting with zest! From invigorating scrubs to minty-fresh moments, these lush little treats make the sweetest Mother’s Day surprise. $96.00 at Lush

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Huski Wine Chiller – $74.99

$250 and under

Depuffing Wand – Cold and Heat Skincare Treatment Pamper mom with this at-home rejuvenating heat treatment that boosts circulation, enhances skincare absorption, and brightens your complexion for a radiant glow. $189 on Amazon

Well.ca 2025 Spring Clean Beauty Box Indulge in the best of clean beauty with this luxurious beauty box from Well. From full-sized favourites to premium samples, it’s the perfect way for her to discover new must-haves she’ll love. $159.00 at well.ca

Story continues below advertisement

Tome Hoops - Large These stunning hoops, with their sleek, rounded ends, add sophistication to any look. Finished in high-polish gold, they’re the perfect statement piece, as seen on Michelle Williams. $158.00 at Jenny Bird

D3 Stainless 3-ply Bonded Cookware, Mother of All Pans with lid, 6 quart With its generous 6-quart size and gleaming stainless steel finish, this All-Clad pan does it all – from weeknight wonders to weekend feasts. It’s a hot deal and truly the Mother of All Pans – the ultimate gift for the ultimate home chef this Mother’s Day. $149.99 at All-Clad

Amazon Kindle The lightest, most compact Kindle yet, designed for easy reading with a brighter front light and faster page turns. Let mom escape into her favourite stories with up to 6 weeks of battery life and a library that fits right in your pocket. $144.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Metro Cosmetic Case Chic and travel-ready, this cosmetic case from Monos has clever compartments, a clear zip pocket, and a handy little pouch. It’s the best gift for organized beauty-lovers. $125 at Monos

You may also like:

Flowers in a Luxury Suede Box – $112.46

Clinique Icons Set – $115.00

Gifts worth the splurge

Coach Gramercy Tote Sleek and chic, the Gramercy Tote brings New York sophistication with its minimalist design and luxe leather feel. $595 at Coach

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro Wrinkles, redness, and dullness? Byeee! Say hello to radiant, refreshed skin with this collagen-boosting, confidence-giving beauty essential – because Mom deserves to glow this Mother’s Day. $615.00 at Sephora

Ninja CREAMi Swirl Ice Cream and Soft Serve Maker A sweet surprise for Mom – and the whole family. Whether you’re scooping for one or swirling for many, this dreamy frozen treat maker is the ultimate Mother’s Day gift that keeps on giving. With 13 one-touch programs (including 6 soft serve options!), she can whip up custom creations everyone will love – because nothing says “I love you” like homemade ice cream. $429.98 on Amazon

Metal Arch Mirror Looking for the perfect statement piece for decor-loving moms? This antique style full-length mirror from Wayfair features a slender golden frame and a graceful arched crown detail. $2999.99 at Wayfair

Story continues below advertisement

Multi Gemstone Station Bracelet This 14k gold gemstone and diamond bracelet from Mejuri is a dainty dream come true. Add mom’s birthstone for a personalized touch. $378 at Mejuri

You may also like:

Philips Series 3300 Fully Automatic Espresso Coffee Machine – $999.99

15 Pieces Simple White English Ceramic Tea Set – $149.99

Our Place Bakeware Set – $250.00