We can’t get enough of these 8 everyday bags for spring

Everyday bags are extensions of who we are, storing everything from our daily must-haves to little luxuries that give us joy. Whether it’s your go-to cherry lipstick, an emotional support water bottle or the novel you can’t put down, these eight everyday bags have room for it all. Ready for whatever life throws your way, it’s time to find your perfect match. Read on for eight everyday bags for women and men that are perfect for spring–and beyond.

Woven Leather Tote Bag Woven textures are here to stay. This elegant Bottega-esque faux leather bag elevates any outfit. We love an on-trend tote that’s also perfectly practical. $19.69 on Amazon (was $26.99)

Monos Metro Backpack Prefer to carry it all on your back? This sleek knapsack features smartly designed pockets, a dedicated laptop sleeve and even a built-in trolley slot for long-distance treks. $285 at Monos

Beis The Belt Bag For quick errands when you’re traveling light, this compact crossbody has you covered. Wear it across your body, buckle it around your waist or strap it onto your stroller. $65 at Beis

JW PEI Hana Medium Tote Bag We’re loving suede totes for spring—especially this structured green beauty. With roomy storage and a magnetic snap closure, it’s equal parts chic and practical for all your warm-weather outings. $196 on Amazon

Lojel 16-Inch Laptop Sleeve If your daily essentials start and end with your laptop, this fashion-forward padded sleeve is all you need. Designed with an easy-grip handle, it doubles as a chic clutch. $75 at Lojel

Bagsmart Duffle Bag From the office and the gym to the weekend market, this durable duffle is built to carry it all. With a roomy interior and an adjustable strap, wear it by hand or sling it crossbody for hands-free strolls. $40.99 on Amazon

Dulcet Project Bucket Bag Exciting news for your belongings: extra-large bucket bags are having a moment. Whether you prefer a relaxed, slouchy style or a more structured bag, rest assured, you’ll be right on trend. $41.6 on Amazon (was $48.99)

Beis The Mini Roller Perfect for quick getaways or daily commutes, this lavender luggage features 360-degree spinner wheels and a padded handle for smooth, stress-free travel–wherever you’re headed. $252 at Beis

