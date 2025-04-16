SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

The Curator

We can't get enough of these 8 everyday bags for spring

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted April 16, 2025 10:15 am
1 min read
best everyday bags spring View image in full screen
It’s time to find your perfect match.
Everyday bags are extensions of who we are, storing everything from our daily must-haves to little luxuries that give us joy. Whether it’s your go-to cherry lipstick, an emotional support water bottle or the novel you can’t put down, these eight everyday bags have room for it all. Ready for whatever life throws your way, it’s time to find your perfect match. Read on for eight everyday bags for women and men that are perfect for spring–and beyond.

 

Woven Leather Tote Bag
Woven textures are here to stay. This elegant Bottega-esque faux leather bag elevates any outfit. We love an on-trend tote that’s also perfectly practical.
$19.69 on Amazon (was $26.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

spring everyday bags
Monos Metro Backpack
Prefer to carry it all on your back? This sleek knapsack features smartly designed pockets, a dedicated laptop sleeve and even a built-in trolley slot for long-distance treks.
$285 at Monos

 

Beis The Belt Bag
Beis The Belt Bag
For quick errands when you’re traveling light, this compact crossbody has you covered. Wear it across your body, buckle it around your waist or strap it onto your stroller.
$65 at Beis

 

JW PEI Hana Medium Tote Bag
We’re loving suede totes for spring—especially this structured green beauty. With roomy storage and a magnetic snap closure, it’s equal parts chic and practical for all your warm-weather outings.
$196 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Laptop sleeve
Lojel 16-Inch Laptop Sleeve
If your daily essentials start and end with your laptop, this fashion-forward padded sleeve is all you need. Designed with an easy-grip handle, it doubles as a chic clutch.
$75 at Lojel
Bagsmart Duffle Bag
From the office and the gym to the weekend market, this durable duffle is built to carry it all. With a roomy interior and an adjustable strap, wear it by hand or sling it crossbody for hands-free strolls.
$40.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Dulcet Project Bucket Bag
Exciting news for your belongings: extra-large bucket bags are having a moment. Whether you prefer a relaxed, slouchy style or a more structured bag, rest assured, you’ll be right on trend.
$41.6 on Amazon (was $48.99)

 

Beis Mini Roller
Beis The Mini Roller
Perfect for quick getaways or daily commutes, this lavender luggage features 360-degree spinner wheels and a padded handle for smooth, stress-free travel–wherever you’re headed.
$252 at Beis

 

